Dylan Stuart looks for Turriff United to show their credentials against Brechin City

Dylan Stuart believes Turriff United have a bright future under Warren Cummings’ stewardship and hopes to show why against Brechin City.

The Breedon Highland League champions visit the Haughs to face a Turra side buoyed by their first win under new manager Cummings – who was appointed last month – last weekend.

Defender Stuart, 21, said: “There haven’t really been many changes. I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager so far.

“You can see what he wants to do his, his training is sharp and he’s been motivating the boys really well.

“Looking forward I think the signs are good and we can only keep improving in my eyes.

“We need to keep doing what we’re doing and working hard and we’ll get the rewards.”

Turra forwards on target

Stuart believes defensive solidity will be important against Brechin, but believes United’s strikers Ewan Clark, John Allan and Neil Gauld, who have 19 goals between them this term, can cause problems.

He added: “We’ve seen plenty of times this season the danger we pose in front of goal with the forward players we’ve got.

“If we can stay in the game and keep it tight, we’d back our strikers to score if they get one chance.”

Interim manager Stephen Simmons will again take charge of Brechin, who are still searching for a successor to Andy Kirk, following his departure to St Johnstone earlier this month.

Simmons said: “I’ve loved every minute of it. I didn’t really think it would happen because I imagined when Andy left, I would leave.

“But I’ve really enjoyed it.

“Kevin McHattie has been injured and he’s been great at helping me as well.

“The boys are great, they work hard and try their best at training and in games, so I knew that wouldn’t be a problem.

“When I was asked to take charge I’d no problem doing it, because I knew I’d be working with a good squad.

“I wanted to carry on the winning mentality at the club. We managed to do it last week and hopefully we can do it again.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, sixth-placed Brora Rangers take on fourth-placed Huntly.

The Cattachs are missing Joe Malin, Ross Hardie and Alex Cooper.

Lewis Crosbie, Robbie Foster and Cameron Heslop are doubts for the Black and Golds, who are buoyed by midfielder Ross Still signing a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

Forres Mechanics have signed midfielder Gregor MacDonald on a short-term loan from Brora ahead of facing Nairn County at Station Park.

Can-Cans boss Steven MacDonald said: “Gregor’s a player with a lot of quality and we look forward to seeing him in action for us.

“He’s needing game time and hopefully the move can work out well for both parties.

“We’re grateful to Brora for their assistance and professionalism in making this deal happen.”

Forres are without Jack Grant, Jack Walker and Taylor Thain.

Player-manager Steven Mackay and long-term absentee Andrew Greig are the Wee County’s injury victims, while Ross County loanees Andrew MacLeod and George Robesten return.

Rothes are missing Iain Mackenzie, Allen Mackenzie, Ben Williamson, Michael Finnis, Charlie Macdonald, Kenzie Shepherd and Callum Cruickshank for Fraserburgh’s visit to Mackessack Park.

Lewis Davidson is unavailable for the Broch.

Keith look to build on their midweek victory against Strathspey Thistle when Inverurie Locos, who are winless in four, make the trip to Kynoch Park.

Deveronvale against Lossiemouth is a 2pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park.

Innes McKay and Scott Thomson are set to be missing for the Banffers, while Baylee Campbell, Jared Kennedy and Struan Fraser are ruled out for the Coasters.

Clachnacuddin versus Strathspey at Grant Street Park is also a 2pm kick-off.

Martin MacKinnon, James Anderson, Calum Black, Harry Hennem, Scott Morrison and Robbie Urquhart are absent for the Lilywhites, with the Grantown Jags set to be along similar lines to midweek.