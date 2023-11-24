‘It’s a really good day for the club’ – Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson looks forward to Falkirk Scottish Cup clash

Stuart Anderson is proud of Formartine United’s Scottish Cup record – but knows it will be tough to extend their run in this season’s competition.

The Breedon Highland League side face League One leaders Falkirk at the Falkirk Stadium tomorrow in the third round.

This is the eighth time in nine seasons Formartine have reached the third round.

During that period, the Pitmedden side have faced the likes of Motherwell, Partick Thistle, Queen of the South, Annan Athletic, Forfar Athletic, Clyde and Stenhousemuir.

It promises to be another memorable occasion against the full-time Bairns, who have lost just once in all competitions this term.

United manager Anderson said: “There’s three Highland League teams left in the competition and we’re delighted to be one of them.

“It’s a really good day for the club to get the chance to play against a team like Falkirk.

“We’ve got that history of doing well in the Scottish Cup and long may it continue.

“We’ve earned this tie because we’ve got to this stage.

“Falkirk are flying high in their league and we saw how well they played last Friday against Dundee United (4-2 win in the Challenge Cup).

“We expect a really difficult tie, but it’s one we’re really looking forward to.”

Underdogs Formartine look to perform

Formartine may be underdogs, but Anderson is hopeful his players will do themselves justice tomorrow.

He added: “We’ve got to go down there and try to put on a good performance and see where it takes us.

“We are underdogs, but we still want to perform well and give ourselves the best possible chance of getting a result.

“At the very minimum, we want to try to put on a good performance.

“I want the players to enjoy it, because it’s a good occasion for them. For some of them it might be the biggest game they’ve played.

“We’re in a positive frame of mind looking to get a good performance and we’ll see what happens from there.”