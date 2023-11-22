Inverurie Locos make it two wins on the spin; Late drama as Rothes defeat Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie Locos make it two wins on the spin; Late drama as Rothes defeat Deveronvale

Dean Donaldson's side followed up Saturday's 2-1 win at Keith with victory at Forres.

By Reporter
Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Loco Works continued their march away from the foot of the Highland League table with a 1-0 win over Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Locos took the lead just before the quarter hour mark when Jay Halliday sprung the offside trap before cutting across goal for Myles Gaffney who finished in scrappy fashion.

That proved to be the only goal of a wind-afflicted game as Dean Donaldson’s side followed up Saturday’s 2-1 win at Keith with another victory.

Forres’ best opening of the first period came five minutes before the break. Goalkeeper Lee Herbert’s long kick found Gregor MacDonald and his cross was met cleanly by Shaun Morrison, but visiting keeper Zack Ellis made a good save to his left.

Locos dominated large spells of the second half with Forres struggling to get a foothold playing into a strong wind.

Nathan Meres was gifted an opportunity on 53 minutes when Lee Fraser miscontroled centre-half partner Sam Nixon’s pass and allowed him through one-on-one, but Lee Herbert denied him well.

Herbert was again called into action on the hour mark when he turned away Greg Mitchell’s drilled effort.

Calum Dingwall was the next to have a go for Locos as he rattled the crossbar with a well-hit effort from 25 yards.

With 15 minutes to go Paul Coutts fired over from 10 yards after the ball broke to him in the box from a corner.

Forres failed to create anything clear-cut after the break as Locos used the conditions well and kept an untroubled clean sheet.

Rothes 2-1 Deveronvale

A stoppage-time Michael Finnis penalty kick earned Rothes three valuable points against Deveronvale at Mackessack Park.

The Speysiders were still without eight players through injury but skipper Finnis returned after suspension.

Vale recalled former Lossie midfielder Scott Thompson.

Rothes captain Michael Finnis netted a late penalty. Image: Jasperimage.

The visitors had the stiff breeze at their backs in the first half but it was the home side who almost opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

Aidan Wilson’s 20-yard free-kick was blocked and Jake Thompson’s superb 15-yard drive from the rebound found the side-netting.

At the other end Sean McCarthy in the home goal did well to block a point-blank Thompson header with his legs.

Vale took the lead in the 32nd minute when McCarthy flapped at a corner and teenager Jack Mitchell drilled the ball home from eight yards when it landed at his feet.

Twice in quick succession Finnis headed wide of the target as Rothes pressed for an equaliser.

A minute from the break Finnis rattled  the post with a 12-yard angled drive.

Rothes equalised on the hour mark with a thunderous 22-yard drive from Kyle Whyte.

Then McCarthy redeemed himself with a brilliant save to turn away a ferocious Harry Noble free-kick.

In injury time Rothes striker Duncan Proudfoot was brought down in the box and skipper Finnis hammered home the resultant spot-kick.

Before the penalty kick was taken Vale manager Craig Stewart was shown a straight red card for his protests.

