Winning ugly can be Caley Thistle’s perfect tonic, says Graham Bayne

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graham Bayne feels winning ugly could be the perfect springboard in Caley Thistle’s stuttering campaign.

Inverness make the trip to Hamilton Accies on Friday with the aim of ending their nine-match winless run.

The poor form has caused Billy Dodds’ men to fall seven points adrift of the Championship summit, although they still occupy a place among the play-offs.

Former Inverness forward Bayne says the Highlanders must not dwell on the missed opportunities in recent weeks, insisting an unglamorous win by any means at New Douglas Park would provide a timely boost.

Bayne said: “I was at Caley Thistle’s game against Queen of the South. They were the better team, but they just couldn’t seem to get over the line and convert that into a win.

“When you aren’t doing that, and winning ones that you should be winning, it’s always going to come back and haunt you.

“You are not always going to be the better team, as Caley Thistle were recently. But if you are not getting the wins when you are the better team it makes your job even harder.

“That’s a few games now without a league win and the sooner they can turn it around the better.

“They are seven points off the top, which is hardly an unsurmountable amount given how close the teams are.

“They just need to get that win that they maybe deserve. But winning ugly could maybe be the answer.

“It’s satisfying when you are in that situation. If you can learn to do that, I think that’s what you need to do.”

Young players carrying the burden

Bayne feels the recent absence of some of Caley Jags’ most experienced players in recent weeks has been a big factor.

Skipper Sean Welsh, goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and defender Danny Devine were all sidelined for Saturday’s loss to Ayr.

Bayne added: “They are missing players that can definitely make the difference in tight games, like Lafferty is doing for Killie.

“Aaron Doran just can’t get a sustained run but he can give that, and so can Billy Mckay.

“Sean Welsh is a massive player for them.

“From watching the young players I think Reece McAleer is a fantastic player. You just can’t always rely on youth.

“You need that bit of guile, that savvy experience to get them through.”

Partick Thistle are looking to put pressure on the struggling Caley Jags, but fell to a 1-0 loss to Morton on Tuesday in their first of four games in hand.

Bayne believes Inverness can quickly reignite their own thoughts of clawing back Arbroath and Kilmarnock by returning to winning ways.

He added: “You always learn more when you lose. The fact the young lads are still maintaining a position in the team is going to do them great in the long run.

“If they can turn that into a win it will raise the spirits a bit. If a couple of results go the other way on Saturday, all of a sudden they are back in a fantastic position even though they have not won in nine.

“It’s amazing to say. If you are fighting near the top of a division and you have not won in nine, it doesn’t take much to turn it around. They have shown earlier in the season they are capable of putting a run together.”