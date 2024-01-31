Grantown care home plans £1.5 million extension in response to high demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grantown care home plans £1.5 million extension in response to high demand

Badenoch and Strathspey has a higher proportion of people aged 65 and over than the rest of the Highlands or Scotland.

By Alex Banks
Parklands managing director Ron Taylor at Lynemore care home, which is hoping to add 10 rooms. Image: Parkland Care Homes
Parklands managing director Ron Taylor at Lynemore care home, which is hoping to add 10 rooms. Image: Parkland Care Homes

The operator of a Grantown care home is planning to invest £1.5 million in a new extension in an attempt to keep up with demand.

Plans to add 10 bedrooms to Lynemore have been drawn up by Parklands Care Homes.

The proposal also houses a dining room, day room and covered garden terrace – as well as new staff changing facilities.

The Seafield Avenue care home, which opened in 2018, can currently provide care for up to 40 residents.

High demand for care behind £1.5m Lynemore extension

Parklands managing director Ron Taylor said there is “clearly a need” for additional care services.

He said: “I am delighted that we are able to make this substantial investment in Grantown.

“Lynemore has been one of our most popular care homes since it opened.

“Demand for rooms is so high that we currently have a lengthy waiting list of prospective residents.”

Lynemore Care Home in Grantown-On-Spey
Lynemore Care Home in Grantown-On-Spey will see the addition of a £1,5 million extension if proposals are successful. Image: Google Maps

“Badenoch and Strathspey has a higher proportion of people aged 65 and over compared to the rest of the Highlands or Scotland as a whole.

“Yet the provision of care capacity has not kept pace.”

Grandview House closure

Demand for Lynemore has increased since a rival care home closed two years ago.

Grandview House in Grantown closed to its 34 patients in 2022 after its owners Grandview House Limited went into administration.

Mr Taylor said this meant the time was right to expand his facility, just a few years after it opened.

He said: “The closure of Grandview House means the town has lost valuable care capacity.

Grandview House, Grantown-on-Spey.
Grandview House, Grantown-on-Spey. Image: Liquorice Media.

“There is clearly a need and a demand for additional care services in the town. We are prepared to meet that need through this timely investment.”

The proposed Lynemore expansion will be the subject of a forthcoming planning application to The Highland Council.

Parklands also has homes in Tain, Muir of Ord, Fortrose, Aberlour, Keith, Buckie and Cullen.

Conversation