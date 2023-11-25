Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Stuart Knight looks to make more Scottish Cup memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Stuart Knight looks to make more Scottish Cup memories

The Jags tackle Broxburn Athletic with a place in round four of the competition up for grabs.

By Callum Law
Stuart Knight is keen to savour another memorable Scottish Cup experience by ending his and Buckie Thistle’s wait for a return to the fourth round.

The Jags tackle East of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Broxburn Athletic in round three at Albyn Park today.

Buckie last reached the fourth round in season 2010-11, while goalkeeper Knight last played at that stage of the tournament in 2008-09 with Forres Mechanics.

The 36-year-old knows he is in the latter part of his career, but hopes make more memories in the Scottish Cup.

Knight, who joined Thistle in the summer from Forres, said: “It’s been a while since Buckie and myself have been in the fourth round.

“The Scottish Cup is always exciting and you want to be involved in it as long as possible, because it’s the premier competition in Scotland.

“I know realistically I’ve only got two or three seasons left, so these sort of games and opportunities are ones you want to savour.

“I’ve always felt lucky to get to play in the Scottish Cup.

“There have been mixed results over the years, some good and some bad.

“If we could get through, you don’t know what could happen and who you could draw.

“Broxburn’s results are very impressive, they’re absolutely flying and they’ll be a strong outfit.

“But we’re a strong outfit as well and I don’t think they’ll fancy playing us either.”

Replay to remember as eventual win over Dalbeattie ended in Monday afternoon drinks

If Buckie do manage to reach round four, it’s likely their progression will be somewhat more straightforward than the last time Knight achieved that feat.

When Forres managed it they had to play Dalbeattie Star in a replay on a Monday afternoon in December 2008.

Knight recalled: “The replay with Dalbeattie kept getting called off and we ended up going down to play them on a Monday afternoon because they didn’t have floodlights.

“We beat them after extra-time and then we had a few drinks to celebrate at 4pm on a Monday afternoon… so it wasn’t your standard Monday.”

