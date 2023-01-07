Cove Rangers 0-6 Queen’s Park: The Verdict – ratings, talking points and star man as Simon Murray runs amok on Paul Hartley’s return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Simon Murray hit four past a calamitous Cove Rangers as they lost 6-0 to Queen’s Park on Paul Hartley’s return to the club.

A nightmare start for Cove saw them go behind after 11 minutes, with Kyle McClelland’s awkward back-pass to goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie played straight off Murray into the net.

Queen’s were 2-0 up after half-an-hour, with Murray involved again to tee up Jake Davidson, who finished well from the edge of the box.

It was three before the break, with Grant Savoury trying to weave his way through the Cove defence and the ball broke to Murray who jabbed in his second.

Jack Thomson wasted a great chance to make it four in the second half when he hit the bar from close range but Murray grabbed his hat-trick on 62 minutes when he slotted in Dom Thomas’ cross.

Murray continued his hot streak when he was afforded acres of space for Savoury to pick him out, with the ex-Dundee United and Hibernian man finding the net again.

Savoury got himself on the scoresheet with 13 minutes to go as the league-leaders coasted to victory.

Talking points

Return of Hartley to the dugout

It was far from the homecoming Hartley would have hoped for.

He cut his usual animated figure on the touchline but they were outclassed by a team fighting at the summit of the Championship.

The 3-4-3 system is not a familiar one to Cove and elements of it did look disjointed. Mitch Megginson, playing as a lone striker, often found himself coming away from goal to link play and limiting his goal threat.

Hartley’s choices were limited because of the shortage of players but those selected should have been more than good enough to compete against Queen’s Park.

The coaching staff looked exasperated at the amount of freedom Murray was afforded, which was scandalous given his pedigree in front of goal.

But there was little Hartley could have done about the ease with which his side capitulated, shipping six for the second time in a week.

Familiar faces return to the side

Morgyn Neill and Declan Glass were the two notable inclusions in the first team of Hartley’s second tenure in charge.

Neill had been a favourite of Hartley’s last season during their run to the League One title but had found himself out of favour under Jim McIntyre.

The big centre-back was set for a move to Alloa Athletic this week before the club pulled the plug on the move, with Hartley keen to have him involved.

Glass came back to the club for the second time, signing on loan on Friday. He had a previous spell with Cove during the 2019-20 campaign.

Cieran Dunne also found himself back in the side in an advanced left-sided role and was the only Cove player who looked a threat, with a willingness to come inside and drive at the Queen’s defence.

Neill slotted in the middle of a back three, where he played last season, but he and the Cove defence could not get to grips with Murray, who was clinical in front of goal.

Glass was dropped in behind Megginson with Luis Longstaff and while he showed a few neat touches, he was caught in possession on several occasions. He also missed a good opportunity in the first half, heading over a Blair Yule cross.

Need for new signings evident

Cove were only able to name five substitutes. Charlie Gilmour is out for the the long-term with an ankle problem, Shay Logan continues to be troubled by a calf issue, while Mark Reynolds (illness) and Gerry McDonagh (dead leg) were also absent.

Coupled with Max Johnston and Jack Sanders heading back to their parent clubs, it was easy to see why Cove were short on bodies.

Brody Paterson, formerly of Celtic and Queen’s Park and now at Hartlepool, took in the game at the Balmoral.

The left-back was brought to Pools by Hartley when he went in the summer but has not featured for the English League Two side since November 19.

Cove have struggled to replace Harry Milne since he left for Partick Thistle last summer, with Evan Towler’s loan from Aberdeen not panning out so far.

If Paterson does come in, it would undoubtedly be the first of many reinforcements, the need of which was painfully exposed on Saturday afternoon.

Player ratings

COVE RANGERS (3-4-2-1) – McKenzie 5; Ross 5, Neill 5, McClelland 5, Yule 5, Fyvie 6 (McIntosh 57), Scully 5, Dunne 6, Longstaff 5, Glass 5 (Masson 70), Megginson 5. Subs not used – Gourlay, Vigurs, Leitch.

QUEEN’S PARK (4-2-3-1) – Ferrie 6; Davidson 7, Kilday 6, Fox 6, Robson 6, Thomson 7 (Biggar 83), Boateng 6, Thomas 7 (Healy 78), Savoury 7 (Longridge 78), McPake 7 (Jarrett 78), Murray 9 (Williamson 74). Subs not used – Heraghty, Naismith, Bannon, Eze.

Referee – David Dickinson 6.

Star man

Simon Murray – Little surprise here. Murray punished Cove repeatedly and was lethal inside the penalty area.