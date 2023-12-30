Highland League results round-up: Buckie and Clach both score eight in big wins

Buckie Thistle beat Forres Mechanics 8-1 at Mosset Park to move within three points of the top of the Breedon Highland League.

Victory against their Moray rivals means the Jags remain fourth in the table and are now three points behind leaders Brechin City and also have two games in hand.

Max Barry opened the scoring for Thistle before Shaun Morrison levelled for the Can-Cans.

Darryl McHardy netted a quickfire double before Scott Adams added Buckie’s fourth just shy of half-time.

After the break Jack Murray netted twice, Adams scored his second and Lyall Keir was also on target.

Fraserburgh are fifth on goal difference, also just three points off the top of the division after defeating Keith 3-0 at Bellslea.

Ryan Sargent got the ball rolling for the Broch and Scott Barbour’s brace sealed the points.

Clachnacuddin secured their second league win of the season by thrashing Wick Academy 8-0 in the 2pm kick-off at Grant Street Park.

Goals from Harry Nicolson, Harry Hennem, Troy Cooper and Lewis Mackenzie did the damage for the Lilywhites in the first period.

After the interval Mackenzie netted twice to complete his hat-trick, Hennem and Cooper both notched their second.

Colin Charlesworth secured his first win as Huntly manager by defeating Lossiemouth 3-1 at Grant Park. Andy Hunter gave the Black and Golds the lead before Brandon Hutcheson levelled things up.

In the second half Alex Thoirs and Robbie Foster’s goals earned victory for the visitors.

Nairn County triumphed 3-0 against Rothes at Mackessack Park courtesy of goals from Ross Tokely, Aaron Nicolson and Andrew MacLeod to extend their unbeaten run to 11 games.

Elsewhere, Formartine United v Inverurie Locos was abandoned at half-time due to floodlight failure at North Lodge Park with the score at 1-1.

Brechin City v Banks o’ Dee at Glebe Park, Strathspey Thistle v Brora Rangers at Seafield Park and Turriff United v Deveronvale at the Haughs were postponed.