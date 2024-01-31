Buckie Thistle must deal with home advantage blow for Banks o’ Dee cup tie; Fraserburgh’s Mark Cowie to face SFA panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle must deal with home advantage blow for Banks o’ Dee cup tie; Fraserburgh’s Mark Cowie to face SFA panel

The Jags face Dee at Spain Park in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tonight, with Fraserburgh tackling Turriff United in the Highland League.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart hopes his players can do it the hard way, with pitch issues meaning they must travel to Banks o’ Dee in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

With Victoria Park unplayable, which led to the postponement of Saturday’s Breedon Highland League meeting between the sides, the Jags have had to give up home advantage tonight.

The winner of this evening’s first round tie at Spain Park will be away to Deveronvale next Wednesday.

Stewart said: “It’s disappointing not to be at home – we’d rather have played at home, because it gives us the best opportunity to get through.

“But we’ll just have to try to do it the hard way against a very good Banks o’ Dee side, who are in great form.

“It’s the last cup competition we’re in this season and we need do everything we can to try to get through.”

Banks o’ Dee’s Ally Stark.

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee defender Ally Stark hopes this tie could be the first step on the way to doing the Aberdeenshire double.

Dee lifted the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield last month.

Stark said: “This game being switched to Spain Park was a bonus for ourselves and we’ll try to make the most of it.

“But regardless of where the game is we still need to perform. Buckie are one of the top sides in the league and we know it will be very difficult.

“In recent years Banks o’ Dee have done pretty well in the cup competitions and we want to have a run in them whenever possible.

“We look at them as a chance to get a bit of a silverware and in one-off games we fancy ourselves against anyone.”

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie set for hearing

Elsewhere, Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie will go before an Scottish FA judicial panel following his red card during Saturday’s win against Wick Academy.

The Broch boss was dismissed by referee Scott Donohoe for his reaction following Willie West’s sending off.

Fraserburgh face Turriff United at the Haughs tonight in the Breedon Highland League – with Cowie’s hearing not set to take place until next month.

He said: “I was bemused by the decision and I reacted in a way which isn’t like me and was wrong. But we’ll deal with that when it comes.”

With West suspended and Ryan Cowie injured, it’s likely 17-year-old Joshua Hawkins will line-up at left-back for Fraserburgh.

The teenager was pitched in for his second Broch start at the weekend, and Cowie said: “Joshua was excellent.

“In the first half, I thought he was our best player – his use of the ball, forward runs and delivery into the box were excellent.

“He’ll get better as he gets older.

“We still look to develop our own at Fraserburgh.

“Joshua’s got one hand on the shirt after Saturday and it’s up to him to try to grasp the opportunities when he gets them.”

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie.

Turriff’s last outing was a loss to Junior side Hermes last Wednesday in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

However, in the Breedon Highland League, they’ve won four of their last five.

Manager Warren Cummings said: “We’ve got a gap to bridge between ourselves and the best clubs in the league.

“It will be a good test against Fraserburgh to see where we are.”

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Highland League previews - Rothes managerial search continues; Zander Jack happy to have made…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay pleased to return after arthritis enforced lay-off
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley reacts to Scottish Cup extra-time win at Brora Rangers
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald looks for frontline to fire in belated Scottish Cup…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Deveronvale and three reds for…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Highland League: Brora Rangers, Inverurie Locos and Lossiemouth chalk up victories
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Nine-man Fraserburgh defeat Wick Academy; Formartine United and Brechin City pick up wins
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie between Buckie Thistle and Banks o' Dee switched to…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Colin Charlesworth wants victory to be Huntly turning point after frustrating run
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Highland League results: Huntly put five past Deveronvale

Conversation