Banks o’ Dee braced for Formartine United backlash after previous rout

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson expects to face a fired-up Formartine United as fifth play first in the Breedon Highland League.

Dee welcome the table-toppers to Spain Park a month after defeating the Pitmedden outfit 5-0 in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

On that occasion, the Aberdeen side were in ruthless form as United finished with 10 men.

But looking ahead to facing the club he guided to three trophies, Lawson expects a totally different contest.

He said: “We expect a very tough game.

“Looking at the result a few weeks back, they’ll be looking to put that right.

“On our day we can compete with everyone in the league, and on the night we were excellent I thought, but this is a different game.

“People talk about our (astroturf) surface and it’s a different challenge playing on it, but I think they’ll enjoy it because they’ve got good footballers.

“We’ll be looking to compete again. I can’t imagine it will be anywhere near the same scoreline, but we’ll do all we can to get the three points.”

However, Formartine boss Stuart Anderson was keen to downplay talk of revenge.

He added: “I’d like to think the players are motivated for every game regardless of what’s happened previously or who they’re playing.

“Obviously nobody likes getting beat 5-0, but as a group they seem to just take every game as it comes and that’s the message we give them.

“I don’t think the last game affects them or gives them extra motivation either.

“Banks o’ Dee are a good side and it’s a tough game that we’re looking forward to.”