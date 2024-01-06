Clachnacuddin’s Lewis Mackenzie keen to continue in new position against Turriff United

Hat-trick hero Lewis Mackenzie is happy to continue as a striker when Clachnacuddin face Turriff United.

The 21-year-old is usually a winger, but was moved through the middle last weekend and netted a treble in the Lilywhites’ 8-0 victory against Wick Academy.

Ahead of tackling Turra this afternoon (2pm kick-off) in the Breedon Highland League, Mackenzie said: “It was a surprise to be asked to play up front initially because I haven’t done it before.

“But the manager Conor Gethins told me how he wanted me to play and the runs he wanted me to make, so it wasn’t like I was going into it blind.

“It took me a while to figure it out, but after I did, I think I did all-right.

“The manager thinks it could be a good position for me and he feels with the pace I’ve got I can score a lot of goals.

“I’m happy to play wherever I’m asked – whether it’s through the middle or out wide.”

In other Clach news, the Lilywhites have signed 18-year-old goalkeeper Danny Gillan on a short-term loan from Brora Rangers.

Meanwhile, Turriff defender Andrew Watt wants to repay the club’s committee and supporters with good results.

Last week the torrential rain brought by Storm Gerrit led to the Haughs flooding before United embarked on a clean-up operation which almost allowed last weekend’s game against Deveronvale to be played.

Watt, 23, added: “We all saw the effort, not just from people at the club, but the community of Turriff to try to get last weekend’s game on.

“Conditions after the storm were mental and it’s not just the committee, who are always fantastic, but the people in Turriff turned out to help as well.

“You see how much people care for the club with the way they turned out, and hopefully we can reward them by getting more results.”