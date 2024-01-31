Buckie Thistle must deal with home advantage blow for Banks o’ Dee cup tie; Fraserburgh’s Mark Cowie to face SFA panel

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart hopes his players can do it the hard way, with pitch issues meaning they must travel to Banks o’ Dee in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

With Victoria Park unplayable, which led to the postponement of Saturday’s Breedon Highland League meeting between the sides, the Jags have had to give up home advantage tonight.

The winner of this evening’s first round tie at Spain Park will be away to Deveronvale next Wednesday.

Stewart said: “It’s disappointing not to be at home – we’d rather have played at home, because it gives us the best opportunity to get through.

“But we’ll just have to try to do it the hard way against a very good Banks o’ Dee side, who are in great form.

“It’s the last cup competition we’re in this season and we need do everything we can to try to get through.”

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee defender Ally Stark hopes this tie could be the first step on the way to doing the Aberdeenshire double.

Dee lifted the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield last month.

Stark said: “This game being switched to Spain Park was a bonus for ourselves and we’ll try to make the most of it.

“But regardless of where the game is we still need to perform. Buckie are one of the top sides in the league and we know it will be very difficult.

“In recent years Banks o’ Dee have done pretty well in the cup competitions and we want to have a run in them whenever possible.

“We look at them as a chance to get a bit of a silverware and in one-off games we fancy ourselves against anyone.”

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie set for hearing

Elsewhere, Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie will go before an Scottish FA judicial panel following his red card during Saturday’s win against Wick Academy.

The Broch boss was dismissed by referee Scott Donohoe for his reaction following Willie West’s sending off.

Fraserburgh face Turriff United at the Haughs tonight in the Breedon Highland League – with Cowie’s hearing not set to take place until next month.

He said: “I was bemused by the decision and I reacted in a way which isn’t like me and was wrong. But we’ll deal with that when it comes.”

With West suspended and Ryan Cowie injured, it’s likely 17-year-old Joshua Hawkins will line-up at left-back for Fraserburgh.

The teenager was pitched in for his second Broch start at the weekend, and Cowie said: “Joshua was excellent.

“In the first half, I thought he was our best player – his use of the ball, forward runs and delivery into the box were excellent.

“He’ll get better as he gets older.

“We still look to develop our own at Fraserburgh.

“Joshua’s got one hand on the shirt after Saturday and it’s up to him to try to grasp the opportunities when he gets them.”

Turriff’s last outing was a loss to Junior side Hermes last Wednesday in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

However, in the Breedon Highland League, they’ve won four of their last five.

Manager Warren Cummings said: “We’ve got a gap to bridge between ourselves and the best clubs in the league.

“It will be a good test against Fraserburgh to see where we are.”