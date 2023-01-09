Caley Thistle ace Aaron Doran confident of fresh promotion push in Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron Doran insists Caley Thistle have firmly put their Championship wobbles to one side after hitting 10 goals in their last two matches.

The midfielder, who is enjoying fine form this New Year in his testimonial season, was in the thick of the action in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Arbroath, creating chances and picking passes, giving fans a fresh reminder of what he brings to this side.

Although he wasn’t on the scoresheet, he took other attack-minded players into dangerous areas, with Billy Mckay, Jay Henderson, Daniel MacKay and Lewis Nicolson all scoring.

New Arbroath striker Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cancelled out Mckay’s early opener before Doran’s corner led to on-loan St Mirren midfielder Henderson lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Derek Gaston for a 2-1 lead. ICT were the better side in the second half and deservedly added to the scoreline.

The fine result at Gayfield came in the same week ICT crushed Cove Rangers 6-1 and takes Billy Dodds’ team to within four points of fourth-placed Partick Thistle.

Ruthless streak coming to the fore

Doran, 31, said the players have responded to Dodds’ calls to be more ruthless, which has helped the confidence soar.

He said: “It was a brilliant week. We have been a really attacking threat in the last two games – that’s what we wanted and it’s what the manager wanted. It’s been really good to get the 10 goals.

“In the first half on Saturday, we were not too great, but we still went in 2-1 in front.

“It was a much improved second-half performance and we’re all delighted.

“Everyone in our last two games has been brilliant.”

🤩 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗔𝘁 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 🤩 🔵 D. MacKay ⚽️

🔴 L. Nicolson ⚽️

🔵 5 Graduates on the pitch

🔴 7 Graduates in the squad

🔵 𝟯 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 @ICTFC #TheFutureIsNow https://t.co/j7ftdgfQHv — ICTFC Academy (@ICTFC_Academy) January 7, 2023

Back-to-back wins give ICT real lift

Two nights before Christmas, ICT took a 5-1 pasting by Partick Thistle, but the last two results and the range of goals has hauled them back above Raith Rovers and to within range of many rivals.

Doran feels this could be the turning point, as it was last year when a mid-season slump was transformed into a promotion push which only ended in the Premiership play-off final.

He said: “It’s been similar to what happened last season. Once we got that first win, it gave us the confidence we needed.

“We’re playing some good stuff and showing a lot of confidence out there.

“The back four have also been strong, so it’s a good mix. It’s going well for us now.”

Linking with Mckay leads to goals

And the Irishman continues to enjoy a great understanding with experienced forward Mckay, who is now on 10 goals for the season.

Doran said: “I enjoy playing in the team with Billy. I can read his movements and I try to help him out as much as I can.

9' | 0-1 GOALLLLLLLL! BILLY MCKAY OPENS THE SCORING! pic.twitter.com/bdHIiyqzep — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 7, 2023

“To have Jay coming in (from St Mirren) and him and Dan MacKay scoring against Arbroath was brilliant. We just need keep doing it because we’ve a few tough games coming up now.”

Doran fearless of visiting Spiders

Inverness are now gearing up for successive shots at Championship leaders Queen’s Park, who thumped Cove 6-0 at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday in home boss Paul Hartley’s return debut.

Owen Coyle’s Spiders have now won their last eight games in all competitions and they visit Inverness this weekend in the league before a second meeting at the same venue in the Scottish Cup one week later.

Queens, who came up via the play-offs in May, drew 1-1 at Inverness on the opening day of the season in July and beat them 2-1 at Ochilview in November.

Doran sees no reason, despite their opponents’ sizzling form, why the Highlanders should fear this tasty double-header.

He added: “I’m sure Queen’s Park will be confident going into these games, as we are after the last two wins.

“They’re in good form, but the games we’ve had against them have been pretty close.

“We’re at home and playing good football, so we will be confident – we want to win both these games – that’s the aim.

“We’re really confident and have players coming back, so we’re only looking up the table.

“We want to be in the play-off places pretty quickly. That’s the aim for us. We just need to keep doing what we’re doing.”