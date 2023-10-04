Banks o’ Dee net 90th-minute leveller to draw 3-3 at Deveronvale; Brechin City come back to beat Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks o’ Dee net 90th-minute leveller to draw 3-3 at Deveronvale; Brechin City come back to beat Inverurie Locos

Vale were 3-1 up against their Aberdeen visitors in the Breedon Highland League.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton. Image: Jasperimage.
Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton. Image: Jasperimage.

Deveronvale surrendered a two-goal advantage as Banks o’ Dee fought back to gain a share of the Breedon Highland League points through Ewen Robertson’s 90th-minute equaliser.

Visitors Dee went ahead after just seven minutes at Princess Royal Park when Chris Antoniazzi was fouled in the box by Ben Allan, and the striker got up to fire an unstoppable penalty high beyond Sean McIntosh.

Vale were level within six minutes, however, as Mathew Petermann did well to win the ball on the right before squaring the ball across the face of goal for Harry Noble to fire across Daniel Hoban into the bottom corner from 18  yards.

Dee’s Marc Young saw a close range looping header rebound from the bar to safety, before Vale’s Horace Ormsby then beat the Dee defence to a through-ball on the half-hour to draw Hoban from his goal, before picking out Petermann, who slotted the ball into an empty net from 14 yards to make it 2-1 to the home side.

Shortly after the restart, Hoban brilliantly tipped a netbound Ormsby effort from 20 yards to safety, before Vale increased their advantage after 57 minutes when Rogan Read picked up the ball 30 yards from goal to crash a superb effort high beyond Hoban.

However, Dee got a goal back six minutes later as Hamish MacLeod found space on the edge of the Vale box to send a low 18-yard effort beyond McIntosh.

Dee’s Alasdair Stark then blazed over when well placed in the Vale box, but substitute Robertson slotted home the equaliser in the last minute after Magnus Watson set him up.

McGrath double sees Brechin City come back to beat Inverurie Locos

Brechin City came from behind to defeat Inverurie Locos 2-1 in a competitive Breedon Highland League encounter at Glebe Park.

The opening exchanges were evenly balanced, but it was the visitors who grabbed the opening goal after 19 minutes when centre-back Mark Souter rose above the home defence to head home a Calum Dingwall free-kick.

Mark Souter. Image: Jasperimage.

Brechin tried hard to find the equaliser, but they were finding it difficult to prise open a well-organised Locos defence, while the visitors were also proving to be dangerous on the counter-attack.

The hosts kept up the pressure as the half-wore on, but they were getting little change out of a Locos side who had everyone behind the ball whenever City were on the offensive.

However, Brechin were back on level terms within 30 seconds of the restart when half-time substitute Grady McGrath converted from the penalty-spot after skipper Euan Spark had been impeded in the box by Lloyd Robertson.

City were playing with much greater urgency, and McGrath made it 2-1 five minutes later when he headed home a Ewan Murray cross.

Brechin City’s Grady McGrath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Brechin were surging forward and McGrath almost grabbed his hat-trick in the 61st minute when he drilled a Spencer Moreland cross inches past the post.

Locos were still dangerous on the break, though, and a Thomas Reid 25-yard drive in the 70th minute was well saved by Lenny Wilson in the City goal, and, despite a late flurry from Locos, Brechin held on for a deserved victory.

 

