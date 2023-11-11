Captain Fraser Dingwall looks to fulfil Nairn County trophy dream in North of Scotland Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Captain Fraser Dingwall looks to fulfil Nairn County trophy dream in North of Scotland Cup final

The Breedon Highland League face Ross County in Sunday's showpiece in Inverness.

By Callum Law & Andy Skinner
Nairn County skipper Fraser Dingwall is looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final against Ross County
Captain Fraser Dingwall signed for Nairn County aspiring to win trophies and is determined to turn that ambition into reality.

The Breedon Highland League club take on Ross County in final of the North of Scotland Cup tomorrow at Grant Street Park.

Defender Dingwall is in his sixth season with Nairn and this is the first final they have reached in that period.

In 2016 the Wee County had a period of financial turmoil after the loss of their main sponsor, but since then they have recovered on and off the pitch.

Dingwall, 25, said: “It means a massive amount to be in this final.

“In recent years we haven’t really been in contention or been close to reaching a final.

“So to get there is massive for the club. At one point the club was on its knees but now we’re back up and a lot more competitive.

Fraser Dingwall in action for Nairn

“It’s brilliant for the fans who have backed the club right through the difficult times and I’m really pleased we’ve given them a final to look forward to.

“It’s the first chance I’ve had to try to win a trophy with Nairn.

“When I signed for Nairn my ambition was to try to win silverware.

“We’ve got a chance to do it this weekend and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Big occasion for Staggies prospects

Meanwhile, Ross County youngster Ali Morrison says the final is the biggest game of his fledgling career.

The 16-year-old defender is in the Staggies’ under-18s squad and a mixture of first-team players and youth prospects have featured for the Premiership outfit during this competition.

Morrison added: “I have never played in a professional final at the club so I’m excited. I’ve not played in anything as big as this.

“It has been a good experience playing against men in this competition, and also playing with first team players.

“I feel like that has helped me to develop, their communication is really good and they set us up really well.

“It’s been a good experience playing against players who have had a lot of experience in the Highland League and some even at professional level.

“It would be good for us to win silverware. We have had a bit of a drop in form recently, so if we win this it would be good for our morale.”

Although Ross County are a full-time outfit, Dingwall is optimistic part-time Nairn can upset the odds after their victory on penalties against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the semi-final.

He added: “They’ll be really fit, sharp and well-organised as a full-time side.

“We expect them to have a lot of the ball, but when we get it we need to try to break well.

“If we apply ourselves in the correct way and give 100% then we’ve got a good chance, we believe we can go out and win it.”

Morrison is looking forward to facing Nairn, who have won their last five games.

He said: “Nairn have been on quite a good run of form lately, so it will be good to play against them.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, in the Highland League, Strathspey Thistle v Deveronvale is a 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park today.

Liam Grant is absent for the Grantown Jags. Scott Thomson returns for the Banffers, who have doubts about Jaydan Bradford, Jamie MacLellan and Antonio Jam.

Josh Buchan is out of Inverurie Locos’ Harlaw Park clash with Buckie Thistle, who have Andrew MacAskill sidelined with a broken arm.

Alan Hughes, Ryan Campbell, James Mackay and Brandon Sinclair are unavailable for Wick Academy, who welcome Huntly to Harmsworth Park.

Scorries player-manager Gary Manson is also a doubt, the Black and Golds have concerns about Lewis Crosbie and Alex Thoirs.

Huntly’s Cameron Heslop has signed a new deal to remain at the club until the summer of 2026.

The 22-year-old former Formartine United player who has featured in defence and midfield joined the club in 2021 and has made 70 squad appearances to date, scoring once.

