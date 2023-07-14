Testimonial man Stewart Hutcheon pleased to have stayed at Keith so long

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Testimonial man Stewart Hutcheon pleased to have stayed at Keith so long

The 30-year-old's service is being recognised with a game against an Aberdeen XI at Kynoch Park.

By Callum Law
Keith stalwart Stewart Hutcheon is celebrating his testimonial. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Stewart Hutcheon has thanked Keith for their loyalty to him as he prepares to celebrate his testimonial.

The Maroons take on an Aberdeen XI at Kynoch Park tonight (7.45pm) as the 30-year-old’s service is recognised.

Hutcheon joined Keith’s youth set-up as a 15-year-old and has spent the last 11 years in the first-team.

The player, who is comfortable in midfield and defence, said: “I joined Keith in the youths when I was 15. The late Sandy Stables was the chairman and he made a point of knowing the name of every youth team player up to the first-team.

“Every time you were there he’d speak away to you and ask you about your life and things.

“Keith always felt like a family club and Andy Troup’s succeeded Sandy as chairman and followed the same blueprint really.

“It’s a family club and people around the club like Charlie Simpson (vice-chairman) and Fiona Simpson (secretary) treat you really well.

Stewart Hutcheon, right, in action for Keith.

“That’s part of why I’ve stuck around for so long.

“I’m grateful to the club for sticking by me, they’ve wanted me to stay so I want to thank them for sticking by me and giving me the chance to play for Keith.

“I remember in my first season I played in testimonials for Kris Niddrie and Graham Lonie and they joked with me that it would be my turn before long.

“It’s hard to think that was 10 years ago, but to have stayed at Keith for so long and get the recognition of a testimonial is something I’m very proud of.

“I’m an Aberdeen boy so for the Dons to be sending a side up to play us is a great honour and I couldn’t ask for anything more really.”

Silverware success a golden moment

There have been plenty of ups and downs during Hutcheon’s time with Keith.

As he looks back over the years, he counts winning the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Club in 2013, and being given the chance to captain the Maroons, as some of his highlights.

He added: “Winning the Highland League Cup in my first season was a major highlight.

“I would have liked to have won more, but it hasn’t happened – but it’s always tricky to win things and I’m pleased we managed to win a cup.

“Being made captain at 21 was a big honour.

“It was maybe a bit early in my career, but I’m still proud of that achievement and pleased to have captained the club.

Keith celebrate winning the Highland League Cup in 2013 with Stewart Hutcheon pictured, front right.

“I don’t score very often so when I got my first goal, six years after my debut, that was a highlight as well.

“The whole time the lads were joking with me: ‘Are you going to score this season?’”

Looking to the future, Hutcheon is keen to help Keith improve on last season’s 15th-placed finish in the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “We want to try to move up the league a bit more towards the top half and hopefully try to put together a good cup run going.

“Ideally I’d love to pick up another trophy.

“The manager Craig Ewen has made some good signings this summer, so hopefully that can push us on.”

