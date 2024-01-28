Nine-man Fraserburgh defeat Wick Academy; Formartine United and Brechin City pick up wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nine-man Fraserburgh defeat Wick Academy; Formartine United and Brechin City pick up wins

Josh Bolton and Willie West both saw red in the Broch's home win against the Scorries.

By Reporter
Fraserburgh midfielder Logan Watt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh midfielder Logan Watt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Fraserburgh overcame two red cards to run out 3-0 winners against Wick Academy.

The home side controlled large parts of the match despite their numerical disadvantage to pick up all three points and record a clean sheet which pleased assistant manager James Duthie.

He said: “The first half performance wasn’t that great and losing a man early in the second didn’t help so we decided to bring on the experience of Willie West and Jamie Beagrie to manage the game.

“Wick never really troubled us until late on when Joe Barbour made a great save.

“That’s seven wins and a draw out of our last eight now, while that’s good there are still parts of our play which we need to tidy up.”

The Broch took an early lead on six minutes when good play between Ryan Sargent and Connor Wood on the left released Scott Barbour and his cross was palmed away by Wick goalkeeper James More into the path of Logan Watt who tapped home from close range.

The second half burst into life after 55 minutes when Fraserburgh’s Josh Bolton was red carded for an off the ball incident on the far touchline.

The home side made a couple of changes, bringing on Beagrie and West and it was the latter who got on the end of free kick delivery from Scott Barbour on the right flank to head home on 65 minutes.

Seven minutes later the Broch made the points secure with a third goal.

Scott Barbour saw his effort well saved by More but the rebound fell kindly to Watt who drilled home from the edge of the penalty area.

Wick rarely troubled the home defence, but they hit the woodwork twice in the final ten minutes, first through Gordon Macnab with Joe Barbour getting a hand to tip the Wick striker’s effort onto the crossbar and then when Ross Gunn saw his shot come back off the post with the Broch keeper beaten.

In between those efforts Willie West received a second yellow card for delaying the restart of the game.

Wick boss Gary Manson was disappointed his side couldn’t take advantage of their numerical advantage.

He said “In the first half there was nothing in it, they scored early on but after that it was quite even.

“They then had a man sent off and maybe our players thought it would be easier to play against them but I told them after the game it doesn’t matter whether Fraserburgh have five players they still have quality that can hurt us.

“We’re struggling to find goals at the minute and we can’t seem to find the rub of the green or the have that bit of composure in front of goal when it matters.”

Formartine 3-0 Clachnacuddin

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson felt his side were always in control of their league fixture against Clach as they made it 13 points out of fifteen since losing their Scottish Cup tie against Falkirk.

Anderson was delighted to see his team return to winning ways against Clach after sharing the points with Rothes in midweek in an encounter he felt that could be tricky
following Clach’s recent good form.

Anderson said: “Although we didn’t win on Wednesday night I felt it was a good performance to only get one point.

“But in terms of the Clach game we didn’t give them a sniff of goal and scored three times while we also kept a clean sheet.

“We are in good form since our Scottish Cup exit so we are happy with what we are doing at present and need to keep going as every game throws up its own challenges.

“It was a great strike by Graeme Rodger for the third goal but he has done that for years.

“Both of our strikers also got a goal so that was also pleasing in what was a good team performance.

“That includes our substitutes who played their part and added to the win by adding a bit of energy to the game as we know we will need the whole of our squad as the season continues.”

Graeme Rodger netted a superb goal for Formartine United. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Clach manager Conor Gethins said: “I said to the lads at the end that I feel a bit disheartened for them as we competed well, especially in the first half.

“We were frustrating them again in the second half with the way we setup and I thought there was potential to get something from the game.

“But we lost the second goal followed by a quick third goal, which was a great strike from Graeme Rodger, and the game was dead.

“We battled away and should have had a penalty late on for the keeper’s challenge on Findlay Mackenzie, something I didn’t understand as the foul was given against our player.”

Julian Wade opened the scoring just after the half hour as he forced home Adam Emslie’s free kick for his 43rd goal in just 68 appearances for United before Aberdeen loanee Aaron Reid grabbed the second on the hour mark.

Skipper Graeme Rodger found the top corner from 22 yards for a superb third four minutes later as he took his goal tally for the club to 104 goals.

Strathspey 1-6 Brechin City

Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City proved to be too strong for basement club Strathspey Thistle, running our 6-1 winners in the top versus bottom clash at Seafield Park.

City grabbed the opening goal after 12 minutes when home skipper James McShane headed past his own keeper following a Jamie Richardson cross.

The visitors doubled their lead four minutes later when Luke Strachan drilled a low ball across the face of the goal for Ewan Lowdon who fired home from close-range.

The Strathy Jags pulled a goal back five minutes later when a 20-yard drive from Jack Davison took a slight deflection on its way past City keeper Jamie McCabe.

But City moved up a couple of gears after the break and further goals from Richardson, substitute Grady McGrath (2) and Marc Scott five minutes from time sealed a comprehensive win for the leaders.

Grady McGrath was at the double for Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

City boss Gavin Price said: “I was disappointed with the manner in which we lost the goal but I felt that the players over-thought things in the opening 45 minutes.

“Strathspey had a lot of bodies behind the ball for long periods but I felt that we were making things difficult for ourselves by over-complicating things.

“In situations like that it’s a matter of getting crosses into the box and getting bodies forward into the penalty area which we didn’t do enough of in the first half.

“However, we were much more effective after the break and scored a further four goals so over the pierce the performance was satisfactory.

“Despite the final scoreline I think a lot of credit has to go to Strathspey who worked extremely hard throughout the game.”

Strathspey manager Robert MacCormack said: “We haven’t played for six weeks but I thought that we battled really hard, particularly in the opening 45 minutes.

“We set ourselves up in a way which we felt we would be hard to beat and tried to hit Brechin on the counter-attack whenever we had the opportunity.

“After the break Brechin showed their strength with the depth of their squad and the fact that we hadn’t had a competitive match for six weeks was a major factor as the players tired in the closing stages.

“Despite our defeat I have to be pleased with the efforts our players put in.”

Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie between Buckie Thistle and Banks o’ Dee switched to Spain Park

More from Highland League

Brora's James Wallace shields the ball from Inverurie Locos' Lloyd Robertson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Highland League: Brora Rangers, Inverurie Locos and Lossiemouth chalk up victories
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0046695 - Callum Law - 27.01.24 Highland League game: Buckie V Banks of dee off due to ground Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie between Buckie Thistle and Banks o' Dee switched to…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0046695 - Callum Law - 27.01.24 Highland League game: Huntly v Deveronvale Full Time Result 5-1 -Pic: 10 Huntly Angus Grant scores twice Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Colin Charlesworth wants victory to be Huntly turning point after frustrating run
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0046695 - Callum Law - 27.01.24 Highland League game: Huntly v Deveronvale Half Time Result 2-0 Picture: Number 9 Andrew Hunter Huntly scores the second goal Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Highland League results: Huntly put five past Deveronvale
For Callum Law Highland League game: Buckie Thistle v Banks o' Dee was cancelled off very late. Saturday 27th January 2024 Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle looking at venue alternatives after Banks o' Dee postponement
5 October 2022. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Jamie Michie celebrates equaliser
Jamie Michie relishing challenge with new club Forres Mechanics
12 August 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Buckie Thistle FC - PICTURE CONTENT: Fraserburgh - Paul Young CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Fraserburgh's Paul Young in quest to add more goals
CR0036785 Highland League Drone footage of Grounds Stadium. Picture of Brora Rangers F.C. / Dudgeon Park, Brora Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/07/2022 Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Brora Rangers v Keith in Highland League switched to Golspie
10 Decemeber 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT - Ben Barron of Forres and Jamie Michie of Inverurie
Highland League: Nairn, Lossiemouth and Strathspey make signings ahead of weekend fixtures
2 March 2022. Mackessack Park, Station Street,Rothes,, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Highland League Cup quarter final match between Rothes FC and Fraserburgh FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Aidan Wilson Celebrates his Rothes Goal
Aidan Wilson transfer-listed by Rothes