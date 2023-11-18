Banks o’ Dee braced for Formartine United backlash after previous rout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee braced for Formartine United backlash after previous rout

The Aberdeen outfit face the Breedon Highland League leaders at Spain Park a month after a 5-0 win against them.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee co-manager Paul Lawson has been preparing his side to face Formartine United
Banks o' Dee co-manager Paul Lawson has been preparing his side to face Formartine United

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson expects to face a fired-up Formartine United as fifth play first in the Breedon Highland League.

Dee welcome the table-toppers to Spain Park a month after defeating the Pitmedden outfit 5-0 in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

On that occasion, the Aberdeen side were in ruthless form as United finished with 10 men.

But looking ahead to facing the club he guided to three trophies, Lawson expects a totally different contest.

He said: “We expect a very tough game.

“Looking at the result a few weeks back, they’ll be looking to put that right.

“On our day we can compete with everyone in the league, and on the night we were excellent I thought, but this is a different game.

“People talk about our (astroturf) surface and it’s a different challenge playing on it, but I think they’ll enjoy it because they’ve got good footballers.

“We’ll be looking to compete again. I can’t imagine it will be anywhere near the same scoreline, but we’ll do all we can to get the three points.”

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to their game with Banks o’ Dee.

However, Formartine boss Stuart Anderson was keen to downplay talk of revenge.

He added: “I’d like to think the players are motivated for every game regardless of what’s happened previously or who they’re playing.

“Obviously nobody likes getting beat 5-0, but as a group they seem to just take every game as it comes and that’s the message we give them.

“I don’t think the last game affects them or gives them extra motivation either.

“Banks o’ Dee are a good side and it’s a tough game that we’re looking forward to.”

