Nairn County strike late to draw 3-3 with Banks o’ Dee in thriller; Clach get first league win; Grady McGrath’s FOURTH hat-trick of season as Brechin thump Huntly

Andrew MacLeod scored deep into stoppage time to stretch Nairn County’s unbeaten run to 10 games in a feisty 3-3 Breedon Highland League draw with Banks o’ Dee at Station Park.

The visitors led 3-1 with quarter of an hour remaining and looked set to stay top of the table, but Dee’s Luke Emmett was shown a red card for a rash challenge on MacLeod, which opened the door for Nairn’s fightback.

Calum MacKay reduced the leeway in a scramble from the resultant free-kick, before MacLeod fired home in the 96th minute to earn his side a point.

Both teams finished the game with 10 men after Nairn skipper Fraser Dingwall had picked up a second yellow card earlier in added time.

Nairn boss Steven Mackay said: “It was a tough game.

“They were far superior to us in the first half. We go 1-0 up and we don’t deserve to.

“If I was them (at half-time), I would be disappointed only being 2-1 up.

“When they went 3-1 up, we maybe think the game is dead.

“But we have good character and we showed that.”

Despite a bright start from the visitors, it was Nairn who took the lead in the 12th minute thanks to a Ross Tokely free-kick which deflected off the wall and went in off the underside of the crossbar.

The home goal got a let off in the 21st minute when Lachie MacLeod crashed a shot off the bar himself as the Dee went all out for an equaliser.

It was all-square in the 33rd minute, though, following a sweeping move down the right flank. Dayshonne Golding spread the ball out to MacLeod and his cross was swept in at the back post by Chris Antoniazzi.

Dee took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Golding cut in from the left and drilled the ball under Nairn keeper Dylan MacLean for a superb solo goal.

Jamie Carnihan replaced Tokely, who was feeling unwell, at the start of the second half, and Dee went further ahead in the 55th minute when MacLeod got on the scoresheet, tucking away a Max Alexander cut-back.

Just when it looked as if Dee were coasting to victory, they went down to 10 men when Emmett was sent off, and seconds later, MacKay fired home.

Nairn captain Dingwall then picked up a second yellow card in stoppage time, but Andrew MacLeod scored his dramatic leveller.

🟡 FULL TIME ⚫️ Andrew MacLeod scores an equaliser with the last kick of the game. A tense and physical match with both sides reduced to 10 in the second half. Ross Tokely's free kick and Calum MacKay on the scoresheet too. 🟡 3-3 🔵 pic.twitter.com/5KxFwRmMAn — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) December 16, 2023

Dee co-manager Josh Winton thought Emmett’s red card was harsh, saying: “I thought it was a booking. I didn’t think it was a red card. It’s a deliberate foul, but you see it a lot in the game.

“It disrupted us, we dropped too deep – to be fair, we almost saw it out.

“For an hour, I thought we are outstanding. We were very good. We should have been a couple more ahead at half time, (and) that would have taken the pressure off a wee bit.

“It’s frustrating. We’re just disappointed we didn’t get the three points.

“It’s been a good week, with the Aberdeenshire Shield win, but it feels like two points dropped after the manner of the late goal.”

Clach boss delighted after first win of the season

Clachnacuddin player-manager Conor Gethins was thrilled after the Lilywhites claimed their first win of the Breedon Highland League season with a 3-1 victory at home against Keith.

Harry Hennem fired Clach ahead from the penalty spot before Matthew Tough got the Maroons back on level terms before the break.

But second-half goals from Rorie Macleod and Connor Bunce gave Gethin’s side a crucial win which moves them four points above bottom of the table Strathspey Thistle.

Gethins, who took charge of Clach in October, said: “It has been a long time coming but we had been knocking on the door for a few weeks.

“It all came together on Saturday as we defended well and we looked dangerous in attack.

“It was pleasing to see.

“Rorie’s goal was the one that set us on our way. He cut in from the right and it took a bit of a deflection and ended up in the top right corner.

“That gave the boys a lift and a few extra yards as Keith were putting us under a fair bit of pressure before that.

“It was our first league win in 21 games and it gives us a bit of daylight between ourselves and Strathspey ahead of playing Deveronvale next week.”

Former Buckie Thistle, Formartine and Turriff United goalkeeper Kevin Main played as a trialist for the Lilywhites – and Gethins may turn to the 41-year-old again in the coming weeks.

He said: “Kevin is a good friend. We are really short of goalkeepers just now – we have three out injured.

“I felt we needed some experience so I sent him a message and he was able to help us out.

“He brought a calmness to us and his communication alone was invaluable.

“He has big work commitments so we know the situation but hopefully we can get him for two or three games.”

Grady McGrath nets fourth hat-trick of season as Brechin City return to winning ways v Huntly

Reigning champions Brechin City returned to the top of the table with a 5-0 win at home to Huntly.

After back-to-back league defeats, City manager Gavin Price was pleased with the three points and a fourth hat-trick of the season from top scorer Grady McGrath.

He said: “It was a very efficient performance from us, we’ve created a lot, looked organised and defended well as a team. In possession, we controlled the game.

“Grady McGrath scored three goals. More important to me was his all-round game was better, he led from the front and managed to link play.

“There’s still improvements to be made there, but I’ll work with him – and he’s got the X-factor in the 18-yard box with the goals he scored, and to do that against a tough team like Huntly… that’s the challenge for him, to keep doing that against all teams.”

Huntly came close in the opening minutes when Jamie McCabe got down low to keep out a Michael Dangana drive.

But Brechin went ahead on the quarter-hour mark when Marc Scott cut the ball back from the by-line for McGrath to power in a low drive.

Huntly had a great chance to level two minutes into the second half, but Robbie Foster’s shot was straight at the keeper. And, two minutes later, a poor defensive clearance played in McGrath, who prodded in from close range.

In the 55th minute, Fraser Hobday parried a shot from Fraser MacLeod and McGrath was quick to follow up to turn in the rebound for his hat-trick.

Brechin made it four when Scott again turned provider for Sean Hastie, who made it two goals in as many games.

City wrapped up the scoring when a Ewan Murray free-kick from the right evaded the visiting defence and went in at the far post.

Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth said: “I’ll give the boys credit for how they played in the first half – they were right in the game as both teams were going at it.

“You come in at half-time and try to stay positive but you can’t defend how we did in the second half and expect to get anything out of the game. The fight and aggression was gone after the second goal and I don’t accept that.”