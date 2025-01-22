Highland League digest: Brora Rangers’ Jordan MacRae out for season, as Lewis McAndrew aims to give Lossiemouth solid base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League digest: Brora Rangers’ Jordan MacRae out for season, as Lewis McAndrew aims to give Lossiemouth solid base

We bring you the latest from the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers' player Jordan MacRae is set to miss the rest of the season.
Brora Rangers captain Jordan MacRae is disappointed he will miss the rest of the season – but has thanked the people chipping in to help get him back on the pitch.

Aside from a couple of cameo substitute appearances the striker hasn’t featured for the Cattachs since mid-October after dislocating his shoulder on multiple occasions.

MacRae is set to get an operation next week, but will miss the rest of the campaign as Brora chase glory in the Breedon Highland League and R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

The 26-year-old said: “I’ve had my date for getting surgery which is Monday and the recovery is four months.

“Unfortunately that means I’ll miss the end of the season which is disappointing.

“It’s quite gutting to know I won’t be back until next season, especially with how well we’ve been doing this season.

Jordan MacRae, right, in action for Brora.

“You don’t really feel part of things the same when you’re just watching the boys.

“The first game I missed was the North of Scotland Cup final and that was gutting and we’ve got the chance to get to another cup final and win the league so it’s tough to take.

“But it happens in football and there’s people who have been through a lot worse than me so I shouldn’t complain.

“Brora have been fantastic with it all and organising everything and it will be good to get it sorted.”

Help much appreciated by MacRae

MacRae’s treatment is set to cost £10,000 and as a result Brora have set up a crowdfunder to allow supporters to contribute and help cover some of the expense.

The player is grateful to the people that have supported the cause as he tries to get back on the pitch.

MacRae added: “The crowdfunder is just to help recoup some of the costs because it’s a very costly process.

“I think it’s a good idea and I can understand why lots of clubs go down this route with things like this.

“Anybody that’s willing to help is greatly appreciated and so far I’ve been really pleased at how many people have got in touch and have contributed and want to see me get back to fitness.

“I know a lot of people don’t like asking people for help or asking for money and things like that and I’m the same.

“But if it can help me get back to playing football, scoring goals for Brora and helping the club push for trophies then it’s a good thing.

“It’s nice people have chipped in and I really appreciate the support I’ve had.”

Keith game off

Meanwhile, Wednesday night’s scheduled Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final between Keith and Fraserburgh was postponed due to frost.

It’s the fifth time the clash at Kynoch Park has been called off because of wintry weather. The tie is now set to be played on Wednesday February 5.

Lossie pals aiming for shutout success

Lewis McAndrew hopes his friendship with James Leslie can provide Lossiemouth with a solid foundation for the rest of the season.

The duo, who have both recently signed contract extensions, helped the Coasters to their first win since September last Saturday against Strathspey Thistle.

That 2-0 victory was only Lossie’s third clean sheet of the campaign and centre-back McAndrew – who netted the opening goal against the Grantown Jags – insists they need to build on that.

He hopes his defensive partnership with club captain Leslie can be key to improving their shutout record.

McAndrew, 23, said: “I was happy to score because it doesn’t happen often, but I was more pleased with the clean sheet because that’s what I’m there to do as a defender.

“If you keep a clean sheet you’re not going to lose games so hopefully we can keep doing that.

Lewis McAndrew celebrates scoring for Lossiemouth against Strathspey.

“Myself and James have got a good relationship. We’re good pals, it’s magic to play with him and hopefully we can keep a few more clean sheets.

“Playing with James is great and we have a lot of craic and we’re always winding each other up.

“We’re trying to build for the future at Lossie and there are a lot of good things going on behind the scenes that people don’t see.

“Hopefully that continues and we can continue to move forward on the pitch as well.”

Coasters don’t want to contemplate being bottom

Lossie are four points clear of bottom of the table Strathspey having played two games more.

With a relegation play-off now a possibility for the club that finishes 18th McAndrew is determined to help the Coasters stave off that threat.

He added: “You never know what would happen if the club was to finish bottom and potentially go down.

“It’s something you don’t want to contemplate, but when you’re down near the bottom you have to keep an eye on it.

“We need to scrap and grind out results. It’s always in your head when you’re on a bad run and we’ve been low on confidence.

“But we’ve always felt if we kept working hard enough we’d get what we deserved and I think we got that last Saturday.”

