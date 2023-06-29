Trophy target for Buckie Thistle’s new recruit Stuart Knight

Stuart Knight is aiming to help Buckie Thistle land the silverware they crave this season.

The goalkeeper joined the Jags last month after a long and distinguished spell with Forres Mechanics during which he made more than 500 appearances.

In the last two seasons Buckie have been pipped to the Breedon Highland League title on the final day of the season and have also been beaten in two cup finals.

Knight, 35, is determined to bring a trophy back to Victoria Park and said: “Buckie want to win things.

“They’ve been so close in the last few years and you can see why because the team is brilliant.

“I’ve come here to try to help the club win something and it’s been 11 years since I won the league with Forres.

“You want to win things and it would be massive for me personally as well.

“I think I’ve still got a few years left and I feel as fit as I’ve ever been.”

Shock switch appealed

Knight’s switch from Forres to Buckie took some observers by surprise.

Although he wasn’t actively looking for a move away from Mosset Park, Knight admits when he spoke to manager Graeme Stewart the chance to join the Jags was too good to turn down.

The custodian, who played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday as Buckie beat Peterhead 3-2 in their first pre-season friendly, added: “I’d spoken to Forres and they’d offered me terms and I was thinking about what I was going to do.

“I didn’t look to leave Forres but it was almost like subconsciously I was hoping a team higher up the league might offer me something.

“I really enjoyed it at Forres last season but the chance to sign for a club like Buckie doesn’t come along too often.

“I hadn’t lost much enthusiasm but I’ve had to come in and impress which is good and keeps me sharp.

“Euan Storrier has come in as well and will put down a good challenge for the shirt so it’s all good.

“I spoke to my wife, Eleanor, at length about it. She was happy for me to carry on and when this chance came she could tell I was buzzing.

“We were in the car coming back from a family day out when Graeme Stewart phoned me so she got the sales pitch as well.

“But she said after that she could tell straightaway I wanted to sign.”

✍️ 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗦𝗡𝗔𝗣 𝗨𝗣 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗟𝗬 𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗞𝗘𝗘𝗣𝗘𝗥 The Club is pleased to confirm the signing of highly-rated goalkeeper @jamiemccabe01 on a two-year contract following his release from @dundeeunitedfc Full story ➡️ https://t.co/NCg20BE2gR pic.twitter.com/9F4t48AODs — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) June 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City have signed goalkeeper Jamie McCabe on a two-year deal following his release from Dundee United.

The 17-year-old will compete with Lenny Wilson for the number one jersey at Glebe Park.