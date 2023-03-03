Billy Dodds backs Caley Thistle to outgun Ayr United in crunch clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds backs Caley Thistle to outgun Ayr United in crunch clash

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 3, 2023, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is after maximum points at Ayr United this weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is after maximum points at Ayr United this weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Billy Dodds hopes Caley Thistle’s weekend hosts Ayr United fire a fourth Championship blank in succession as Inverness aim to kick-start their promotion bid.

The ICT head coach takes his team to Somerset Park on the back of a 1-1 draw secured at title-chasing Dundee on Saturday. 

However, their last league win came on January 7 when they thumped Arbroath 4-1 and they are seven points adrift of the top-four with a dozen fixtures remaining.

In late January, Ayr scored 5-0 and 3-0 wins against Cove Rangers in the Championship and Scottish Cup, but have failed to hit the net in their last three league outings.

League Two side Elgin City were a whisker away from winning at Ayr recently in the Scottish Cup before a late goal led to a 4-1 extra-time victory. 

Dodds confident side can net victory

Dodds knows Ayr can catch fire at any time, but he’s confident his own players can deliver a second successive victory at the Honest Men’s venue on Saturday.

When asked about United’s mini-scoring drought, he said: “Hopefully we make it four this weekend.

“We’ll always create chances and score goals, but we have to defend properly.

“They are capable, looking at their game against Cove. They’ve got players who can score goals.

Defender Robbie Deas is fit and available to face Ayr United after his leg break in October. Image: SNS Group

“They also have players that have the attitude to turn things around when things aren’t going well.

“On our day, when we’re at our best, we can beat them, but we’ll have to get everything right at both ends of the pitch.

“I really don’t want to lose the first goal again. It’s demoralising, and my team have to keep picking themselves up, so I’d like to take a lead.”

Inverness aim to draw Ayr in closer

There is clear pressure on ICT to get three points, and Dodds, who hailed the recent returns of defender Robbie Deas and forward Austin Samuels, says having a chance to defeat a direct rival is a chance they must aim for.

He said: “It’s not a must-win, but we’ve got to win it if we have any play-off aspirations.

“My target with this game is to get within four points of Ayr. That’s all.

“If we don’t win it, we’ll be looking over our shoulders the other way. It’s simple mathematics.

“As much as we’ve had all our injury problems and set-backs, and we’ve got Kilmarnock in the cup next week, this is a huge game.”

Players’ contract talks on ice for now

Dodds, who confirmed he just missed out on a player before the loan market window closed this week, explained now isn’t the time to secure current players on longer contracts as they have to ensure they’re at least in the Championship for 2023/24.

He added: “It’s about seeing where we are at the end of the season.

“We have a few tied down, and we’re hoping to get another couple, but I don’t think now is the time to talk about it.

“With where we are in the league, we’ve got a bit of distance to the bottom two or three, but we’re trying to get into those play-offs and then we’ll have a better picture of where we are.

“Once we know that, we can make sure we get the right players tied down.”

