Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Stuart Knight looks to make more Scottish Cup memories

Stuart Knight is keen to savour another memorable Scottish Cup experience by ending his and Buckie Thistle’s wait for a return to the fourth round.

The Jags tackle East of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Broxburn Athletic in round three at Albyn Park today.

Buckie last reached the fourth round in season 2010-11, while goalkeeper Knight last played at that stage of the tournament in 2008-09 with Forres Mechanics.

The 36-year-old knows he is in the latter part of his career, but hopes make more memories in the Scottish Cup.

Knight, who joined Thistle in the summer from Forres, said: “It’s been a while since Buckie and myself have been in the fourth round.

“The Scottish Cup is always exciting and you want to be involved in it as long as possible, because it’s the premier competition in Scotland.

“I know realistically I’ve only got two or three seasons left, so these sort of games and opportunities are ones you want to savour.

“I’ve always felt lucky to get to play in the Scottish Cup.

“There have been mixed results over the years, some good and some bad.

“If we could get through, you don’t know what could happen and who you could draw.

“Broxburn’s results are very impressive, they’re absolutely flying and they’ll be a strong outfit.

“But we’re a strong outfit as well and I don’t think they’ll fancy playing us either.”

Replay to remember as eventual win over Dalbeattie ended in Monday afternoon drinks

If Buckie do manage to reach round four, it’s likely their progression will be somewhat more straightforward than the last time Knight achieved that feat.

When Forres managed it they had to play Dalbeattie Star in a replay on a Monday afternoon in December 2008.

Knight recalled: “The replay with Dalbeattie kept getting called off and we ended up going down to play them on a Monday afternoon because they didn’t have floodlights.

“We beat them after extra-time and then we had a few drinks to celebrate at 4pm on a Monday afternoon… so it wasn’t your standard Monday.”