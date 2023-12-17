Scott Barbour scores historic 238th goal for Fraserburgh in win v Inverurie; Buckie and Formartine both claim victory

Fraserburgh continued their good recent form with a 4-2 Breedon Highland League win over Inverurie Loco Works – with Scott Barbour becoming the Broch’s all-time top-scorer with his 238th club goal.

Barbour struck Fraserburgh’s late fourth at Bellslea to pull clear of Michael Stephen and set a new historic mark for the home side.

Broch boss Mark Cowie was pleased to pick up all three points, saying: “We were a shade lucky to go into the break ahead, but I thought we were much better after the break, took our chances and deserved the win.

“Scott Barbour for me has been the best striker in the league over the past 10 years. He’s a dream to work with, his desire to improve and play for this club is unbelievable – hopefully he will go on and stretch the record as far as he can.”

With a left footed shot from 13 yards into the centre of the net after Logan Watt’s right footed pass to him to latch onto to make it 4-2 Broch (77) #theBroch @leagueHighland Barbour’s goal today makes him Broch’s all time goal scorer with 238 goals for the Broch #theBroch pic.twitter.com/q4ELpesoHu — Fraserburgh FC (@FraserburghFC) December 16, 2023

The Broch took the lead on 33 minutes when Ryan Sargent beat the Locos offside trap and drove into the box before drilling the ball past on-loan debutant keeper Blessing Oluyemi at the near post.

Locos levelled four minutes after the break when Broch keeper Joe Barbour raced out of his area to clear the ball, but it fell straight to Locos captain Greg Mitchell, who curled the ball home into an empty net from 40 yards.

The home side regained the lead on 57 minutes when good work on the right flank by Aidan Sopel saw him pull the ball back to Sargent, who had his first effort brilliantly saved by Oluyemi, but the Broch striker managed to head the rebound high into the net.

The visitors kept battling and levelled again two minutes later when Myles Gaffney was released on the right channel and outpaced the Broch defence to fire the ball past goalie Barbour from 14 yards.

The Broch took the lead for a third time with 12 minutes remaining. A long free-kick was whipped into the box by Ryan Cowie and caused panic in the Locos defence. Jamie Beagrie capitalised to force the ball home from close range.

A minute later they extended their lead with Scott Barbours history goal. Logan Watt sent Barbour clear through and he coolly swept the ball into the net.

Locos boss Dean Donaldson thought the result was just about right, but paid tribute to the way his side battled, saying “There are ways to win and lose games and I thought the boys to a man fought really well against a side that were just a bit more clinical and streetwise.

“We are improving each and every week and, at the moment, I’m more interested in how we play and how our young squad develops.”

Buckie Thistle boss praises Turriff United after Jags need late surge to win at Haughs

Buckie Thistle produced another stunning comeback, scoring three times in the last 15 minutes to defeat Turriff United 3-1 at The Haughs.

Goals from Jack Murray, Max Barry and Jack MacIver won it for the visitors, after Finlay Murray had given Turriff a deserved lead early in the second half.

Jags manager Graeme Stewart was pleased to get the win, and said: “Any win here is a good win. We didn’t play well, but the important thing is when you don’t play well, you still win.

“I’m not making excuses for them, but we haven’t had a game for three weeks and Turriff have come off of two good results.

“We showed character and determination in abundance and I’m delighted with the win.

“Turriff were good, I was impressed with them. They set up well, their shape was good and they were aggressive. I think they’ll take points off the top teams.”

Buckie midfielder MacIver had an early effort parried by David Dey and Cohen Ramsay was adjudged to be offside as he converted the rebound.

Turriff’s Murray Cormack then went on a surging run through the visiting defence, but his shot was well blocked by Darryl McHardy.

It remained goalless at the break, but Turriff went ahead early in the second half when Murray rifled home a volley from close range from a Callan Gray corner on the left.

The home side had their tails up, and Stuart Knight made a good save from a stinging John Allan drive.

Josh Peters came close to a Buckie leveller with a superb overhead kick that hit the top of the bar on 67 minutes.

Buckie did equalise 13 minutes from time, though, the unmarked Murray heading MacIver’s corner low beyond Dey.

Finlay Murray then smashed a shot just over from corner at the other end.

On 89 minutes, excellent build-up play from Buckie sub Marcus Goodall set up Barry to fire a shot low beyond Dey from 16 yards, and MacIver sealed the win two minutes later when he showed good skill to cut in from the right and slot home.

Turriff boss Warren Cummings took plenty positives from the performance.

He said: “For 70 minutes, we’ve gone toe to toe with one of the best – if not the best – teams in the league.

“Credit to the opposition as they put us under a lot of pressure at the end.

“They have a lot of talented individuals in their side.

“We have to take the positives from it, though, and we were a lot more competitive than in previous games this season against Buckie.”

Adam Emslie’s early goal secures win for Formartine at Strathspey

Boss Stuart Anderson praised Aberdeen loanee Adam Emslie’s contribution for Formartine United so far this season after the 18-year-old’s early goal secured a 1-0 victory at Strathspey Thistle.

Emslie latched on to Graeme Rodger’s pass to finish into the bottom corner after just five minutes at Seafield Park.

Anderson said: “He’s very good, a really a talented player.

“He’s just got to keep doing what he’s doing, because it’s his first season in adult football, so I’m sure he’ll have his own ambitions, and if he keeps working hard, he’ll go and have a good career for himself.”

Although he felt Formartine’s performance at Strathspey warranted more goals, Anderson was content with three points away from home, adding: “All-in-all, we could have had three or four more goals and just didn’t take our chances.

“Strathspey were competitive, and they gave us a wee scare late on.

“We had three chances cleared off the goal-line and we put them under a bit of pressure, but we just couldn’t get that second goal.

“The conditions and the pitch were probably a leveller. It was really windy.

“We’re just grateful to get another three points on the road – a win’s, a win.”