Captain Fraser Dingwall looks to fulfil Nairn County trophy dream in North of Scotland Cup final

Captain Fraser Dingwall signed for Nairn County aspiring to win trophies and is determined to turn that ambition into reality.

The Breedon Highland League club take on Ross County in final of the North of Scotland Cup tomorrow at Grant Street Park.

Defender Dingwall is in his sixth season with Nairn and this is the first final they have reached in that period.

In 2016 the Wee County had a period of financial turmoil after the loss of their main sponsor, but since then they have recovered on and off the pitch.

Dingwall, 25, said: “It means a massive amount to be in this final.

“In recent years we haven’t really been in contention or been close to reaching a final.

“So to get there is massive for the club. At one point the club was on its knees but now we’re back up and a lot more competitive.

“It’s brilliant for the fans who have backed the club right through the difficult times and I’m really pleased we’ve given them a final to look forward to.

“It’s the first chance I’ve had to try to win a trophy with Nairn.

“When I signed for Nairn my ambition was to try to win silverware.

“We’ve got a chance to do it this weekend and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Big occasion for Staggies prospects

Meanwhile, Ross County youngster Ali Morrison says the final is the biggest game of his fledgling career.

The 16-year-old defender is in the Staggies’ under-18s squad and a mixture of first-team players and youth prospects have featured for the Premiership outfit during this competition.

Morrison added: “I have never played in a professional final at the club so I’m excited. I’ve not played in anything as big as this.

“It has been a good experience playing against men in this competition, and also playing with first team players.

🦌 A big week ahead for the Staggies! First up, we travel to face @StJohnstone in cinch Premiership action on Saturday. Kick-off is 3PM at Mcdiarmid Park. Sunday sees us contest the final of the North of Scotland Cup at Grant Street Park, Inverness as we take on @NairnCounty.… pic.twitter.com/3Ctc3m0X9d — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) November 7, 2023

“I feel like that has helped me to develop, their communication is really good and they set us up really well.

“It’s been a good experience playing against players who have had a lot of experience in the Highland League and some even at professional level.

“It would be good for us to win silverware. We have had a bit of a drop in form recently, so if we win this it would be good for our morale.”

Although Ross County are a full-time outfit, Dingwall is optimistic part-time Nairn can upset the odds after their victory on penalties against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the semi-final.

He added: “They’ll be really fit, sharp and well-organised as a full-time side.

“We expect them to have a lot of the ball, but when we get it we need to try to break well.

“If we apply ourselves in the correct way and give 100% then we’ve got a good chance, we believe we can go out and win it.”

Morrison is looking forward to facing Nairn, who have won their last five games.

He said: “Nairn have been on quite a good run of form lately, so it will be good to play against them.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, in the Highland League, Strathspey Thistle v Deveronvale is a 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park today.

Liam Grant is absent for the Grantown Jags. Scott Thomson returns for the Banffers, who have doubts about Jaydan Bradford, Jamie MacLellan and Antonio Jam.

Josh Buchan is out of Inverurie Locos’ Harlaw Park clash with Buckie Thistle, who have Andrew MacAskill sidelined with a broken arm.

Alan Hughes, Ryan Campbell, James Mackay and Brandon Sinclair are unavailable for Wick Academy, who welcome Huntly to Harmsworth Park.

Scorries player-manager Gary Manson is also a doubt, the Black and Golds have concerns about Lewis Crosbie and Alex Thoirs.

Huntly’s Cameron Heslop has signed a new deal to remain at the club until the summer of 2026.

The 22-year-old former Formartine United player who has featured in defence and midfield joined the club in 2021 and has made 70 squad appearances to date, scoring once.