Grantown care home plans £1.5 million extension in response to high demand

The operator of a Grantown care home is planning to invest £1.5 million in a new extension in an attempt to keep up with demand.

Plans to add 10 bedrooms to Lynemore have been drawn up by Parklands Care Homes.

The proposal also houses a dining room, day room and covered garden terrace – as well as new staff changing facilities.

The Seafield Avenue care home, which opened in 2018, can currently provide care for up to 40 residents.

High demand for care behind £1.5m Lynemore extension

Parklands managing director Ron Taylor said there is “clearly a need” for additional care services.

He said: “I am delighted that we are able to make this substantial investment in Grantown.

“Lynemore has been one of our most popular care homes since it opened.

“Demand for rooms is so high that we currently have a lengthy waiting list of prospective residents.”

“Badenoch and Strathspey has a higher proportion of people aged 65 and over compared to the rest of the Highlands or Scotland as a whole.

“Yet the provision of care capacity has not kept pace.”

Grandview House closure

Demand for Lynemore has increased since a rival care home closed two years ago.

Grandview House in Grantown closed to its 34 patients in 2022 after its owners Grandview House Limited went into administration.

Mr Taylor said this meant the time was right to expand his facility, just a few years after it opened.

He said: “The closure of Grandview House means the town has lost valuable care capacity.

“There is clearly a need and a demand for additional care services in the town. We are prepared to meet that need through this timely investment.”

The proposed Lynemore expansion will be the subject of a forthcoming planning application to The Highland Council.

Parklands also has homes in Tain, Muir of Ord, Fortrose, Aberlour, Keith, Buckie and Cullen.