Banks o’ Dee net 90th-minute leveller to draw 3-3 at Deveronvale; Brechin City come back to beat Inverurie Locos

Deveronvale surrendered a two-goal advantage as Banks o’ Dee fought back to gain a share of the Breedon Highland League points through Ewen Robertson’s 90th-minute equaliser.

Visitors Dee went ahead after just seven minutes at Princess Royal Park when Chris Antoniazzi was fouled in the box by Ben Allan, and the striker got up to fire an unstoppable penalty high beyond Sean McIntosh.

Vale were level within six minutes, however, as Mathew Petermann did well to win the ball on the right before squaring the ball across the face of goal for Harry Noble to fire across Daniel Hoban into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Dee’s Marc Young saw a close range looping header rebound from the bar to safety, before Vale’s Horace Ormsby then beat the Dee defence to a through-ball on the half-hour to draw Hoban from his goal, before picking out Petermann, who slotted the ball into an empty net from 14 yards to make it 2-1 to the home side.

Shortly after the restart, Hoban brilliantly tipped a netbound Ormsby effort from 20 yards to safety, before Vale increased their advantage after 57 minutes when Rogan Read picked up the ball 30 yards from goal to crash a superb effort high beyond Hoban.

However, Dee got a goal back six minutes later as Hamish MacLeod found space on the edge of the Vale box to send a low 18-yard effort beyond McIntosh.

Dee’s Alasdair Stark then blazed over when well placed in the Vale box, but substitute Robertson slotted home the equaliser in the last minute after Magnus Watson set him up.

McGrath double sees Brechin City come back to beat Inverurie Locos

Brechin City came from behind to defeat Inverurie Locos 2-1 in a competitive Breedon Highland League encounter at Glebe Park.

The opening exchanges were evenly balanced, but it was the visitors who grabbed the opening goal after 19 minutes when centre-back Mark Souter rose above the home defence to head home a Calum Dingwall free-kick.

Brechin tried hard to find the equaliser, but they were finding it difficult to prise open a well-organised Locos defence, while the visitors were also proving to be dangerous on the counter-attack.

The hosts kept up the pressure as the half-wore on, but they were getting little change out of a Locos side who had everyone behind the ball whenever City were on the offensive.

However, Brechin were back on level terms within 30 seconds of the restart when half-time substitute Grady McGrath converted from the penalty-spot after skipper Euan Spark had been impeded in the box by Lloyd Robertson.

City were playing with much greater urgency, and McGrath made it 2-1 five minutes later when he headed home a Ewan Murray cross.

Brechin were surging forward and McGrath almost grabbed his hat-trick in the 61st minute when he drilled a Spencer Moreland cross inches past the post.

Locos were still dangerous on the break, though, and a Thomas Reid 25-yard drive in the 70th minute was well saved by Lenny Wilson in the City goal, and, despite a late flurry from Locos, Brechin held on for a deserved victory.