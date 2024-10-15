Meeting set to rule on Banks o’ Dee Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup fate after use of six subs in semi-final victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meeting set to rule on Banks o’ Dee Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup fate after use of six subs in semi-final victory

The Aberdeenshire and District Football Association will decide whether Dee face any sanction for using an extra sub in their semi-final win against Aberdeen.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee beat Aberdeen 4-2 in the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.
Banks o' Dee beat Aberdeen 4-2 in the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Banks o’ Dee’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup fate is set to be decided tonight.

The Breedon Highland League outfit defeated Aberdeen 4-2 in the semi-final of the competition on October 2.

However, during the 90 minutes, Dee used six substitutes – more than the regulation five permitted.

As a result, a meeting of the Aberdeenshire and District Football Association (ADFA) is set to held this evening to decide if there will be any sanctions.

Reports from both clubs will be considered while the report from referee Owen Lawrence will also be scrutinised before the ADFA’s member clubs make a decision.

There a number of different potential outcomes – Dee could be allowed to progress to the final against Huntly at Harlaw Park, Inverurie, on Sunday November 17, a replay could be ordered, or Aberdeen could instead be put through to the final.

