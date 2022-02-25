Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle can lay down marker with Friday night win at Hamilton Accies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sean Welsh says a victory over Hamilton Accies tonight would remind Caley Thistle’s Championship rivals they have unfinished business.

Inverness make the trip to New Douglas Park on the back of a nine-match winless run, which has seen them fall seven points adrift of both Arbroath and Kilmarnock at the summit.

Their Friday night billing allows them to narrow that gap before the rest of the league plays on Saturday, and skipper Welsh is eager to send out a strong message.

Welsh said: “It would be nice to go home knowing we’ve got the three points in the bank, to put pressure on the teams around us.

“It just gives everyone a bit of notice that we are still here and still fighting.

“It puts us in a much stronger position for the rest of the season, and you can enjoy your weekend a bit more when you’ve got the three points and the pressure is off.

“You see the league is tight. Everyone has had their little stutters – we have had one for too long now.

“The bottom teams have picked up massively, and the top teams are dropping off a bit.

“The league is going to be tight for the rest of the season. Anyone can put a run together.

“I don’t think anyone is going to run away with the league before the end of the season.

“If we can put a run of victories together it can put us right up there.”

One win can revive Caley Jags’ campaign

Despite the recent poor form, Welsh is confident a first win of 2022 can provide a major springboard for Billy Dodds’ men.

The midfielder added: “We have been on a poor run of late but we’ve just got to be positive, and look to try to get a victory that gets us on the right path again.

“We just need one win to kick us on for the rest of the season, but it needs to come now.

“The boys are trying hard to try and turn the results. We have got to be confident in what we do.

“At the moment you probably see a lack of confidence because that’s what happens when results don’t go your way.

“We all know how important it is to try and get back to winning ways.”

Hamilton have triumphed 2-1 on both occasions the sides have faced each other this term, with Welsh aiming to buck that trend.

The 31-year-old added: “It’s not going to be an easy task. Hamilton, Morton and Ayr are the teams that are picking up a lot of points just now.

“They will be confident, but we’ve got to go down there and go about our own business.

“If we can get three points it’s a springboard to carry us on for the rest of the season.

“There are not many games to go, so it needs to be now really.

“They seem to be our bogey side. They have been a difficult opponent for us, but we know what they bring.

“We’ve got to be ready for it. We’ve got to win our battle first and foremost, and hopefully the football will take care of itself.”