Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview – Will Brora Rangers or Keith come through Saturday’s rearranged League Cup semi-final?

Ryan Cryle and Callum Law provide all of the key information on this weekend's cup and Breedon Highland League fixture card.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Will Brora Rangers or Keith join Fraserburgh in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final? We’ve got the build-up to Saturday’s rearranged semi-final – and the rest of the action – in our free-to-watch Highland League Weekly preview show!

Join Ryan Cryle and Callum Law as they give you the key info on all of the fixtures scheduled for this weekend, including the League Cup ding-dong at Dudgeon Park.

There are also more “Crystal Paul” predictions, and the usual opportunity to win yourself a Highland League Weekly mug or tea-towel adorned with the face of our resident mystic.

Highland League Weekly in association with Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin

Our show is supported by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

If you’re looking for a new or used car, or already own a Toyota, they’re there to help you.

Find them at 3 Chanonry Road South, Elgin, IV30 6NG, or call 01343 548841.

You can find Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin online at: www.toyota.co.uk/dealers/alexanderwallace

Highland League Weekly is sponsored by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

HLW – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our weekly preview show is also back for the new campaign. Going live on Thursdays this season (rather than Fridays), it’s a short, sharp look ahead to the weekend fixture card.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with more than 1,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

