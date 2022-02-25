Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle can lay down marker with Friday night win at Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle can lay down marker with Friday night win at Hamilton Accies

By Andy Skinner
February 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Sean Welsh in action for Caley Thistle.

Sean Welsh says a victory over Hamilton Accies tonight would remind Caley Thistle’s Championship rivals they have unfinished business.

Inverness make the trip to New Douglas Park on the back of a nine-match winless run, which has seen them fall seven points adrift of both Arbroath and Kilmarnock at the summit.

Their Friday night billing allows them to narrow that gap before the rest of the league plays on Saturday, and skipper Welsh is eager to send out a strong message.

Welsh said: “It would be nice to go home knowing we’ve got the three points in the bank, to put pressure on the teams around us.

“It just gives everyone a bit of notice that we are still here and still fighting.

“It puts us in a much stronger position for the rest of the season, and you can enjoy your weekend a bit more when you’ve got the three points and the pressure is off.

“You see the league is tight. Everyone has had their little stutters – we have had one for too long now.

“The bottom teams have picked up massively, and the top teams are dropping off a bit.

“The league is going to be tight for the rest of the season. Anyone can put a run together.

“I don’t think anyone is going to run away with the league before the end of the season.

“If we can put a run of victories together it can put us right up there.”

One win can revive Caley Jags’ campaign

Despite the recent poor form, Welsh is confident a first win of 2022 can provide a major springboard for Billy Dodds’ men.

The midfielder added: “We have been on a poor run of late but we’ve just got to be positive, and look to try to get a victory that gets us on the right path again.

“We just need one win to kick us on for the rest of the season, but it needs to come now.

“The boys are trying hard to try and turn the results. We have got to be confident in what we do.

“At the moment you probably see a lack of confidence because that’s what happens when results don’t go your way.

“We all know how important it is to try and get back to winning ways.”

Hamilton have triumphed 2-1 on both occasions the sides have faced each other this term, with Welsh aiming to buck that trend.

The 31-year-old added: “It’s not going to be an easy task. Hamilton, Morton and Ayr are the teams that are picking up a lot of points just now.

“They will be confident, but we’ve got to go down there and go about our own business.

“If we can get three points it’s a springboard to carry us on for the rest of the season.

“There are not many games to go, so it needs to be now really.

“They seem to be our bogey side. They have been a difficult opponent for us, but we know what they bring.

“We’ve got to be ready for it. We’ve got to win our battle first and foremost, and hopefully the football will take care of itself.”

