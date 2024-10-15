Cairngorm rail: Experienced project leader got job interview just to point out ‘shambles’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cairngorm rail: Experienced project leader got job interview just to point out ‘shambles’

Ian Joy said he used his opportunity to convince "horrified" bosses to rip up the contracts and start again. And no, he didn't get the job.

By Justin Bowie
Ian Joy wanted to point out what he thinks is a shambles on the mountain. Image: Supplied.
Ian Joy wanted to point out what he thinks is a shambles on the mountain. Image: Supplied.

A former oil and gas project leader says he made a “cynical” job application to oversee Cairngorm railway repairs, only to tell bosses their approach was completely wrong.

Ian Joy, 66, from Aberdeen, bagged an interview for the role after the funicular was taken out of service in 2018.

The train remained shut for nearly five years while budget-busting repairs were carried out at a cost of £25 million.

It was only reopened for seven months before being shut again in August 2023 for further works, and has remained out of commission since.

The closures led to growing calls for the funicular to be removed for good as pressure builds on Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the agency responsible.

Cairngorm Funicular
The funicular has been plagued with problems. Image: HIE

Mr Joy, who believes the funicular has been a “shambolic disaster”, put in a “cynical application” when he saw HIE advertising for a project lead.

The job involved overseeing construction work subcontracted to Balfour Beatty.

Engineering consultancy firm COWI UK was drafted in beforehand to investigate what needed fixed.

Mr Joy criticised HIE’s decision to bring in different organisations for the repairs, especially when it was managing the project.

‘Recipe for disaster’

“The problem with their approach was their plan was to use different independent parties,” he says.

“Fundamentally that was a recipe for disaster. There was no single point of accountability.

“My approach would be rip up the contracts, throw them in the bin, and start again.

“I’m not sure that would have been allowed.”

A yellow digger is used by workers to repair the side of the Cairngorm funicular.
The railway has been under repairs for months. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mr Joy says two of the HIE staff interviewing him were “horrified”.

“I don’t think I even got a formal response saying I hadn’t been selected,” he says.

The funicular – the highest altitude railway in the UK – first started operating in 2001 and cost £19.5 million to build.

HIE successfully sued firms responsible for its original design and construction for £11 million in 2023.

That settlement – coupled with constant closures – led to further questions over whether the funicular was ever fit for purpose.

Mr Joy opposed the 1.8-mile mountain railway from the start.

“The whole idea of constructing a funicular to perform that role at Cairngorm was daft,” he told The Press and Journal.

Work on the railway leading up to the summit. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The longtime skiier started out on the slopes at Glenshee in 1964, and regularly visited Cairngorm in the 1970s and 1980s.

As someone with extensive project management expertise for several oil and gas firms, Mr Joy is dismayed by what he branded HIE’s mismanagement.

“There’s been no oversight of quality control,” he says.

“There’s been nobody looking over people’s shoulders and seeing that the work is carried out correctly.”

Back for winter snowsports?

HIE took direct control for running the funicular in 2018, after the previous company went into administration.

The development agency says railway will be functioning before the end of this year.

A spokesperson for HIE said: “Our contractor Balfour Beatty is on course to complete remediation works in time for the funicular to be back in service for the winter season at Cairngorm, which starts in late December.

“That’s dependent on a range of factors, of course, with weather being one of them.”

The P&J asked HIE to respond to Mr Joy’s comments and contacted Balfour Beattie for a response.

