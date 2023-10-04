Buckie Thistle go top with Rothes win; Gordy MacNab hits five-minute hat-trick as Wick beat Forres Mechanics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle go top with Rothes win; Gordy MacNab hits five-minute hat-trick as Wick beat Forres Mechanics

Graeme Stewart's side ran out 3-1 winners at Rothes with Jack Murray (2) and Scott Adams on target.

By Reporter
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray. Image: Jasperimage.
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray. Image: Jasperimage.

A Jack Murray double and a late Scott Adams strike was enough to see Buckie Thistle edge out Rothes and return to the top of the Breedon Highland League on goal difference.

Buckie left Andy MacAskill, who was returning from suspension, on the bench along with Marcus Goodall, while skipper Michael Finnis returned in defence for the home side.

In the fifth minute Darryl McHardy tested home keeper Sean McCarthy with a fierce 25-yard effort as the Jags looked for an early opener.

At the other end Aidan Wilson saw his speculative overhead kick drift a yard wide of the target.

The Jags opened the scoring in the 14th minute when McCarthy did brilliantly to parry a ferocious Sam Pugh 20-yard drive but Jack Murray was on hand to nod home the rebound from six yards.

Rothes equalised 10 minutes later when Liam McDade’s low free-kick found its way past Stuart Knight in the Jags goal and into the far corner of the net.

Shortly after, Charlie MacDonald forced visiting keeper Knight to block a downward header with his knees as Rothes upped the pace.

On the hour it took a brilliant save from Knight to stop a powerful MacDonald header from giving Rothes the lead.

Ten minutes later, Knight did even better to beat away a fierce Wilson drive.

In the 70th minute Buckie were awarded a penalty when referee Owen Lawrence spotted a shirt pull in the box and Murray stepped up to score his second goal of the game from the resultant spot kick.

With eight minutes to go Buckie substitute Scott Adams cut in and beat McCarthy with a superb 20-yard drive to complete the scoring.

Wick Academy 3-2 Forres Mechanics

A quickfire hat-trick from Gordy MacNab helped Wick Academy end a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory against Forres Mechanics at Harmsworth Park.

MacNab broke the deadlock for the home side after 15 minutes before the Wick attacker grabbed his second only three minutes later.

Only two more minutes had elapsed by the time MacNab completed his treble against a stunned Forres.

The visitors, who defeated Golspie Sutherland on penalties in the Scottish Cup on their last outing, reduced the deficit through Calum Frame in the 28th minute.

The Can-Cans made it 3-2 thanks to a Thomas Brady strike after 65 minutes to set up a tense finale.

But the Scorries held on for only their second win in the Breedon Highland League this season.

Wick head to Lossiemouth this Saturday, while Forres take on Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Fraserburgh cup semi; Huntly v Clach league clash

More from Highland League

Brora Rangers striker Jordan MacRae opens the scoring just before half-time. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Brora Rangers keep run going with hard-fought win at Clachnacuddin
Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton. Image: Jasperimage.
Banks o' Dee net 90th-minute leveller to draw 3-3 at Deveronvale; Brechin City come…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0045127 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh Highland League - Fraserburgh v Formartine United Pictured are the teams battling for the ball Wednesday 4th October 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highland League: Formartine United back to winning ways with victory at Fraserburgh
Ciaran Young celebrates netting for Nairn County. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Nairn County back to winning ways in five-goal thriller against Keith
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart continuing to seek improvements ahead of Rothes clash
Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie. Picture courtesy of Barry Walker (please credit) - submitted October 3 2023
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie relishing Bellslea return for Formartine United clash
Former Clachnacuddin player Blair Lawrie who is now a coach at the club. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Interim boss Blair Lawrie looks to build Clachnacuddin's confidence
This week's Highland League Weekly main highlights game is the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final between Brechin City and Fraserburgh.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Fraserburgh cup semi; Huntly…
Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm
'We’re open to anyone': Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm on their search for a new…
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Turriff United inflict second league defeat of the season on Formartine United; Rothes edge…