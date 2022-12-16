Aberdeen Crematorium: Inspectors award top marks in turnaround years on from baby ashes scandal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Crematorium has been praised for transforming its services nearly 10 years after the facility was rocked by the baby ashes scandal.

Annual inspections have taken place at the city crematorium since it emerged that babies were cremated with unrelated adults in 2013.

A damning 2016 report revealed that the ashes were mixed together and given to relatives of the adult, while grieving parents were told there were no ashes.

Inspections are undertaken to give assurance that procedures are now carried out properly.

And a recent visit found the Aberdeen facility now provides a “first-class service to the local community and beyond”.

‘Good practice’ observed at Aberdeen Crematorium

Robert Swanson QPM, a senior inspector of burial, cremation and funeral directors visited the Skene Road facility in October.

He found that cremations in Aberdeen are carried out to a “high standard” and “no shortcomings” were evident.

The inspector specifically noted that safeguards are in place to prevent any mislabeling of ashes.

Mr Swanson said: “The inspection found there to be no shortcomings to any aspect of the cremation process, with good practice observed throughout the different stages.”

‘Loyal and enthusiastic’ staff

Crematorium staff were hailed for their work throughout the pandemic to ensure services could still be carried out under tight restrictions.

He said: “Staff are to be commended for their handling of issues relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly during the early stages when the country was operating at different tier levels and attendance numbers were severely restricted.

“The Cremation Authority are very fortunate in having such an experienced, loyal and enthusiastic team, collectively providing a first-class service to the local community and beyond.”

Inspection findings ‘very pleasing’

All private and public areas of the facility were found to be “clean, tidy and in a state of good repair”.

Meanwhile Mr Swanson said the Gardens of Remembrance were “well maintained” though it was noted that refurbishment works are expected to be carried out shortly.

Chief officer Mark Reilly presented the inspection report to Aberdeen City Council’s audit, risk and scrutiny community earlier this week.

He said the inspection’s findings were “very pleasing”.

Meanwhile councillor Sandra Macdonald thanked crematorium staff on behalf of the committee for their efforts through the pandemic.