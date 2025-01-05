Highland League digest: News and views from Rothes, Brora Rangers and Turriff United

Sean McCarthy says he’s committed to trying to help Rothes move away from the bottom of the Breedon Highland League.

The Speysiders are sitting 17th in the table just a point above Strathspey Thistle, who have a game in hand.

Earlier in the season goalkeeper McCarthy was placed on the transfer list and was unavailable for a number of matches.

However, McCarthy was back between the posts for Rothes’ last outing on December 28 against Nairn County.

Unique circumstances

The 31-year-old explained personal circumstances led to him being absent and being put on the transfer list.

McCarthy said: “Going on the transfer-list was a purely circumstantial thing.

“My wife Alison had surgery in October and it was a routine thing but something went wrong.

“We’ve got a son and Alison wasn’t well for a couple of months so I was signed off work and had to miss football for two-and-a-half months looking after my wife and son.

“With that happening and with me being out of contract at the end of the season the club decided to make it known that I could be available.

“I just said ‘yeah go for it and see what happens.’

“But circumstances change and Martin MacKinnon and Stewart Black have both picked up injuries and that has coincided with me being able to come back to football after looking after my wife.

“I’m still a Rothes player and I want to do well for Rothes and help get the club get out of the position we’re in.

“Whatever happens at the end of the season with my contract happens. It was just a situational or circumstantial thing with me going on the transfer list.

“There’s no animosity between the club and I at all. I’ve got a great relationship with the chairman Iain Paul and everyone at the club.”

Speysiders know what they need to do

When it comes to the remainder of the season McCarthy believes Rothes demonstrated what they need to do to pick up points in a defeat against Formartine United on November 30.

He added: “I think we showed what we need to do going forward a few weeks ago against Formartine.

“We gave them a tough test, they only won 1-0 and it was a good, solid defensive performance from ourselves.

“That’s what we need to get back to as a team because we’ve conceded far too many goals this season.

“Our defensive shape needs to be what it was against Formartine and then if we do that it’s about taking our chances when they come.

“First and foremost we need to shore it up and be hard to beat, that then gives you the platform to create chances and score goals.

“It’s always a worry when you’re down near the bottom, you feel you shouldn’t be there, but we’re there on merit.

“We need to try to scrape together points wherever we can, regardless of who we play that’s what we need to try to do.”

Williamson targeting more trophies with Brora

Colin Williamson revealed he can see himself finishing his playing career with Brora Rangers after extending his contract with the Cattachs until the summer of 2027.

The defender joined Brora from Clachnacuddin in January 2014 and has enjoyed a trophy-laden 11 years at Dudgeon Park.

Williamson has helped the Sutherland club win the Breedon Highland League four times, the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup three times and the North of Scotland Cup on six occasions.

The 34-year-old says the success he has been part of has made it easy for him to remain at Brora.

He said: “I think I’ll probably finish my career with Brora, by the time the contract I’ve signed is up I’ll be turning 37 so this will probably be it for me.

“Just about every season I’ve been at Brora we’ve won some sort of silverware and it’s been good to have had so much success.

“I’ve always played to try to win things, that’s what makes football more enjoyable.

“The more you win the better it is and every time I’ve extended my contract at Brora if they’d said they didn’t want to challenge for trophies then I would have looked for a different challenge elsewhere.

“We know what our targets are and the aim is to win things.”

Sights set on success again this season

Williamson is hoping Brora can have a successful end to this season having already lifted the North of Scotland Cup this term.

In the league the Cattachs are two points behind leaders Brechin City – with both teams having 15 fixtures remaining – and they have also progressed to the semi-finals of the Highland League Cup.

Williamson, who recently made his 400th appearance for Brora added: “We’re definitely going in the right direction and the aim of the club going forward is to try to go up.

“There’s a good mix in the squad in terms of age and experience and also the style of play.

“We’re in a good place at the moment, in games we’ve been expected to win we’ve slipped up a couple of times this season.

“Against the top six in recent seasons we’ve struggled to pick up points, however, this season when we’ve played the teams around us we’ve picked up quite a lot of points so far.

“Hopefully that can continue because that would give us a chance of winning the league.”

Youngson on why he’s joined Turriff

Alfie Youngson hopes he can be an asset to Turriff United after joining the Breedon Highland League outfit as assistant manager.

Youngson spend six years as manager of Dyce, but left the Junior side last month and has become part of Turra boss Warren Cummings’ coaching staff alongside Graeme Taylor and David Scarth.

Looking ahead Youngson is enthused about United’s future and said: “There’s been a lot of good work done at Turriff both under Dean Donaldson and since Warren has been the manager.

“Hopefully I can chip in and help with that as part of the coaching staff.

“I’ve got a good knowledge of young players in the Juniors so hopefully I can maybe help in terms of recruitment.

“I’ve been a manager before at a lower level and hopefully the experience I’ve gained from that can help Warren, Graham and David and can help the club push on further.”

Right time for Highland League return

As a player Youngson spent time with Chelsea and Dundee as a youngster before turning out for Peterhead in the SPFL, Inverurie Locos in the Highland League and Culter in the Junior ranks.

He revealed he has previously knocked back coaching offers in the Highland League, but says this opportunity felt like the right one to take.

Youngson added: “I’ve been offered a couple of opportunities to come into the Highland League before, but at the time they didn’t feel quite right for me.

“On this occasion this was a good opportunity at the right time and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“My time at Dyce came to a slightly abrupt end and I know Warren Cummings well.

“When he knew I was leaving Dyce he offered me the opportunity to come up to Turriff.

“I took a little bit of time to think about it, but hearing what Turriff’s plans are and looking at the facilities it was a pretty easy decision for me.

“Turriff have an ethos of giving young players a chance, which is what I did at a lower level with Dyce and it seemed like a good opportunity for me to give this a go.”

Allen returns to Elgin

Fin Allen has been recalled by Elgin City following a loan spell at Huntly.

The midfielder – who also had a stint at Christie Park last season – made 15 appearances for the Black and Golds during the first half of the campaign and scored once.

However, Allen, 20, has now returned to parent club Elgin.