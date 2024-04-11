Moray Council rejects bid to buy Elgin Community Centre from inflatable activity firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray Council rejects bid to buy Elgin Community Centre from inflatable activity firm

There is currently a question mark over the building's future.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin Community Centre
Elgin Community Centre

An inflatable theme park operator has had a bid to buy the Elgin Community Centre rejected by Moray Council officials.

The Press and Journal understands the decision to turn down Innoflate’s offer for the council-owned building took place behind closed doors at a full council meeting on March 6.

It is believed officials think they could get a better price for the building if they put it up for sale on the open market.

The firm had wanted to transform the building into a new activity centre.

Moray Council officials declined to comment on the rejected bid.

But they have confirmed what is currently happening to the community centre.

Elgin Community Centre

Last year, the local authority decided they want to close down the facility as it is “no longer viable”.

Meanwhile, we previously reported on how centre on Trinity Road was costing Moray Council almost £14,000 a year to keep open.

The centre closed on March 31, however it continues to be used for early education provider VIP Childcare.

It is due to house groups currently using Elgin Town Hall too when it closes for redevelopment as part of Moray Growth Deal’s cultural quarter.

A council spokeswoman said: “The disposal of the building will be revisited in future when requirements change.

“Should the council decide to dispose of Elgin Community Centre in future it’s likely to be advertised on the open market to ensure best value for the council.”

Innoflate plans in Elgin

Innoflate already has centres in Aberdeen, Cumbernauld, Dundee and Livingston and Newport.

The firm’s parks include inflatable climbing walls, huge slides and assault courses

It is no secret they have always wanted to open up an Elgin location.

Drawing impression of Innoflate centre.

In May 2022, we reported how Innoflate had been given planning permission to develop a new activity centre inside a warehouse on 14-16 Chanonry Road near Pinz Bowling.

At the time, Innoflate CEO Darren Margach said he was hoping to open the centre around October time with the creation of 15 new jobs.

However, it never opened.

The firm has never publicly explained what happened to the planned centre.

However, insiders say the company is still working behind the scenes to try to open an Elgin centre.

Innoflate was approached for comment.

Conversation