Highland League: All the reaction as Buckie Thistle suffer title challenge setback with Lossiemouth defeat

Lossiemouth dented Buckie Thistle’s title hopes by coming from behind to defeat the Jags 2-1 at Grant Park.

Two goals in two minutes from Dylan Lawrence and Ryan Farquhar turned it around for the home side, after Max Barry’s superb individual goal had Buckie ahead at the break.

Lossie manager Frank McGettrick said: “We changed things at half time as Buckie were the better side in the first half and could have been out of sight with the chances they had.

“We asked our strikers to play further up the pitch and stop their defence having so much time on the ball.

“We managed to score two good goals in the second half and defended really well after that.”

Jags boss Graeme Stewart said: “The game should have been over in the first half, we had three or four great chances after we scored, and if we take one the game’s over.

“We warned the players at half time about the ball over the top and not to leave any space in behind. But they didn’t drop off and Lossie scored two goals from two long balls.”

Brechin City 5-1 Deveronvale

Brechin City moved back to the top of the Breedon Highland League table after thrashing Deveronvale 5-1 at Glebe Park.

The visitors drew first blood after just three minutes when full-back Harry Noble fired a crisp right-foot drive into the roof of the net.

But City were back on level terms after half-an hour when skipper Euan Spark rose above the Vale defence to power home a header from a Danny Handling corner.

Murray MacKintosh rounded the keeper to give City the lead five minutes later and a diving header from Lewis Martin from a Marc Scott cross four minutes afterwards saw City go in at the interval 3-1 in front.

FULL TIME | Brechin City 5-1 Deveronvale Despite going behind early on, City recover to record a comprehensive win. Goals from 5 different scorers – Euan Spark, Murray Mackintosh, Lewis Martin, Seth Patrick and Danny Handling on target. pic.twitter.com/xEy75IWlyd — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) March 9, 2024

The hosts extended their lead 11 minutes into the second half when a Seth Patrick 20-yard drive took a cruel deflection off Vale defender Jamie MacLellan on its way into the net with a further goal from Handling in the 70th minute wrapping up a comprehensive home victory.

Brechin boss Gavin Price said: “It was a comfortable victory in the end but we could have scored a few more goals given the chances we created.

“I was disappointed in the way we started the game losing an early goal and it was a quite a poor quarter of an hour or so immediately after that but we found our feet as the half came to a close.

“I was also disappointed we failed to convert some of the many chances that came our way and we have to be much more clinical in front of goal.

“On the positive side we definitely deserved to win the match and I had the luxury of being able to change things around as the game progressed which is a big advantage with such a big pool of players.”

Vale manager Craig Stewart said: “We were well beaten in the end and although I was disappointed with the manner of the goals we conceded.

“There was no doubt that Brechin proved how good a side they are and their 5-1 victory was a fair reflection of how the game went.”

Strathspey Thistle 1-2 Keith

Keith’s narrow victory at Strathspey Thistle moved the Maroons up to 13th spot in the table and also extended their unbeaten competitive run to six games, a feat they last achieved 13 years ago.

It was no walk in the park though against a battling bottom of the table side and it took a sublime Mikey Taylor lob to seal the points after a Michael McKenzie leveller had cancelled out Jake Stewart’s opener.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said “It was a difficult watch for us, we were very fortunate, we haven’t played well and won, so I’m pleased with that.

“Strathspey were the better team in the first half, dominating certain areas and we got the opener in a break away.

“Physically we were being overpowered in the first half.

“We had a couple of chances to make it 2-0 but didn’t take them, and they got a goal out of nothing, a poor one for us to concede.

“Thankfully, it was a bit of quality to win the game with Mikey Taylor’s super lobbed finish.”

Strathspey interim manager Robert Flett said: “Luck was with Keith and not us today, a bit of a tale of our season.

“The boys were tremendous to a man, they all worked for each other.

“I asked them to fight for me and I can’t fault any of them, collectively they were excellent.”

Formartine United 2-1 Huntly

Formartine United left it late as top scorer Julian Wade netted in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 home win over Huntly.

The North Lodge Park side are now unbeaten in 16 games against Huntly and manager Stuart Anderson felt they were worthy of their win.

He said: “It was a good performance from us, it was a frustrating to lose a goal with a deflection from the free kick but in terms of character we kept going and it was a good three points.

“We were able to bounce back from a disappointing result up in Wick so I’m delighted for the players.

“Jonathan Crawford has a knack of coming up with goals for a defender, he had a good run last season and is wanting more while Julian Wade’s numbers since he’s been here in terms of goals have been frightening – he’s a constant menace and we’re happy to have him.”

Formartine opened the scoring after 20 minutes when a Lewis Duncan free kick took a ricochet inside the opposing goalmouth and Jonathan Crawford fired in his third of the season.

Huntly drew level with 11 minute remaining. A Crawford foul on Andrew Hunter resulted in a free kick outside the United box and the forward’s dead ball took a deflection off the wall for Hunter’s 21st goal of the season.

Two minutes into stoppage time, Fraser Hobday parried an Aaron Reid shot but Wade reacted quickly from the rebound, firing in his 21st of the campaign to claim the three points.

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth said: “It was a sucker punch, I thought Formartine were the better side in the first half and it took us 45 minutes to get going.

“We looked for a reaction after half-time.

“We got it and without creating any clear-cut chances we were the better team.

“We got a bit of luck with the deflection off the free-kick and I thought we’d push on but with both goals we conceded the ball drops in the box and a Formartine player has reacted.”

Forres Mechanics 0-1 Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers beat Forres Mechanics 1-0 to move up to sixth in the Breedon Highland League and boss Ally MacDonald insists there won’t be any slacking between now and the end of the season.

The difference between the teams at Mosset Park was Paul Brindle’s 38th minute goal. He finished after Kyle MacLeod and Gregor MacDonald had flicked on Josh Meekings’ free-kick.

Although the Cattachs’ title hopes seem to be over, they are in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final later this month.

Player-manager MacDonald said: “It is a concern when you’re out of the league race that the tools maybe get packed away a wee bit.

“But it didn’t happen last season, the boys keep going for the club, they’re a proud bunch of boys.

“We’ve got a big game coming up which is a chance to win silverware.

“They’re hurting about the league position and they want to close the gap to the top sides.”

Forres boss Steven MacDonald said: “The boys did really well.

“They were well-organised and tried really hard. Unfortunately one little switch off allowed Brora to score which was disappointing.

“But we competed well, Brora were the better team, but we restricted them to very little in the final third.

“We were pleased with that, but we didn’t do enough to get anything out of the game.”

Rothes 3-2 Clachnacuddin

Rothes withheld a second half fightback from Clachnacuddin to secure manager Richard Hastings’ first victory as the Mackessack Park club’s new boss.

Hastings said: “I was delighted with the win although it has been coming.

“The nature of our goals, stuff right off the training ground and how we are wanting to play, was very satisfying although we still have a lot of work to do.

“It is good to have the boys not only buying into it but also getting success from it.

“We needed that after all the hard work that has been going on at the training ground.”

Rothes 3-2 Clach

Jake Thomson (pen), Gary Kerr and Bruce Milne with the goals to win the 3 points today. pic.twitter.com/TfgjlPNBjd — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) March 9, 2024

The Speysiders handed a debut to 17-year-old Ross County on-loan youngsters Ruari Duncan and Rhys Fairley while Clach player-manager Conor Gethins made a rare appearance in the Lilywhites’ starting line-up.

Clach’s Lewis Mackenzie was denied by home keeper Sean McCarthy as Clach pressed for the opener.

The game exploded into life in the 28th minute when Clach keeper Daniel Rae clattered Jake Thomson in the box. Thomson dusted himself down and hammered the resultant spot-kick high into the roof of the net.

McCarthy then got down bravely at the feet of Connor Bunce as Clach pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Rothes doubled their advantage in the 37th minute when Liam Shewan’s pin-point cross picked out Gary Kerr and he planted a six-yard header wide of keeper Rae.

Just after the break McCarthy did well to tip a ferocious Gethins 25-yard drive over the top.

In the 61st minute Rothes made it 3-0 when skipper Bruce Milne nodded home at the back post.

Clach reduced the leeway in the 72nd minute when Bunce netted from the penalty spot after Shewan brought down Mackenzie in the box.

The Lilywhites made it 3-2 in the 86th minute with a simple header from Calum MacLeod off a Gethins free-kick to set up as grandstand finish.

Clachnacuddin boss Gethins said: “The first half was a strange game for us as we pretty much dominated it, bar the last 10 minutes.

“We had chances and forced four corners in as row and also had one cleared off the line and had a one-on-one but the keeper saved it.

“Then, after all that, they go and score but that’s the Highland League for you, if you don’t take your chances you get punished.”

Turriff United 1-3 Nairn County

After a four game run without a victory Nairn County returned to winning ways as they recorded a comfortable victory over Turriff United.

Max Foster conceded a penalty with a mistimed challenge on Harry Hennem after 11 minutes which allowed Ciaran Young to fire Nairn ahead from the spot.

The home side levelled eight minutes later when Jack McKenzie found the top corner of the net from 18 yards.

Within two minutes a long ball over the top of the Turriff defence picked out Aaron Nicholson who found the net with a composed angled drive.

🟡 FULL TIME ⚫️ Harry Hennem's goal the highlight of the second half. Adding to Ciaran Young and Aaron Nicolson's first half efforts. A much needed win on the road. pic.twitter.com/2fMKPXnljd — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) March 9, 2024

Nairn sealed the points in the 77th minute with a decisive third counter through Hennem’s effort from ten yards out to leave manager Steven Mackay delighted with his team’s performance.

He said: “We have been through a tricky spell so it was nice to get the three points which I think was deserved over the course of the game.

“There wasn’t much between the teams in the first half but we were quite comfortable, especially in the second half while also looking dangerous on the break.”

Turriff assistant manager Graeme Taylor said: “After losing the first goal we found our way back into the game only to fall behind again so quickly and then didn’t really recover from that setback.

“We are going to encourage the boys to play the way we want them to but our decision making has to be better as it is costing us bad goals.

“We are looking for an improvement with the seven games remaining in our season.”

Inverurie Locos 3-1 Wick Academy

Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup finalists Inverurie Locos picked up another three points and now have their sights on finishing in the top half of the table after a poor start to the season.

Locos manager Dean Donaldson said: “We started well and got ourselves in front but you could see the players were tired after the efforts of midweek.

“It was a bit laboured.

“They put in a good shift. The players who came on as substitutes have to perform when they come on, appearances are not just given out to them.

“Blair Smith was one player who came on and gave us a bit of energy, we were glad to see him get a goal at the end.

“He’s going to be a real talent, we need to manage him.

“Now there’s cup final places to play for, the players have to perform.

“We need to get results and it’s certainly not a case of winding down. That incentive has to drive them on.”

• FULLTIME • The team continue their unbeaten run! 👏 Locos Scorers:

• Nathan Meres ⚽

• Mark Souter ⚽

• Blair Smith ⚽ 🚂🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/K0wg4rKTHF — Inverurie Loco Works FC (@InverurieLocos) March 9, 2024

Nathan Meres opened the scoring in 10 minutes, running on to a through pass before rounding Graeme Williamson and rolling into the empty net.

Mark Souter headed home number two from a Paul Coutts corner just after the half hour but an improvement in the Scorries’ display saw them reduce the leeway through Sean Campbell in 63 minutes.

However a late desire to chase an equaliser saw them concede a late goal with a well taken finish from 17-year-old Blair Smith. It was his first league goal for the club and third overall.

Wick boss Gary Manson said: “The first half wasn’t good enough we were too passive.

“We were giving Locos too much time on the ball at the back and weren’t tracking runners.

“In the second half we pushed our wide men on and were a bit more aggressive all over the park, their third goal was all about us chasing the game.”