Highland League results round-up: Buckie and Clach both score eight in big wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League results round-up: Buckie and Clach both score eight in big wins

The Jags thrashed Forres Mechanics 8-1 at Mosset Park with the Lilywhites thumping Wick Academy 8-0 at Grant Street Park.

By Callum Law
8 October 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Jack Murray of Buckie
8 October 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Jack Murray of Buckie

Buckie Thistle beat Forres Mechanics 8-1 at Mosset Park to move within three points of the top of the Breedon Highland League.

Victory against their Moray rivals means the Jags remain fourth in the table and are now three points behind leaders Brechin City and also have two games in hand.

Max Barry opened the scoring for Thistle before Shaun Morrison levelled for the Can-Cans.

Darryl McHardy netted a quickfire double before Scott Adams added Buckie’s fourth just shy of half-time.

After the break Jack Murray netted twice, Adams scored his second and Lyall Keir was also on target.

Fraserburgh are fifth on goal difference, also just three points off the top of the division after defeating Keith 3-0 at Bellslea.

Ryan Sargent got the ball rolling for the Broch and Scott Barbour’s brace sealed the points.

Clachnacuddin secured their second league win of the season by thrashing Wick Academy 8-0 in the 2pm kick-off at Grant Street Park.

Goals from Harry Nicolson, Harry Hennem, Troy Cooper and Lewis Mackenzie did the damage for the Lilywhites in the first period.

After the interval Mackenzie netted twice to complete his hat-trick, Hennem and Cooper both notched their second.

Colin Charlesworth secured his first win as Huntly manager by defeating Lossiemouth 3-1 at Grant Park. Andy Hunter gave the Black and Golds the lead before Brandon Hutcheson levelled things up.

In the second half Alex Thoirs and Robbie Foster’s goals earned victory for the visitors.

Nairn County triumphed 3-0 against Rothes at Mackessack Park courtesy of goals from Ross Tokely, Aaron Nicolson and Andrew MacLeod to extend their unbeaten run to 11 games.

Elsewhere, Formartine United v Inverurie Locos was abandoned at half-time due to floodlight failure at North Lodge Park with the score at 1-1.

Brechin City v Banks o’ Dee at Glebe Park, Strathspey Thistle v Brora Rangers at Seafield Park and Turriff United v Deveronvale at the Haughs were postponed.

More from Highland League

30 December 2023. Formartine United FC, Oldmeldrum Road, Pitmedden,Ellgon,AB41 7PA. This is from the Breedon Highland League match between Formartine United FC Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nathan Meres of Inverurie CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Frustration as Formartine United v Inverurie Locos abandoned due to floodlight failure
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup 2023-24 draw revealed
Formartine's Aidan Combe, left, during the Falkirk V Formartine United FC Scottish Cup third round tie at Falkirk Stadium on Saturday 25th November 2023 Pictures by Alan Rennie.
Formartine United's Aidan Combe pleased to be over debilitating injury ahead of facing Inverurie…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041527 Story by Callum Law Spain Park, Aberdeen Highland League match between Banks O' Dee and Buckie Thistle Pictured is Dee's Alasdair Stark Saturday 11th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee and Brechin City ready for summit special
Collage of Deveronvale's floodlight at Princess Royal Park which came down as a result of the strong winds from Storm Gerrit. Below, Turriff United's Haughs flooded following the torrential rain from Storm Gerrit. Collage created on December 28 - images courtesy of Deveronvale FC and Turriff United FC
Deveronvale and Turriff United suffer damage following Storm Gerrit
5 October 2022. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Jamie Michie celebrates equaliser
Jamie Michie eager to keep playing after Inverurie Locos exit
Jamie Michie in action for Inverurie Locos. Image: Jasper Image.
Long-serving midfielder Jamie Michie leaves Inverurie Locos
We've got the best of the action and reaction from Deveronvale v Clachnacuddin.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Deveronvale v Clachnacuddin
23 Decemeber 2023. Deveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Deveronvale FC and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- A Deveronvale Goalmouth scramble. CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Deveronvale and Clachnacuddin add new faces prior to stalemate
23 Decemeber 2023. Deveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Deveronvale FC and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Clachnacuddin - Fergus Adams CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Highland League: Deveronvale and Clachnacuddin draw in only game to beat the weather