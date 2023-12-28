Deveronvale and Turriff United suffer damage following Storm Gerrit

Breedon Highland League clubs Deveronvale and Turriff United have been left counting the cost of Storm Gerrit following damage to their grounds.

One of the floodlight pylons at the Banffers’ Princess Royal Park collapsed on Wednesday afternoon as a result of the strong winds, while Turriff United’s Haughs flooded following the torrential rain.

Deveronvale chairman James Mair revealed they had already been investigating replacing their four floodlights.

Now that the stanchion opposite the stand at the A98 end of the ground has given way the need for action has increased.

Mair said: “We wish it hadn’t happened, but it has. My concern would be that if one has come down what’s the possibility of it happening to the others.

“It was a great relief that nothing happened last Saturday when the weather was poor and there was a game on.

“Prior to this happening we had formed a sub-committee to look at replacing the floodlights because they’re 37 years old and need upgraded.

“All this has done really is accelerate the priority. I’ve talked to other clubs who have replaced their floodlights and we have an idea of the sort of money required.

“For us it’s about how we get there, we’ll do the best we can, but you’ll be talking somewhere towards £50,000 or £75,000.

“As a club with our cash flow we can’t afford to do that so we’ll be looking at all sorts of ways to raise the money to do it.

“But our intention would be to raise the funds to do it ahead of next winter.”

Kick-off options looked at

In the short-term Mair has been assessing options to ensure Vale can continue playing games this season.

The Banffers are one of the sides who have brought Saturday home games forward to 2pm kick-offs to save on electricity costs.

Mair is hopeful there may be scope for their next two home fixtures – against Fraserburgh on January 6 and Formartine United on January 20 – to start even sooner.

He added: “I’ve already spoken to Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble and he indicated they would be prepared to start earlier.

“I’ve still got to talk to Formartine United, but by the time of our next home game after that (Brora Rangers on February 6) there shouldn’t be too many problems with a 2pm kick-off.

“We’re in the early stages, but everyone has been very helpful, which reflects the family nature of the Highland League.”

Rain causes pain for Turra

In Turriff, the burn which runs behind United’s main stand burst its banks flooding the pitch, with water also getting into the dressing rooms, laundry room and gym.

However, Turra’s committee and volunteers as well as manager Warren Cummings and players James Chalmers and Dylan Stuart turned out on Thursday to start the clean up operation.

Chairman Gairn Ritchie was keen to thank those who have helped with the tidy up and is hopeful Saturday’s game against Deveronvale can be staged.

Ritchie said: “The water got into the dressing rooms, the gym and the laundry room – there’s not damage but it’s created a lot of mess.

“Half of the pitch was underwater, but local farmers kindly supplied us with pumps and we’ve been pumping the water off.

“We’re hoping if we can get the water off and the weather is decent that our game on Saturday will be on.

“It’s disappointing, but we get on with it and get things cleaned up.

“The place is always immaculate and it’s a kick in the teeth for all the folk that put the work in every day to keep the place looking so well.

“Our committee and volunteers have turned out in force to get things tidied up.

“We’ve had people supplying us with dehumidifiers and pumps.

“The local community has been tremendous rallying round us and we really appreciate it.

“I’d just like to thank our committee, all the volunteers and everyone in the community that has helped us out.”