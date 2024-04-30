Keith’s Stewart Hutcheon proud to be one-club man after retiring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith’s Stewart Hutcheon proud to be one-club man after retiring

The 31-year-old joined the Maroons' youth ranks 16 years ago.

By Callum Law
Keith's Stewart Hutcheon has retired.

Stewart Hutcheon is proud to have spent his entire career with Keith after making the difficult decision to hang up his boots.

The 31-year-old joined the Maroons’ youth ranks aged 15, broke into the first-team set-up at Kynoch Park four years later and has been there ever since.

Hutcheon’s loyalty to Keith was rewarded with a testimonial against Aberdeen last July.

He has also captained the Moray club and helped them win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2013.

Unfortunately for Hutcheon – who could play in midfield or defence – he hasn’t featured since his testimonial due to a knee problem.

He said: “I look back on my career with pride. If I’d been told when I signed that I’d spend so long at the club, captain the club and get a testimonial, I’d have been delighted.

“It’s been a dream come true to stay at Keith for so long. I’d just like to thank everyone at the club, all the managers I’ve played for and players I’ve played with, because they’ve been tremendous with me.

“I’ve never wanted to leave or been in a position where I felt I needed to move – it’s always been Keith for me.

Keith celebrate winning the Highland League Cup in 2013 with Stewart Hutcheon pictured bottom right in the front row.

“As well as captaining the club and receiving a testimonial, winning the Highland League Cup was a big high point.

“It was surreal coming into the team as a young player that season and being surrounded by Highland League legends.

“Darren Still – a legend of Keith and the Highland League – was the manager and it was a great experience.

“I’m lucky to be able to say I’ve won a trophy in the Highland League, which not everyone that plays is able to say.”

Injury frustration for Hutcheon

Hutcheon has decided to hang up his boots because he requires an operation to clear fluid from underneath his patellar tendon.

However, he has been offered the chance to return to Keith as a coach

He added: “I’m still waiting on a knee operation. I’ve been injured all season and it’s been impacting my work as a joiner as well.

“Unfortunately it just feels like there isn’t much in the legs.

“It’s bittersweet to have to stop playing.

“However, I’ve had conversations with the manager and chairman and they’ve said it’s up to me, but they’d be happy to have me back in a coaching role.

“It’s something I’ll think about – and the club giving me the option is greatly appreciated.”

Meanwhile, Keith have appealed Craig Gill’s red card against Wick Academy on Saturday.

The midfielder was dismissed after referee Owen Lawrence adjudged he had caught Ross Gunn with his elbow following a sliding challenge between the pair.

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Keith v Wick Academy and Brora Rangers v Turriff United highlights

More from Highland League

