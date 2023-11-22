Gavin Price makes winning start as Brechin City manager; Huntly come from behind to beat Strathspey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Gavin Price makes winning start as Brechin City manager; Huntly come from behind to beat Strathspey

Huntly ended a five-game winless streak by defeating Strathspey Thistle 4-1.

By Reporter
Brechin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS.
Brechin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS.

Brechin City consolidated pole position at the top of the Breedon Highland League and moved five points clear of second placed Banks o’ Dee with two games in hand following a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Keith at Glebe Park.

It was a winning start for new manager Gavin Price following his appointment on Monday.

City got off to the perfect start after just three minutes when Fraser MacLeod collected a pass from Marc Scott and pushed forward before unleashing a fierce right-foot drive into the bottom corner of the net.

But Keith were back in the match seven minutes later when a mis-kick from keeper Lenny Wilson allowed Matthew Tough a clear run-in on goal and he made no mistake from around ten yards out.

City, however, were back in front within a minute when Scott poked the ball home following a goalmouth scramble and a thunderbolt from Grady McGrath after 20 minutes made it 3-1.

City then missed a number of clear-cut opportunities as the half drew to a close.

A floodlight failure nine minutes into the second-half delayed the match for over ten minutes but once proceedings resumed City still had the upper hand in terms of pressure and possession although Keith had certainly steadied the ship defensively with the hosts finding it difficult to turn their pressure into goals.

City continued to push forward in the final few minutes but they could find no way past a resolute visitors defence.

Strathspey Thistle 1-4 Huntly

Huntly ended a five game winless streak by coming from behind to secure a 4-1 win over Strathspey Thistle.

The Jags started the half well and Michael Mackenzie put his side ahead after 11 minutes, netting his sixth of the season with a glancing header.

The woodwork denied Huntly a leveller a minute later when Callum Murray struck the post after getting onto a Kyle Dalling free kick.

The visitors equalised after 28 minutes when Michael Dangana won the ball in the middle of the park and slipped in Andrew Hunter to lift a shot beyond the advancing Ruardhri Nicol for his 12th of the season.

Huntly went ahead three minutes later when Robbie Foster latched onto a ball outside the home goalmouth before running in to finish with a low drive.

Huntly were again denied by the woodwork ten minutes before the break when a long-range effort from Michael Clark clipped the top of the crossbar.

Michael Dangana was on target for Huntly. Image: Jasperimage. 

It was the same again less than a minute into the second half when Callum Murray held off James McShane before his shot came back off the bar. At the other end, a good save from Fraser Hobday kept out Owen Paterson as the Jags looked to level.

The visitors added a third on 59 minutes. Hunter played a free kick short to Dangana who powered in a shot through a ruck of players.

With 12 minutes remaining substitute Angus Grant got by his marker before firing high inside the post to make it 4-1.

More from Highland League

Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson. Image: DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos make it two wins on the spin; Late drama as Rothes defeat…
CR0045897 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Turriff United v Banks o' Dee in the Highland League. Wednesday 22nd November 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee beat Turriff United to go second in the Highland League
Callum Maclean's strike for Nairn County at Clach. Images: Jasperimages
Nairn County fifth after Callum Maclean's winner at Clachnacuddin
5 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Wick player-manager Gary Manson CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Wick Academy win appeal against Owen Rendall red card
CR0038481 Formartine plus a player Stuart Smith ahead of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Picture by Kenny Elrick 28/09/2022
Formartine's Stuart Smith daring to dream in Scottish Cup ahead of meeting with Falkirk
12 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Steven McKay CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Steven Mackay focuses on Nairn County amid Elgin City link
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Buckie Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT - Lewis MacKinnon celebrates his goal.
Long-serving Lewis MacKinnon looks to help Buckie into Scottish Cup fourth round
7 December 2019. Huntly FC, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK. This is from the Quarter Final Match between Huntly FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT: 11 Brora James Wallace celebrates scoring.
Brora's James Wallace looks forward to Scottish Cup clash after two years of injury…
CR0031428 Highland League game of the day - Formartine United (red) v Turriff United (blue) Picture of Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson Picture by Kenny Elrick 16/10/2021
Inverurie Locos add Gregor Zimmerman ahead of facing Forres Mechanics
ELGIN, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 24: Elgin manager Gavin Price during a Scottish Cup fourth round match between Elgin City and Drumchapel United at Borough Briggs, on January 24, 2023, in Elgin, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
New boss Gavin Price looks to build on Brechin City's success