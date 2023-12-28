Deveronvale and Turriff United suffer damage following Storm Gerrit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deveronvale and Turriff United suffer damage following Storm Gerrit

The Breedon Highland League sides have sustained damage to their grounds as a result of the bad weather.

By Callum Law
Deveronvale's collapsed floodlight, above, and Turriff United's flooded pitch below. Pictures courtesy of Deveronvale FC and Turriff United FC
Deveronvale's collapsed floodlight, above, and Turriff United's flooded pitch below. Pictures courtesy of Deveronvale FC and Turriff United FC

Breedon Highland League clubs Deveronvale and Turriff United have been left counting the cost of Storm Gerrit following damage to their grounds.

One of the floodlight pylons at the Banffers’ Princess Royal Park collapsed on Wednesday afternoon as a result of the strong winds, while Turriff United’s Haughs flooded following the torrential rain.

Deveronvale chairman James Mair revealed they had already been investigating replacing their four floodlights.

Now that the stanchion opposite the stand at the A98 end of the ground has given way the need for action has increased.

Mair said: “We wish it hadn’t happened, but it has. My concern would be that if one has come down what’s the possibility of it happening to the others.

“It was a great relief that nothing happened last Saturday when the weather was poor and there was a game on.

The collapsed floodlight pylon at Deveronvale’s Princess Royal Park. Picture courtesy of James Mair/Deveronvale FC

“Prior to this happening we had formed a sub-committee to look at replacing the floodlights because they’re 37 years old and need upgraded.

“All this has done really is accelerate the priority. I’ve talked to other clubs who have replaced their floodlights and we have an idea of the sort of money required.

“For us it’s about how we get there, we’ll do the best we can, but you’ll be talking somewhere towards £50,000 or £75,000.

“As a club with our cash flow we can’t afford to do that so we’ll be looking at all sorts of ways to raise the money to do it.

“But our intention would be to raise the funds to do it ahead of next winter.”

Kick-off options looked at

In the short-term Mair has been assessing options to ensure Vale can continue playing games this season.

The Banffers are one of the sides who have brought Saturday home games forward to 2pm kick-offs to save on electricity costs.

Mair is hopeful there may be scope for their next two home fixtures – against Fraserburgh on January 6 and Formartine United on January 20 – to start even sooner.

He added: “I’ve already spoken to Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble and he indicated they would be prepared to start earlier.

“I’ve still got to talk to Formartine United, but by the time of our next home game after that (Brora Rangers on February 6) there shouldn’t be too many problems with a 2pm kick-off.

“We’re in the early stages, but everyone has been very helpful, which reflects the family nature of the Highland League.”

Rain causes pain for Turra

In Turriff, the burn which runs behind United’s main stand burst its banks flooding the pitch, with water also getting into the dressing rooms, laundry room and gym.

However, Turra’s committee and volunteers as well as manager Warren Cummings and players James Chalmers and Dylan Stuart turned out on Thursday to start the clean up operation.

Chairman Gairn Ritchie was keen to thank those who have helped with the tidy up and is hopeful Saturday’s game against Deveronvale can be staged.

Ritchie said: “The water got into the dressing rooms, the gym and the laundry room – there’s not damage but it’s created a lot of mess.

“Half of the pitch was underwater, but local farmers kindly supplied us with pumps and we’ve been pumping the water off.

Floodwater lying on Turriff United’s ground. Picture courtesy of Gairn Ritchie/Turriff United FC

“We’re hoping if we can get the water off and the weather is decent that our game on Saturday will be on.

“It’s disappointing, but we get on with it and get things cleaned up.

“The place is always immaculate and it’s a kick in the teeth for all the folk that put the work in every day to keep the place looking so well.

“Our committee and volunteers have turned out in force to get things tidied up.

“We’ve had people supplying us with dehumidifiers and pumps.

“The local community has been tremendous rallying round us and we really appreciate it.

“I’d just like to thank our committee, all the volunteers and everyone in the community that has helped us out.”

