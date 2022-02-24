Winning ugly can be Caley Thistle’s perfect tonic, says Graham Bayne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winning ugly can be Caley Thistle’s perfect tonic, says Graham Bayne

By Andy Skinner
February 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Graham Bayne
Graham Bayne

Graham Bayne feels winning ugly could be the perfect springboard in Caley Thistle’s stuttering campaign.

Inverness make the trip to Hamilton Accies on Friday with the aim of ending their nine-match winless run.

The poor form has caused Billy Dodds’ men to fall seven points adrift of the Championship summit, although they still occupy a place among the play-offs.

Former Inverness forward Bayne says the Highlanders must not dwell on the missed opportunities in recent weeks, insisting an unglamorous win by any means at New Douglas Park would provide a timely boost.

Bayne said: “I was at Caley Thistle’s game against Queen of the South. They were the better team, but they just couldn’t seem to get over the line and convert that into a win.

“When you aren’t doing that, and winning ones that you should be winning, it’s always going to come back and haunt you.

“You are not always going to be the better team, as Caley Thistle were recently. But if you are not getting the wins when you are the better team it makes your job even harder.

“That’s a few games now without a league win and the sooner they can turn it around the better.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

“They are seven points off the top, which is hardly an unsurmountable amount given how close the teams are.

“They just need to get that win that they maybe deserve. But winning ugly could maybe be the answer.

“It’s satisfying when you are in that situation. If you can learn to do that, I think that’s what you need to do.”

Young players carrying the burden

Bayne feels the recent absence of some of Caley Jags’ most experienced players in recent weeks has been a big factor.

Skipper Sean Welsh, goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and defender Danny Devine were all sidelined for Saturday’s loss to Ayr.

Bayne added: “They are missing players that can definitely make the difference in tight games, like Lafferty is doing for Killie.

“Aaron Doran just can’t get a sustained run but he can give that, and so can Billy Mckay.

Aaron Doran came off the bench against Ayr United.

“Sean Welsh is a massive player for them.

“From watching the young players I think Reece McAleer is a fantastic player. You just can’t always rely on youth.

“You need that bit of guile, that savvy experience to get them through.”

Partick Thistle are looking to put pressure on the struggling Caley Jags, but fell to a 1-0 loss to Morton on Tuesday in their first of four games in hand.

Bayne believes Inverness can quickly reignite their own thoughts of clawing back Arbroath and Kilmarnock by returning to winning ways.

He added: “You always learn more when you lose. The fact the young lads are still maintaining a position in the team is going to do them great in the long run.

“If they can turn that into a win it will raise the spirits a bit. If a couple of results go the other way on Saturday, all of a sudden they are back in a fantastic position even though they have not won in nine.

“It’s amazing to say. If you are fighting near the top of a division and you have not won in nine, it doesn’t take much to turn it around. They have shown earlier in the season they are capable of putting a run together.”

