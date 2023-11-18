Scottish Premier Meat Exhibition: Wilson Peters and Inglewood Edge rule supreme

Well-known stockman Wilson Peters from Monzie, Crieff, led the way at the “live” Scottish Premier Meat Competition, lifting the supreme cattle championship.

The event, at Lanark Market, attracted large entries from beef and sheep farmers from all over the country.

The next stage of the competition, the carcase classification of the 158 head, will be judged at Bridge of Allan today.

Wilson, who is no stranger to the commercial cattle ring, said he was absolutely delighted to win the event for the first time. He has won the “dead” section twice but has never been lucky enough to win the live judging.

Judge Harry Brown, from Auchmaliddie Mains, Maud, in Aberdeenshire, tapped out the three-quarter bred Beef Shorthorn heifer from a class of seven before choosing her as his overall winner.

Bred by Shona Calder from Brae of Grandtully, she was bought at a United Auctions sale in February.

The heifer is by Knockenjig Mercury, while her dam is from the well-known Beef Shorthorn family line, Rothes.

Tipping the scales at 595kg, Mr Brown said she handled a little better than his reserve from Ross Brothers, Wardhead, at Strichen.

This cross heifer weighed in at 630kg.

The 150 sheep came under the watchful eye of Colin Slessor of Aberdeen and Northern Marts.

Mr Slessor said the quality of animals was outstanding.

He said with many of the classes having 12 to 16 in them the judging task was very difficult but extremely enjoyable none the less.

He praised all the exhibitors saying they should be very proud of the standard of stock put forward and wished them good luck on Saturday, hoping he isn’t too far wrong.

RESULTS

Overall cattle champion – Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff. Reserve – Ross Brothers, Strichen, Fraserburgh. Steer champion – Tommy and Alfie Taylor, Heatheryhall, Lanark. Reserve champion – James Wylie, Knockhouse, Fife. Heifer champion – Wilson Peters. Reserve champion- Ross Brothers. Steer sired by an Aberdeen-Angus bull – 1, T Adam and Sons, Craigton; 2, Andrew Purdon and Partners, Stravenhouse; 3, J AE Cumming, Tillydesk. Steer sired by an Aberdeen-Angus bull – 1, J and J Wylie, Knockhuose; 2, J Thompson, Smallburn; 3, J and J Wylie, Knockhouse. Heifers sired by an Aberdeen-Angus bull – 1, Wilson A Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse; 2, Andrew Young, Girvan Mains; 3, J and R South Seatter. Heifer sired by an Aberdeen-Angus bull – 1, T and A Taylor, Heatheryhall; 2, W A Fettes, Braes of Enzie; 3, I and M Emslie, Little Barras. Native steers – Steer any other breed or cross – T Paul and sons, Mains of Airleywight; 2, Andrew Purdon and partners, Stravenhouse; 3, J Wight and sons, Midlock. Heifer any other breed or cross – 1, Wilson A Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse; 2, Andrew Purdon and partners, Stravenhouse; 3, T and A Taylor, Heatheryhall. Steers any other cross – 1, T and A Taylor, Heatheryhall; 2, Andrew Purdon and partners, Stravenhouse; 3, J Thompson, Smallburn. Class 104 B – 1, T and A Taylor; 2, T and A Taylor; 3, T and A Taylor. Cows – 1, W A Fettes, Braes of Enzie; 2, Andrew Young, Girvan Mains

Sheep – Supreme live champion – R Hall, Inglewoodedge. Reserve – A Baillie, Carstairs Mains. Blackface – Pure bred Blackface (34kg to 37kg) – 1, J and T MacPherson, Pitsundry; 2, J and T MacPherson; 3, J and T MacPherson. Pure bred Blackface (37.1kg to 42kg) – 1, J and T MacPherson, Pitsundry; 2, Firm of Shawhead; 3, Andrew Reid, Glendearg. Pure bred Cheviot (34kg to 39kg) – 1, Kim Stretch, Cuilt Farmhouse; 2, Graham and sons, Carruthers; 3, Andrew Reid and Co, Glendearg. Pure bred Cheviot (39.1kg to 42kg) – 1, Andrew Reid, Glendearg; 2, CR Graham and sons, Carruthers; 3, WA MacKinnon, West Dron. 34kg to 39kg – 1, D Cunningham, Walkerdyke; 2, D Hyslop, Pumplaburn; 3, M M Stewart, Brotherstone. 39.1kg to 42kg – 1, G Whyte, Lintibert; 2, M M Stewart, Brotherstone; 3, Jack Lamb, Ingleston. Any breed or cross (34kg to 36kg) – 1, A Baillie, Carstair Mains; 2, M Rattray, West Park; 3, M Dunlop, Corstane. 36.1kg to 38kg – 1, R Hall and son, Inglewood Edge; 2, M Rattray, West Park; 3, DS and RC Taylor, Easter Ochtermuithill. 38.1kg to 40kg – 1, R Hall and son, Inglewood Edge; 2, A Baillie, Carstairs Mains; 3, M and J Kennedy, Lurgan. 40.1kg to 42kg – R Hall and son, Inglewood Edge; 2, J Guthrie, Cuiltburn; 3, M and J Kennedy, Lurgan. Young livestock producers lambs (14-17 years) – 1, Cameron Baillie, Carstairs Mains; 2, Struan Whyte, Lintibert. Young livestock producers lambs (18-26 years) – 1, James Ross, Easter Ochtermuthill; 2, Rachel Baillie, Carstairs Mains; 3, Katrina Kennedy, Lurgan