Dean Donaldson praises Inverurie Locos after late show in Aberdeenshire Shield win against Aberdeen

The Railwaymen got the better of their full-time opponents in an absorbing first round clash.

By Callum Law
Inverurie Locos' Daniel Agnew, right, tries to evade Aberdeen goalkeeper Rodrigo Vitols. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson praised his players for finding a way to end their four-game winless run and reach the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final.

Donaldson wasn’t particularly impressed with the Railwaymen’s performance as they defeated Aberdeen 2-1 courtesy of Paul Coutts’ late penalty in a pulsating first round encounter at Harlaw Park.

With the tie locked at 1-1, the Dons hit the woodwork four times, with Locos also rattling the crossbar.

Donaldson said: “I wasn’t happy with how we played. In the first 25 to 30 minutes I thought we were as poor as we’ve been in a long time.

“We changed shape, got into a better rhythm and got the equaliser.

“Then in the second half Aberdeen will be disappointed because I think they should win the game.

“But I’m pleased we managed to win, we’ve played well in the last four games and haven’t won, so to not play so well and get a win is good.

“If it wasn’t for Mark Souter and Paul Coutts at the back we might have been found wanting.”

Next Wednesday in the last eight Inverurie, who have won the Shield on three occasions, will face Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

Donaldson added: “On our day we can beat anyone, but it will be a difficult test against Formartine.”

Dons make dream start

Aberdeen dominated in the early stages and took the lead in the fifth minute. Fletcher Boyd’s inswinging corner from the left was finished by Fraser Mackie at the front post.

As first period wore on Inverurie grew into the contest and restored parity after half an hour.

Daniel Agnew’s cross from the right was spilled by visiting goalkeeper Rodrigo Vitols and Cole Anderson headed home the loose ball.

At times the match resembled a basketball game as played raged from end to end, with the final quarter particularly frenetic.

Midway through the second period Locos’ Calum Dingwall headed Anderson’s free-kick from the right against the crossbar.

The Aberdeen players celebrate their goal which was scored by Fraser Mackie.

Aberdeen counter-attacked immediately and had three players racing through on goal with only Anderson and goalkeeper Louis Amann back for the home side.

Cameron Wilson opted to go it alone rather than set-up one of his team-mates and shot against the right post.

In the 79th minute the same upright denied the Dons again after Marshalled tried his luck from the edge of the box.

Two minutes later Dylan Ross – the son of former Inverurie favourite Craig Ross – cracked a shot against the crossbar from the left side of the area.

Late twist

Then in the 90th minute Locos won it. Timothy Akindileni tripped Anderson and after referee Scott Leslie pointed to the penalty spot Coutts found the bottom right corner.

Despite that Aberdeen almost forced a penalty shoot-out when Marshall hit the left post in stoppage time with an attempt from 16 yards.

Cole Anderson, left, on the ground after equalising for Inverurie against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen have never won the Shield and manager Scott Anderson said: “It’s a real kick in the teeth. You can’t miss the opportunities we missed and give away two soft goals.

“They need to learn from it. We’ve got to make the right decisions, we had a three on one and you’ve got to score the goal there, no ifs, buts or maybes.

“It’s a harsh lesson and it’s an opportunity missed because we did a lot right in the game.”

