Moray Council rejects bid to buy Elgin Community Centre from inflatable activity firm

An inflatable theme park operator has had a bid to buy the Elgin Community Centre rejected by Moray Council officials.

The Press and Journal understands the decision to turn down Innoflate’s offer for the council-owned building took place behind closed doors at a full council meeting on March 6.

It is believed officials think they could get a better price for the building if they put it up for sale on the open market.

The firm had wanted to transform the building into a new activity centre.

Moray Council officials declined to comment on the rejected bid.

But they have confirmed what is currently happening to the community centre.

Last year, the local authority decided they want to close down the facility as it is “no longer viable”.

Meanwhile, we previously reported on how centre on Trinity Road was costing Moray Council almost £14,000 a year to keep open.

The centre closed on March 31, however it continues to be used for early education provider VIP Childcare.

It is due to house groups currently using Elgin Town Hall too when it closes for redevelopment as part of Moray Growth Deal’s cultural quarter.

A council spokeswoman said: “The disposal of the building will be revisited in future when requirements change.

“Should the council decide to dispose of Elgin Community Centre in future it’s likely to be advertised on the open market to ensure best value for the council.”

Innoflate plans in Elgin

Innoflate already has centres in Aberdeen, Cumbernauld, Dundee and Livingston and Newport.

The firm’s parks include inflatable climbing walls, huge slides and assault courses

It is no secret they have always wanted to open up an Elgin location.

In May 2022, we reported how Innoflate had been given planning permission to develop a new activity centre inside a warehouse on 14-16 Chanonry Road near Pinz Bowling.

At the time, Innoflate CEO Darren Margach said he was hoping to open the centre around October time with the creation of 15 new jobs.

However, it never opened.

The firm has never publicly explained what happened to the planned centre.

However, insiders say the company is still working behind the scenes to try to open an Elgin centre.

Innoflate was approached for comment.