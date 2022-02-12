Ryan Cowie says Fraserburgh need to react positively against Clachnacuddin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie insists they need to react well to their midweek setback when Clachnacuddin visit Bellslea.

Previous leaders the Broch were beaten 3-1 by Buckie Thistle on Wednesday night – a result which took the Jags to the top of the Highland League on goal difference.

Fraserburgh struggled to match the Buckie’s intensity, and defender Cowie said: “It was very frustrating.

“We take pride in playing at the Bellslea, competing and winning our home games.

“It wasn’t a Broch performance and to a man we all understand that.

“But we can’t dwell on it, we have to react. Hopefully we can bounce back and put on a performance.

“We’re not really looking at the league table, we’ll just take it game-by-game.

“Buckie are there on merit, we’re up there competing, Brechin’s strong and Brora’s strong.

“That’s four teams that will battle it out. We need to make sure we compete every week.

“Clach gave us a really good game earlier in the season and we’ll expect similar to what we got against Buckie.

“They’re a hard-working, energetic, youthful side and we can’t be slack and we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“We appreciate Wednesday wasn’t like us and we’ve had a few honest words about it.”

Lilywhites ready to have a go

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald expects to face a fired-up Fraserburgh side.

But he wants his players to have a go, and added: “They’ve got threats all over the park, they work really hard and if they’re not playing well they grind it out.

“They suffocate you and try to not let you play and their work-rate is unbelievable.

“Nothing changes for us – what we’re trying to do isn’t new to anyone.

“We’ll try to play and we’ll try to have a go at them. We do that everywhere we go.”