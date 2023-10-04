Buckie Thistle go top with Rothes win; Gordy MacNab hits five-minute hat-trick as Wick beat Forres Mechanics

A Jack Murray double and a late Scott Adams strike was enough to see Buckie Thistle edge out Rothes and return to the top of the Breedon Highland League on goal difference.

Buckie left Andy MacAskill, who was returning from suspension, on the bench along with Marcus Goodall, while skipper Michael Finnis returned in defence for the home side.

In the fifth minute Darryl McHardy tested home keeper Sean McCarthy with a fierce 25-yard effort as the Jags looked for an early opener.

At the other end Aidan Wilson saw his speculative overhead kick drift a yard wide of the target.

The Jags opened the scoring in the 14th minute when McCarthy did brilliantly to parry a ferocious Sam Pugh 20-yard drive but Jack Murray was on hand to nod home the rebound from six yards.

Rothes equalised 10 minutes later when Liam McDade’s low free-kick found its way past Stuart Knight in the Jags goal and into the far corner of the net.

Shortly after, Charlie MacDonald forced visiting keeper Knight to block a downward header with his knees as Rothes upped the pace.

Rothes 1-3 Buckie Thistle

Liam McDade the scorer for us tonight pic.twitter.com/v2uI8rn5U9 — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) October 4, 2023

On the hour it took a brilliant save from Knight to stop a powerful MacDonald header from giving Rothes the lead.

Ten minutes later, Knight did even better to beat away a fierce Wilson drive.

In the 70th minute Buckie were awarded a penalty when referee Owen Lawrence spotted a shirt pull in the box and Murray stepped up to score his second goal of the game from the resultant spot kick.

With eight minutes to go Buckie substitute Scott Adams cut in and beat McCarthy with a superb 20-yard drive to complete the scoring.

Wick Academy 3-2 Forres Mechanics

A quickfire hat-trick from Gordy MacNab helped Wick Academy end a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory against Forres Mechanics at Harmsworth Park.

MacNab broke the deadlock for the home side after 15 minutes before the Wick attacker grabbed his second only three minutes later.

Only two more minutes had elapsed by the time MacNab completed his treble against a stunned Forres.

20 minutes – goal for Wick Academy, Gordy MacNab. Wafc 3 Fmfc 0. pic.twitter.com/OtVPSNQWXH — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) October 4, 2023

The visitors, who defeated Golspie Sutherland on penalties in the Scottish Cup on their last outing, reduced the deficit through Calum Frame in the 28th minute.

The Can-Cans made it 3-2 thanks to a Thomas Brady strike after 65 minutes to set up a tense finale.

GOAL for the Cans number 18 Thomas Brady!! 3-2!! 🟡🟤#monthecans pic.twitter.com/dB5e5RaR5z — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) October 4, 2023

But the Scorries held on for only their second win in the Breedon Highland League this season.

Wick head to Lossiemouth this Saturday, while Forres take on Formartine United at North Lodge Park.