Inverurie Locos make it two wins on the spin; Late drama as Rothes defeat Deveronvale

Inverurie Loco Works continued their march away from the foot of the Highland League table with a 1-0 win over Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Locos took the lead just before the quarter hour mark when Jay Halliday sprung the offside trap before cutting across goal for Myles Gaffney who finished in scrappy fashion.

That proved to be the only goal of a wind-afflicted game as Dean Donaldson’s side followed up Saturday’s 2-1 win at Keith with another victory.

Forres’ best opening of the first period came five minutes before the break. Goalkeeper Lee Herbert’s long kick found Gregor MacDonald and his cross was met cleanly by Shaun Morrison, but visiting keeper Zack Ellis made a good save to his left.

Locos dominated large spells of the second half with Forres struggling to get a foothold playing into a strong wind.

Nathan Meres was gifted an opportunity on 53 minutes when Lee Fraser miscontroled centre-half partner Sam Nixon’s pass and allowed him through one-on-one, but Lee Herbert denied him well.

Herbert was again called into action on the hour mark when he turned away Greg Mitchell’s drilled effort.

Myles Gaffney's first half goal remains the sole goal of the match, and we win our second game in a row! 💪🤩 🚂🔴⚽⚫ pic.twitter.com/EYfo97enga — Inverurie Loco Works FC (@InverurieLocos) November 22, 2023

Calum Dingwall was the next to have a go for Locos as he rattled the crossbar with a well-hit effort from 25 yards.

With 15 minutes to go Paul Coutts fired over from 10 yards after the ball broke to him in the box from a corner.

Forres failed to create anything clear-cut after the break as Locos used the conditions well and kept an untroubled clean sheet.

A stoppage-time Michael Finnis penalty kick earned Rothes three valuable points against Deveronvale at Mackessack Park.

The Speysiders were still without eight players through injury but skipper Finnis returned after suspension.

Vale recalled former Lossie midfielder Scott Thompson.

The visitors had the stiff breeze at their backs in the first half but it was the home side who almost opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

Aidan Wilson’s 20-yard free-kick was blocked and Jake Thompson’s superb 15-yard drive from the rebound found the side-netting.

At the other end Sean McCarthy in the home goal did well to block a point-blank Thompson header with his legs.

Rothes 2-1 Deveronvale

Goals in the second half from Kyle Whyte and a penalty from Michael Finnis win us the three points pic.twitter.com/KHWl7KAUMb — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) November 22, 2023

Vale took the lead in the 32nd minute when McCarthy flapped at a corner and teenager Jack Mitchell drilled the ball home from eight yards when it landed at his feet.

Twice in quick succession Finnis headed wide of the target as Rothes pressed for an equaliser.

A minute from the break Finnis rattled the post with a 12-yard angled drive.

Rothes equalised on the hour mark with a thunderous 22-yard drive from Kyle Whyte.

Then McCarthy redeemed himself with a brilliant save to turn away a ferocious Harry Noble free-kick.

In injury time Rothes striker Duncan Proudfoot was brought down in the box and skipper Finnis hammered home the resultant spot-kick.

Before the penalty kick was taken Vale manager Craig Stewart was shown a straight red card for his protests.