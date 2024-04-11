Exclusive: Ally MacDonald on his decision to step down as Brora Rangers boss

Ally MacDonald has revealed he will step down as Brora Rangers player-manager at the end of the season due to personal reasons.

The 35-year-old’s decision will end a trophy-laden 14-year connection to the Cattachs.

MacDonald initially signed for the Dudgeon Park outfit in 2010, though he had a stint in America playing college football early in his tenure.

During his time with Brora as a player and boss, MacDonald has helped them win the Breedon Highland League four times, the North of Scotland Cup on six occasions and the GPH Builders Highland League Cup three times – including this season.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle and Elgin City player was appointed manager of the Cattachs in March of last year.

Talking exclusively to The Press and Journal about his reasons for resigning, MacDonald said: “It’s personal reasons.

“I’ve got a young family now with a six-month old son and there are other personal things within my life that need to take priority.

“What I didn’t quite expect was the time it takes to manage a Highland League side.

“It’s very much a full-time job and it takes priority all year really.

“I’ve been happy to do it, but it would be unfair for me to commit to it for another year with everything I’ve got going on.

“It would be unfair on my family to continue, and it would also be unfair on the club for me to commit for another year when I can’t.

“I didn’t know how to deal with it, but I thought letting the club know as soon as possible would give them the time to react to it.

“I’ve said I’m happy to continue until the end of the season.

“It’s sad, but good things come to an end.”

Finishing in style with silverware

Although Brora’s league campaign hasn’t gone to plan this season, with the Sutherland side sitting seventh in table just now, MacDonald is able to bow out having won silverware.

He guided the Cattachs to the Highland League Cup against Fraserburgh on March 30.

Having already decided he would be stepping down, the triumph had added poignancy.

Reflecting on his time at Brora, MacDonald added: “For a lot of it it’s been the same bunch of boys. It’s been a special group at Brora.

“In terms of relationships I’ve got with players, coaches, people behind the scenes at the club and the fans, it’s not something I’d have thought too much about at the start of my career.

“But it’s been an incredible time and has been very successful for a number of reasons – it’s sad it’s coming to an end.

“It meant a huge amount to win the cup.

“The decision was made before that game so that didn’t impact on the decision.

“But to be able to help give everyone something to celebrate after what has largely been a frustrating season was great.

“Getting that moment as a group of players is a feeling you don’t get at any other time.

“It was a special moment and knowing what I did just made it more emotional for me.”

MacDonald’s legendary status at Brora assured

Brora benefactor Ben Mackay paid tribute to MacDonald’s “incredible” service to the club as both a player and manager.

He was delighted to see MacDonald win another trophy with the Cattachs this season.

Mackay said: “Ally has been an incredible servant to the football club and he’s one of the guys that’s been at the core of all the trophies we’ve won in recent times.

“He’s also one of the nicest blokes you could ever meet – he’s been an incredible servant as a player, coach and manager.

“Ally is someone I always want to be connected to Brora Rangers, and I’ve already offered him the opportunity to join the board after he’s had a break and feels he’s ready to come back into football.

“Ally’s a Brora legend – the supporters and everyone at the club love him.

“He’s stepping down for his family. He’s got a young family and there’s too much going on in his life at this moment in time.

“Ally is an out-and-out winner. The most impressive thing about him is that he’s been incredibly reliable both in terms of his performances and his overall commitment to the club. That’s something you can’t really put a price on.

“After the Highland League Cup final, Ally basically said to me: ‘That was the perfect ending.’ He didn’t want to leave having not anything.

“He’s been nothing but phenomenal for this club, and finishing on a high by winning another trophy shows the mark of the man.

“He shouldn’t even have played in the final, because he wasn’t fit, but he did.

“Everyone at Brora Rangers wishes Ally all the best.”