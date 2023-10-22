Clachnacuddin’s new manager Conor Gethins looks to revitalise ‘sleeping giant’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Clachnacuddin’s new manager Conor Gethins looks to revitalise ‘sleeping giant’

The prolific striker has taken his first step into management having been appointed as the new boss of the Lilywhites.

By Callum Law
Conor Gethins has been appointed manager of Clachnacuddin. Pictures courtesy of Andy Johnstone/Clachnacuddin
Conor Gethins has been appointed manager of Clachnacuddin. Pictures courtesy of Andy Johnstone/Clachnacuddin

Conor Gethins hopes to awaken a sleeping giant in the Breedon Highland League after being appointed Clachnacuddin manager.

The prolific Irish striker has ended his second spell as a player with Nairn County to take charge of the Lilywhites, signing a contract until the summer of 2026.

In their storied history the Grant Street Park outfit have won the Highland League 18 times.

The last of those triumphs was in 2004 and this term they sit second bottom with four points having not won in 11 league fixtures.

Gethins, 39, said: “Historically Clach is one of the biggest, if not the biggest club, in the Highland League.

“It’s the only Highland League club in the city Inverness and there’s so much scope there.

“The youth development programme at the club is massive and you only need to look at the players have come through the club to see it works.

“For me it’s a sleeping giant and I want to try to awaken the giant – there’s no guarantee we’ll do that – but we’ll give it our best shot.

“If we ruffle feathers along the way then we ruffle feathers, but we want to get the club back to its rightful place at the top end of the league.”

Duncanson also arrives

Joining Gethins as assistant manager is Robbie Duncanson, who he played with in his first spell at Nairn.

Meanwhile, Blair Lawrie and Martin Callum – who have been in interim charge since Jordan MacDonald’s dismissal on October 1 – will remain as part of the management team.

Gethins added: “When Robbie and I played together at our best it was telepathic really.

“He knows what I’m thinking and I know what he’s thinking. We’ve both got similar views and goals.

“Robbie started his career at Clach, he’s a Clach boy which is good.

“Blair and Martin are staying on in the coaching team which I’m delighted with.

Conor Gethins at Grant Street Park

“They’re Clach legends, they’ve taken charge of the last three games and you can see their passion for the club.

“They want the best for the club and the players, they’ve got a reaction in the last three games and it was important they stayed on.

“Blair and Martin have been at this level for 15 or 20 years and that experience is so valuable and will be a huge asset.”

Reflections on Wee County tenure

In two spells with Nairn Gethins netted 209 goals, with only Davy Johnston netting more for the Wee County.

He has also played for the likes of Ross County, Finn Harps, Peterhead and Formartine United and has intentions to keep playing for remainder of this season.

Gethins said: “I’m probably going to play on just now, with the injuries in the squad and me still scoring goals this season I feel I can help the team out.

“Reflecting on my time at Nairn it was my favourite time in football.

“The fans were amazing, and all the managers and coaches I worked with were excellent.

“I’d like to thank all the players I played with in both spells because they helped me so much.

“I got to 200 goals which was my aim, I was Highland League player of the year two years in a row and made it into Nairn’s team of the century.

“Nobody can take those things away from me and I leave with memories that will last a lifetime.”

‘Committed and determined individual’

Meanwhile, Clach chairman Alex Chisholm is confident they have appointed the right person to take the club forward.

He said: “Throughout the process we had really good quality candidates and I’d like to thank them all for their efforts.

“Conor came through as a very committed and determined individual, he’s looking to take his first step into management and we felt he was a good fit for us.

“We feel the club has a special appeal and Conor agrees and that came through in the discussions we’ve had with him.

Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm is pleased to have appointed Conor Gethins as manager

“He’s taken in a former player in Robbie who knows the club really well and Blair and Martin staying gives us about 30 years of Clach experience in the management team.

“Our job as a board is to support Conor and his team as best we can.

“Where we are at the moment in the league isn’t where we want to be, we think we can move up.

“Conor has put across his ideas for how he wants to do that and there’s an opportunity for the club to reset and move forward.”

More from Highland League

Conor Gethins has been appointed manager of Clachnacuddin. Pictures courtesy of Andy Johnstone/Clachnacuddin
Calum Mackay loan signing adds to Nairn County's attacking options
Conor Gethins has been appointed manager of Clachnacuddin. Pictures courtesy of Andy Johnstone/Clachnacuddin
Formartine United management team and Aidan Combe pen new deals
Conor Gethins has been appointed manager of Clachnacuddin. Pictures courtesy of Andy Johnstone/Clachnacuddin
Public safety key as Highland League card postponed
Aberdeen's Pittodrie stadium.
Aberdeen and Ross County games both OFF - as north-east and north clubs' SPFL…
Conor Gethins has been appointed manager of Clachnacuddin. Pictures courtesy of Andy Johnstone/Clachnacuddin
Forres Mechanics bolstered by loan additions ahead of Huntly clash
Conor Gethins has been appointed manager of Clachnacuddin. Pictures courtesy of Andy Johnstone/Clachnacuddin
Blair Lawrie expects Clach's clash with Nairn to be last in interim charge
WIlliam hill
Scottish FA settle betting cases against north footballers
Nairn County goalkeeper Dylan Maclean
Nairn County keeper Dylan Maclean dedicates North of Scotland Cup semi-final spot-kick save heroics…
Conor Gethins has been appointed manager of Clachnacuddin. Pictures courtesy of Andy Johnstone/Clachnacuddin
Buckie Thistle secretary David Pirie plays upfront in Aberdeenshire League fixture for club's under-21s...…
Conor Gethins has been appointed manager of Clachnacuddin. Pictures courtesy of Andy Johnstone/Clachnacuddin
Watch free now: Highland League Weekly preview - Huntly aim to keep up superb…