Gavin Price makes winning start as Brechin City manager; Huntly come from behind to beat Strathspey

Brechin City consolidated pole position at the top of the Breedon Highland League and moved five points clear of second placed Banks o’ Dee with two games in hand following a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Keith at Glebe Park.

It was a winning start for new manager Gavin Price following his appointment on Monday.

City got off to the perfect start after just three minutes when Fraser MacLeod collected a pass from Marc Scott and pushed forward before unleashing a fierce right-foot drive into the bottom corner of the net.

But Keith were back in the match seven minutes later when a mis-kick from keeper Lenny Wilson allowed Matthew Tough a clear run-in on goal and he made no mistake from around ten yards out.

City, however, were back in front within a minute when Scott poked the ball home following a goalmouth scramble and a thunderbolt from Grady McGrath after 20 minutes made it 3-1.

FULL TIME | Brechin City 3-1 Keith Gavin Price’s tenure gets off to a winning start with victory over Keith this evening, moving City 5 points clear at the top of the Highland League. pic.twitter.com/PLr5VcYy9z — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) November 22, 2023

City then missed a number of clear-cut opportunities as the half drew to a close.

A floodlight failure nine minutes into the second-half delayed the match for over ten minutes but once proceedings resumed City still had the upper hand in terms of pressure and possession although Keith had certainly steadied the ship defensively with the hosts finding it difficult to turn their pressure into goals.

City continued to push forward in the final few minutes but they could find no way past a resolute visitors defence.

Strathspey Thistle 1-4 Huntly

Huntly ended a five game winless streak by coming from behind to secure a 4-1 win over Strathspey Thistle.

The Jags started the half well and Michael Mackenzie put his side ahead after 11 minutes, netting his sixth of the season with a glancing header.

The woodwork denied Huntly a leveller a minute later when Callum Murray struck the post after getting onto a Kyle Dalling free kick.

Team lines in full for tonight's game #STRATHYJAGS pic.twitter.com/CDT5MaTtWU — Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) November 22, 2023

The visitors equalised after 28 minutes when Michael Dangana won the ball in the middle of the park and slipped in Andrew Hunter to lift a shot beyond the advancing Ruardhri Nicol for his 12th of the season.

Huntly went ahead three minutes later when Robbie Foster latched onto a ball outside the home goalmouth before running in to finish with a low drive.

Huntly were again denied by the woodwork ten minutes before the break when a long-range effort from Michael Clark clipped the top of the crossbar.

It was the same again less than a minute into the second half when Callum Murray held off James McShane before his shot came back off the bar. At the other end, a good save from Fraser Hobday kept out Owen Paterson as the Jags looked to level.

The visitors added a third on 59 minutes. Hunter played a free kick short to Dangana who powered in a shot through a ruck of players.

With 12 minutes remaining substitute Angus Grant got by his marker before firing high inside the post to make it 4-1.