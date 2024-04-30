Keith’s Stewart Hutcheon proud to be one-club man after retiring

Stewart Hutcheon is proud to have spent his entire career with Keith after making the difficult decision to hang up his boots.

The 31-year-old joined the Maroons’ youth ranks aged 15, broke into the first-team set-up at Kynoch Park four years later and has been there ever since.

Hutcheon’s loyalty to Keith was rewarded with a testimonial against Aberdeen last July.

He has also captained the Moray club and helped them win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2013.

Unfortunately for Hutcheon – who could play in midfield or defence – he hasn’t featured since his testimonial due to a knee problem.

He said: “I look back on my career with pride. If I’d been told when I signed that I’d spend so long at the club, captain the club and get a testimonial, I’d have been delighted.

“It’s been a dream come true to stay at Keith for so long. I’d just like to thank everyone at the club, all the managers I’ve played for and players I’ve played with, because they’ve been tremendous with me.

“I’ve never wanted to leave or been in a position where I felt I needed to move – it’s always been Keith for me.

“As well as captaining the club and receiving a testimonial, winning the Highland League Cup was a big high point.

“It was surreal coming into the team as a young player that season and being surrounded by Highland League legends.

“Darren Still – a legend of Keith and the Highland League – was the manager and it was a great experience.

“I’m lucky to be able to say I’ve won a trophy in the Highland League, which not everyone that plays is able to say.”

Injury frustration for Hutcheon

Hutcheon has decided to hang up his boots because he requires an operation to clear fluid from underneath his patellar tendon.

However, he has been offered the chance to return to Keith as a coach

He added: “I’m still waiting on a knee operation. I’ve been injured all season and it’s been impacting my work as a joiner as well.

“Unfortunately it just feels like there isn’t much in the legs.

“It’s bittersweet to have to stop playing.

“However, I’ve had conversations with the manager and chairman and they’ve said it’s up to me, but they’d be happy to have me back in a coaching role.

“It’s something I’ll think about – and the club giving me the option is greatly appreciated.”

Meanwhile, Keith have appealed Craig Gill’s red card against Wick Academy on Saturday.

The midfielder was dismissed after referee Owen Lawrence adjudged he had caught Ross Gunn with his elbow following a sliding challenge between the pair.