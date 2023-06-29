Trophy target for Buckie Thistle’s new recruit Stuart Knight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trophy target for Buckie Thistle’s new recruit Stuart Knight

The goalkeeper joined the Jags earlier this summer and is hoping to help them have success.

By Callum Law
Stuart Knight is aiming to help Buckie Thistle land the silverware they crave this season.

The goalkeeper joined the Jags last month after a long and distinguished spell with Forres Mechanics during which he made more than 500 appearances.

In the last two seasons Buckie have been pipped to the Breedon Highland League title on the final day of the season and have also been beaten in two cup finals.

Knight, 35, is determined to bring a trophy back to Victoria Park and said: “Buckie want to win things.

“They’ve been so close in the last few years and you can see why because the team is brilliant.

“I’ve come here to try to help the club win something and it’s been 11 years since I won the league with Forres.

“You want to win things and it would be massive for me personally as well.

“I think I’ve still got a few years left and I feel as fit as I’ve ever been.”

Shock switch appealed

Knight’s switch from Forres to Buckie took some observers by surprise.

Although he wasn’t actively looking for a move away from Mosset Park, Knight admits when he spoke to manager Graeme Stewart the chance to join the Jags was too good to turn down.

The custodian, who played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday as Buckie beat Peterhead 3-2 in their first pre-season friendly, added: “I’d spoken to Forres and they’d offered me terms and I was thinking about what I was going to do.

“I didn’t look to leave Forres but it was almost like subconsciously I was hoping a team higher up the league might offer me something.

“I really enjoyed it at Forres last season but the chance to sign for a club like Buckie doesn’t come along too often.

Stuart Knight, right, in action for Buckie Thistle in their friendly against Peterhead

“I hadn’t lost much enthusiasm but I’ve had to come in and impress which is good and keeps me sharp.

“Euan Storrier has come in as well and will put down a good challenge for the shirt so it’s all good.

“I spoke to my wife, Eleanor, at length about it. She was happy for me to carry on and when this chance came she could tell I was buzzing.

“We were in the car coming back from a family day out when Graeme Stewart phoned me so she got the sales pitch as well.

“But she said after that she could tell straightaway I wanted to sign.”

Meanwhile, Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City have signed goalkeeper Jamie McCabe on a two-year deal following his release from Dundee United.

The 17-year-old will compete with Lenny Wilson for the number one jersey at Glebe Park.

