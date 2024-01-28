Jason Leitch must quit over Covid controversies, says leading Aberdeen professor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Jason Leitch must quit over Covid controversies, says leading Aberdeen professor

Top scientist Hugh Pennington criticised the SNP’s handling of the pandemic and claimed he was likely ignored due to opposing independence.

By Justin Bowie
Jason Leitch has said Covid cases are on the rise this winter.
Jason Leitch, Scotland's national clinical director. Image: Shutterstock.

Under-fire Professor Jason Leitch should quit his top role since the public no longer trusts him, a leading Aberdeen scientist has said.

Professor Hugh Pennington, a veteran microbiologist, slated the SNP’s handling of the pandemic and claims he was likely ignored because he opposes independence.

“I think if I was him, I would push off,” he said referring to Prof Leitch, the Scottish Government’s national clinical director.

The Aberdeen bacteriologist compared the fiasco surrounding Prof Leitch to the high-profile Post Office scandal.

“It’s a similar kind of situation,” he said. “Once you’ve lost trust, it’s time to move on.”

Prof Leitch has faced widespread calls to resign after damning evidence emerged during the UK Covid inquiry in Edinburgh this week.

The national clinical director explained to Humza Yousaf, then health secretary, how he could dodge Covid mask rules at an event.

Retired microbiologist Hugh Pennington.
Veteran Aberdeen academic Professor Hugh Pennington. Image: Kenny Elrick

Prof Pennington claims former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon prioritised a “closed club” of friendly advisers and cut out those who were more critical.

The veteran academic felt as though he was “persona non-grata” since he led the pro-union campaign in Aberdeen during the independence referendum.

He told us: “I think it is a reasonable assumption to make, because of my standing on the independence question. I wasn’t somebody who’d be sought out for my views.”

Texts from the Covid inquiry also showed Mr Yousaf joking to Prof Leitch that he was “winging it” during the pandemic, shortly after he became SNP health chief.

‘Where were the experts?’

Prof Pennington hit out, saying: “It looks as though Humza Yousaf was out of his depth.

“The fact that Humza Yousaf was winging it, in his own words, where were the bloody experts advising them?”

Prof Pennington insists the government should have paid more attention to Covid carriers without symptoms who spread the virus.

In 2020, he said Aberdeen was being “hammered and punished” when the city was placed under local lockdown restrictions.

First Minister Humza Yousaf joked about ‘winging it’. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson.

He insists Professor Mark Woolhouse, who specialises in disease epidemiology at Edinburgh University, should have been listened to more often.

Prof Woolhouse, who was on the government’s Covid advisory group, strongly criticised the SNP’s approach to the pandemic when he appeared at the inquiry this week.

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon called Aberdeen FC Covid breach statement a ‘complacent abomination’, inquiry hears

“Clearly his voice wasn’t getting through to Humza Yousaf,” Prof Pennington said.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is committed to responding to both the UK and Scottish Covid-19 inquiries, as learning lessons from the pandemic is vital to prepare for the future.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on the detail of evidence being considered by the UK Covid Inquiry while hearings are ongoing.”

More from Politics

Helen McEntee said any support would be provided on a correct legal basis (Niall Carson/PA)
Justice minister voices support for intervention in South Africa/Israel ICJ case
HMS Diamond, seen from the ships bridge, firing her Sea Viper missiles at an incoming Houthi drone (LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
UK ‘undaunted’ after Houthis target HMS Diamond, Shapps says
Jonathan Reynolds labelled Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s discussion of further tax cuts in the coming months as ‘a scorched earth policy’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour’s £28bn green investment pledge remains ‘level of ambition’ – Reynolds
The chairman of the Post Office was forced to step down at the weekend (Lewis Stickley/PA)
‘Difficulties’ in Post Office governance led me to sack chairman, says Badenoch
Palestinians flee the Israeli ground offensive in Kahn Younis in the Gaza Strip (Fatima Shbair/AP/PA)
Badenoch defends UK decision to suspend funding to UN’s relief agency in Gaza
Kemi Badenoch told Conservative plotters to stop ‘stirring’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Badenoch criticises Tory plotters but does not rule out leadership bid
The Bank of England is expected to hold interest rates for the fourth time in a row (Yui Mok/PA)
Borrowing costs expected to be held at near 16-year high for longer
Finlandia Seaways / DFDS vessel in the Forth
Scottish ferry link to Europe at risk for sake of less than £10m start-up…
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip walk through a makeshift tent camp in Rafah (Fatima Shbair/AP)
Head of UNRWA calls on countries to reconsider ‘shocking’ pause in funding
The housing target was set in 2021 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Affordable housing target ‘at risk’, briefing note shows

Conversation