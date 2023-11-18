Dylan Stuart looks for Turriff United to show their credentials against Brechin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Dylan Stuart looks for Turriff United to show their credentials against Brechin City

The Breedon Highland League champions visit the Haughs this afternoon.

By Callum Law
Dylan Stuart is looking forward to Turriff United's game against Brechin City
Dylan Stuart is looking forward to Turriff United's game against Brechin City

Dylan Stuart believes Turriff United have a bright future under Warren Cummings’ stewardship and hopes to show why against Brechin City.

The Breedon Highland League champions visit the Haughs to face a Turra side buoyed by their first win under new manager Cummings – who was appointed last month – last weekend.

Defender Stuart, 21, said: “There haven’t really been many changes. I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager so far.

“You can see what he wants to do his, his training is sharp and he’s been motivating the boys really well.

“Looking forward I think the signs are good and we can only keep improving in my eyes.

“We need to keep doing what we’re doing and working hard and we’ll get the rewards.”

Turra forwards on target

Stuart believes defensive solidity will be important against Brechin, but believes United’s strikers Ewan Clark, John Allan and Neil Gauld, who have 19 goals between them this term, can cause problems.

He added: “We’ve seen plenty of times this season the danger we pose in front of goal with the forward players we’ve got.

“If we can stay in the game and keep it tight, we’d back our strikers to score if they get one chance.”

Interim manager Stephen Simmons will again take charge of Brechin, who are still searching for a successor to Andy Kirk, following his departure to St Johnstone earlier this month.

Simmons said: “I’ve loved every minute of it. I didn’t really think it would happen because I imagined when Andy left, I would leave.

Stephen Simmons, right, is in interim charge of Brechin for their game against Turriff.

“But I’ve really enjoyed it.

“Kevin McHattie has been injured and he’s been great at helping me as well.

“The boys are great, they work hard and try their best at training and in games, so I knew that wouldn’t be a problem.

“When I was asked to take charge I’d no problem doing it, because I knew I’d be working with a good squad.

“I wanted to carry on the winning mentality at the club. We managed to do it last week and hopefully we can do it again.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, sixth-placed Brora Rangers take on fourth-placed Huntly.

The Cattachs are missing Joe Malin, Ross Hardie and Alex Cooper.

Lewis Crosbie, Robbie Foster and Cameron Heslop are doubts for the Black and Golds, who are buoyed by midfielder Ross Still signing a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

Forres Mechanics have signed midfielder Gregor MacDonald on a short-term loan from Brora ahead of facing Nairn County at Station Park.

Can-Cans boss Steven MacDonald said: “Gregor’s a player with a lot of quality and we look forward to seeing him in action for us.

Gregor MacDonald, right, has joined Forres on loan from Brora.

“He’s needing game time and hopefully the move can work out well for both parties.

“We’re grateful to Brora for their assistance and professionalism in making this deal happen.”

Forres are without Jack Grant, Jack Walker and Taylor Thain.

Player-manager Steven Mackay and long-term absentee Andrew Greig are the Wee County’s injury victims, while Ross County loanees Andrew MacLeod and George Robesten return.

Rothes are missing Iain Mackenzie, Allen Mackenzie, Ben Williamson, Michael Finnis, Charlie Macdonald, Kenzie Shepherd and Callum Cruickshank for Fraserburgh’s visit to Mackessack Park.

Lewis Davidson is unavailable for the Broch.

Keith look to build on their midweek victory against Strathspey Thistle when Inverurie Locos, who are winless in four, make the trip to Kynoch Park.

Deveronvale against Lossiemouth is a 2pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park.

Innes McKay and Scott Thomson are set to be missing for the Banffers, while Baylee Campbell, Jared Kennedy and Struan Fraser are ruled out for the Coasters.

Clachnacuddin versus Strathspey at Grant Street Park is also a 2pm kick-off.

Martin MacKinnon, James Anderson, Calum Black, Harry Hennem, Scott Morrison and Robbie Urquhart are absent for the Lilywhites, with the Grantown Jags set to be along similar lines to midweek.

More from Highland League

Dylan Stuart is looking forward to Turriff United's game against Brechin City
Banks o' Dee braced for Formartine United backlash after previous rout
Dylan Stuart is looking forward to Turriff United's game against Brechin City
Sam Morrison's return a big boost for Buckie Thistle ahead of Wick Academy clash
Dylan Stuart is looking forward to Turriff United's game against Brechin City
Forres sign Gregor MacDonald on loan from Brora
Dylan Stuart is looking forward to Turriff United's game against Brechin City
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - all of the build-up to this weekend's…
Dylan Stuart is looking forward to Turriff United's game against Brechin City
Keith boss Craig Ewen pleased to rediscover winning feeling in Highland League
Dylan Stuart is looking forward to Turriff United's game against Brechin City
Keith secure second Highland League win of the season by beating Strathspey Thistle
Dylan Stuart is looking forward to Turriff United's game against Brechin City
Keith manager Craig Ewen looking for attacking impetus against Strathspey Thistle
Dylan Stuart is looking forward to Turriff United's game against Brechin City
Fundraiser arranged to assist Deveronvale's Dane Ballard on recovery trail
Dylan Stuart is looking forward to Turriff United's game against Brechin City
'Getting another medal is tremendous' - Nairn County legend Wayne Mackintosh reflects on memorable…
Dylan Stuart is looking forward to Turriff United's game against Brechin City
Watch: Highland League Weekly – North of Scotland Cup final highlights and celebrations, plus…

Conversation