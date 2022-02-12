Ryan Cowie says Fraserburgh need to react positively against Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ryan Cowie says Fraserburgh need to react positively against Clachnacuddin

By Callum Law
February 12, 2022, 6:00 am
Ryan Cowie says Fraserburgh need to bounce back when they face Clachnacuddin
Ryan Cowie says Fraserburgh need to bounce back when they face Clachnacuddin

Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie insists they need to react well to their midweek setback when Clachnacuddin visit Bellslea.

Previous leaders the Broch were beaten 3-1 by Buckie Thistle on Wednesday night – a result which took the Jags to the top of the Highland League on goal difference.

Fraserburgh struggled to match the Buckie’s intensity, and defender Cowie said: “It was very frustrating.

“We take pride in playing at the Bellslea, competing and winning our home games.

“It wasn’t a Broch performance and to a man we all understand that.

“But we can’t dwell on it, we have to react. Hopefully we can bounce back and put on a performance.

“We’re not really looking at the league table, we’ll just take it game-by-game.

“Buckie are there on merit, we’re up there competing, Brechin’s strong and Brora’s strong.

“That’s four teams that will battle it out. We need to make sure we compete every week.

“Clach gave us a really good game earlier in the season and we’ll expect similar to what we got against Buckie.

“They’re a hard-working, energetic, youthful side and we can’t be slack and we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“We appreciate Wednesday wasn’t like us and we’ve had a few honest words about it.”

Lilywhites ready to have a go

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald expects to face a fired-up Fraserburgh side.

But he wants his players to have a go, and added: “They’ve got threats all over the park, they work really hard and if they’re not playing well they grind it out.

Jordan MacDonald knows Clachnacuddin will be tested by Fraserburgh

“They suffocate you and try to not let you play and their work-rate is unbelievable.

“Nothing changes for us – what we’re trying to do isn’t new to anyone.

“We’ll try to play and we’ll try to have a go at them. We do that everywhere we go.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]