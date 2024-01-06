Clachnacuddin’s Lewis Mackenzie keen to continue in new position against Turriff United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clachnacuddin’s Lewis Mackenzie keen to continue in new position against Turriff United

The Lilywhites winger bagged a hat-trick when playing as a striker last weekend.

By Callum Law
Lewis Mackenzie scored a hat-trick for Clachnacuddin last weekend
Lewis Mackenzie scored a hat-trick for Clachnacuddin last weekend

Hat-trick hero Lewis Mackenzie is happy to continue as a striker when Clachnacuddin face Turriff United.

The 21-year-old is usually a winger, but was moved through the middle last weekend and netted a treble in the Lilywhites’ 8-0 victory against Wick Academy.

Ahead of tackling Turra this afternoon (2pm kick-off) in the Breedon Highland League, Mackenzie said: “It was a surprise to be asked to play up front initially because I haven’t done it before.

“But the manager Conor Gethins told me how he wanted me to play and the runs he wanted me to make, so it wasn’t like I was going into it blind.

“It took me a while to figure it out, but after I did, I think I did all-right.

“The manager thinks it could be a good position for me and he feels with the pace I’ve got I can score a lot of goals.

“I’m happy to play wherever I’m asked – whether it’s through the middle or out wide.”

In other Clach news, the Lilywhites have signed 18-year-old goalkeeper Danny Gillan on a short-term loan from Brora Rangers.

Meanwhile, Turriff defender Andrew Watt wants to repay the club’s committee and supporters with good results.

Turriff United’s Andrew Watt.

Last week the torrential rain brought by Storm Gerrit led to the Haughs flooding before United embarked on a clean-up operation which almost allowed last weekend’s game against Deveronvale to be played.

Watt, 23, added: “We all saw the effort, not just from people at the club, but the community of Turriff to try to get last weekend’s game on.

“Conditions after the storm were mental and it’s not just the committee, who are always fantastic, but the people in Turriff turned out to help as well.

“You see how much people care for the club with the way they turned out, and hopefully we can reward them by getting more results.”

