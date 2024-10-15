Meeting set to rule on Banks o’ Dee Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup fate after use of six subs in semi-final victory

Banks o’ Dee’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup fate is set to be decided tonight.

The Breedon Highland League outfit defeated Aberdeen 4-2 in the semi-final of the competition on October 2.

However, during the 90 minutes, Dee used six substitutes – more than the regulation five permitted.

As a result, a meeting of the Aberdeenshire and District Football Association (ADFA) is set to held this evening to decide if there will be any sanctions.

Reports from both clubs will be considered while the report from referee Owen Lawrence will also be scrutinised before the ADFA’s member clubs make a decision.

There a number of different potential outcomes – Dee could be allowed to progress to the final against Huntly at Harlaw Park, Inverurie, on Sunday November 17, a replay could be ordered, or Aberdeen could instead be put through to the final.