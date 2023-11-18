Scottish Premier Meat Exhibition: Wilson Peters and Inglewood Edge rule supreme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Premier Meat Exhibition: Wilson Peters and Inglewood Edge rule supreme

The live section of the Scottish Premier Meat Competition was held at Lanark this week.

By Pat Wilson
Wilson Peters with his overall champion and judge Harry Brown.
Wilson Peters with his overall champion and judge Harry Brown.

Well-known stockman Wilson Peters from Monzie, Crieff, led the way at the “live” Scottish Premier Meat Competition, lifting the supreme cattle championship.

The event, at Lanark Market, attracted large entries from beef and sheep farmers from all over the country.

The next stage of the competition, the carcase classification of the 158 head, will be judged at Bridge of Allan today.

Wilson, who is no stranger to the commercial cattle ring, said he was absolutely delighted to win the event for the first time. He has won the “dead” section twice but has never been lucky enough to win the live judging.

Judge Harry Brown, from Auchmaliddie Mains, Maud, in Aberdeenshire, tapped out the three-quarter bred Beef Shorthorn heifer from a class of seven before choosing her as his overall winner.

Bred by Shona Calder from Brae of Grandtully, she was bought at a United Auctions sale in February.

Judge Colin Slessor of ANM with the champion and reserve winners from R Hall, Inglewood Edge and Andrew Baillie, Carstairs Mains.

The heifer is by Knockenjig Mercury, while her dam is from the well-known Beef Shorthorn family line, Rothes.

Tipping the scales at 595kg, Mr Brown said she handled a little better than his reserve from Ross Brothers, Wardhead, at Strichen.

This cross heifer weighed in at 630kg.

The 150 sheep came under the watchful eye of Colin Slessor of Aberdeen and Northern Marts.

Mr Slessor said the quality of animals was outstanding.

He said with many of the classes having 12 to 16 in them the judging task was very difficult but extremely enjoyable none the less.

He praised all the exhibitors saying they should be very proud of the standard of stock put forward and wished them good luck on Saturday, hoping he isn’t too far wrong.

RESULTS

Overall cattle champion – Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff. Reserve – Ross Brothers, Strichen, Fraserburgh. Steer champion – Tommy and Alfie Taylor, Heatheryhall, Lanark. Reserve champion – James Wylie, Knockhouse, Fife. Heifer champion – Wilson Peters. Reserve champion- Ross Brothers. Steer sired by an Aberdeen-Angus bull – 1, T Adam and Sons, Craigton; 2, Andrew Purdon and Partners, Stravenhouse; 3, J AE Cumming, Tillydesk. Steer sired by an Aberdeen-Angus bull – 1, J and J Wylie, Knockhuose; 2, J Thompson, Smallburn; 3, J and J Wylie, Knockhouse. Heifers sired by an Aberdeen-Angus bull – 1, Wilson A Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse; 2, Andrew Young, Girvan Mains; 3, J and R South Seatter. Heifer sired by an Aberdeen-Angus bull – 1, T and A Taylor, Heatheryhall; 2, W A Fettes, Braes of Enzie; 3, I and M Emslie, Little Barras. Native steers – Steer any other breed or cross  – T Paul and sons, Mains of Airleywight; 2, Andrew Purdon and partners, Stravenhouse; 3, J Wight and sons, Midlock. Heifer any other breed or cross – 1, Wilson A Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse; 2, Andrew Purdon and partners, Stravenhouse; 3, T and A Taylor, Heatheryhall. Steers any other cross – 1, T and A Taylor, Heatheryhall; 2, Andrew Purdon and partners, Stravenhouse; 3, J Thompson, Smallburn. Class 104 B – 1, T and A Taylor; 2, T and A Taylor; 3, T and A Taylor. Cows – 1, W A Fettes, Braes of Enzie; 2, Andrew Young, Girvan Mains

Sheep – Supreme live champion – R Hall, Inglewoodedge. Reserve – A Baillie, Carstairs Mains. Blackface – Pure bred Blackface (34kg to 37kg) – 1, J and T MacPherson, Pitsundry; 2, J and T MacPherson; 3, J and T MacPherson. Pure bred Blackface (37.1kg to 42kg) – 1, J and T MacPherson, Pitsundry; 2, Firm of Shawhead; 3, Andrew Reid, Glendearg. Pure bred Cheviot (34kg to 39kg) – 1, Kim Stretch, Cuilt Farmhouse; 2, Graham and sons, Carruthers; 3, Andrew Reid and Co, Glendearg. Pure bred Cheviot (39.1kg to 42kg) – 1, Andrew Reid, Glendearg; 2, CR Graham and sons, Carruthers; 3, WA MacKinnon, West Dron. 34kg to 39kg – 1, D Cunningham, Walkerdyke; 2, D Hyslop, Pumplaburn; 3, M M Stewart, Brotherstone. 39.1kg to 42kg – 1, G Whyte, Lintibert; 2, M M Stewart, Brotherstone; 3, Jack Lamb, Ingleston. Any breed or cross (34kg to 36kg) – 1, A Baillie, Carstair Mains; 2, M Rattray, West Park; 3, M Dunlop, Corstane. 36.1kg to 38kg – 1, R Hall and son, Inglewood Edge; 2, M Rattray, West Park; 3, DS and RC Taylor, Easter Ochtermuithill. 38.1kg to 40kg – 1, R Hall and son, Inglewood Edge; 2, A Baillie, Carstairs Mains; 3, M and J Kennedy, Lurgan. 40.1kg to 42kg – R Hall and son, Inglewood Edge; 2, J Guthrie, Cuiltburn; 3, M and J Kennedy, Lurgan. Young livestock producers lambs (14-17 years) – 1, Cameron Baillie, Carstairs Mains; 2, Struan Whyte, Lintibert. Young livestock producers lambs (18-26 years) – 1, James Ross, Easter Ochtermuthill; 2, Rachel Baillie, Carstairs Mains; 3, Katrina Kennedy, Lurgan

