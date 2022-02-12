Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds up for the battle after gutsy triple-fightback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds is determined to lead from the front as Caley Thistle recharge this weekend ahead of a fresh bid for the Championship title.

With the Scottish Cup action taking over, the Inverness side are taking stock after a thrilling 3-3 midweek draw against Partick Thistle where they struck back three times to snatch a last-gasp point.

Leaders Arbroath staged their own late comeback to draw 2-2 at home to Hamilton, while second-placed Kilmarnock lost 2-1 to local rivals Ayr United, who visit ICT next Saturday.

Kirk Broadfoot’s stoppage-time goal against Partick could be a big moment for the Caley Jags as they seek a return to winning form.

Their last victory was their 6-1 rout of Morton on December 11, but they are still sitting six points off top spot, having played one game more than the two sides in front of them.

It has been a frustrating time for ICT fans, but Dodds fired a warning to anyone who writes off their chances.

He said: “The one thing about me is I’m a determined driven boy. When things are going wrong, I have had that adversity all my life and you have to say: ‘don’t let it beat you’.

“You just keep going and don’t let it lose your focus and mindset and determination. Since I came to the club last season, this is the first real sticky spell.

“You need dogged determination; it is turning and I believe players know that and it is up to them to try and get some momentum. As a team, you know we are more than capable.”

Pride at players for never giving up

Those capabilities and the fighting spirit came to the fore on Wednesday when Caley Thistle hit back time and again to get the share of the spoils which keeps Partick below them, although Ian McCall’s men have a few games in hand.

Dodds hailed the way the Highland side refused to accept the result was going to go Partick’s way, something he felt was an issue when they lost 1-0 at home to Morton last weekend.

He said: “I was so proud of the players for not giving in. We had a relentless mindset to keep going at it.

“With the way the run has been going, it would have been easy to go and chuck it. My boys showed everything on Wednesday to say: ‘we’re not giving in’. We got our just rewards.

“To come from behind three times, given the run we’ve been on, shows me the boys were desperate (to get a result).

“They were actually disappointed when they saw the other results, saying: ‘that was a wee opportunity for us if we’d won’, but their spirit and fight was tremendous. I was so proud of them.

“Going behind three times can floor you. I was trying to drive them on and keep their spirits up.

“You could see every time Partick got in front, the heads went down a bit, but they kept at it and the subs came on and played their part.

“I would have loved to have taken the lead, because I think we’d have gone on and win the game because we’d have shut up shop.”

Samuels’ deliveries can trouble sides

Dodds, meanwhile, feels window signing from Wolves, striker Austin Samuels, can continue to threaten after he made his second start for the club on Wednesday.

His deliveries have been impressive and the Inverness boss is sure he can cause problems for opponents.

He said: “Austin can whip a ball in and we have to get him in the front areas and we have to win the midfield battles. If we do that, we will create chances and win games.”