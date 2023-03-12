Billy Dodds hopes Scottish Cup run gives Caley Thistle players confidence to achieve top-flight return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds hopes Scottish Cup run gives Caley Thistle players confidence to achieve top-flight return

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 12, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 12, 2023, 6:58 am
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is set for a Scottish Cup semi-final next month,. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is set for a Scottish Cup semi-final next month,. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Billy Dodds reckons Caley Thistle must do all they can to try and make Premiership showdowns a weekly fixture.

The elated head coach guided Inverness into Monday’s Scottish Cup semi-final, with the prize being a trip to Hampden for the 2015 trophy winners.

A Billy Mckay penalty and a clincher from captain Sean Welsh sealed a 2-1 quarter-final win on Friday against top-flight Kilmarnock after Kyle Vassell gave Derek McInnes’ side an early lead.

The Highlanders, hampered by injuries for much of a troubled campaign, still have plenty of work to do in the Championship to edge into the promotion play-offs, with Saturday’s trip to leaders Queen’s Park next up.

ICT were handed a Scottish Cup reprieve this year. After losing 2-0 to Owen Coyle’s Spiders, they were reinstated in the fifth round as Queen’s Park were expelled for fielding an ineligible player in their win in Inverness.

In round five, Dodds’ determined group beat Livingston 3-0, having won there in July in the League Cup group stages, then comfortably took care of Killie in Friday night’s tasty tie to reach the club’s fifth Scottish Cup semi-final.

‘Our side can play in Premiership’

Manager Dodds said it wasn’t just the 90 minutes against Killie which showed ICT can handle higher-tiered opponents.

He said: “I take confidence from beating two Premiership sides and I think the boys should.

“In a one-off, it might be one where the Premiership team was off it. But we ran St Johnstone close last year in the play-off final, where we came back from two goals down.

“Now we’ve beaten Livingston twice this season away from home and David Martindale was brilliant after the game, very respectful about our performance. He gave us a lot of plaudits.

“On Friday, Derek McInnes was the same. He realises we have got a good team. When you beat Premiership opponents so many times, you realise we have got players who can play in the Premiership.

“I knew they believed they could win before Friday’s game, but they had to go out and show it again.”

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds congratulates midfielder Roddy MacGregor, who had injured since mid-October. He came off the bench late on against Killie.

Inverness target fresh play-off push

With Monday’s semi-final draw to look forward to, Dodds can dare to dream of a season to remember for all the right reasons.

He said: “It would be great if we can now go on and reach the play-offs.

“They could do it, but we need the sort of performance we had on Friday against Kilmarnock.

“We need that for the next nine games. We won’t win every game, but we’re a team that can give it a go. It’s going to be difficult, and we appreciate that.

“But what a season it will be, with the injuries we’ve had, if we can nick a play-off spot and enjoy the semi-final. You never know, maybe a bit more.”

Delight for Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Players deserve praise, says Dodds

And Dodds, who won the Scottish Cup as a Rangers player in 2000, wants his class of 2023 to soak up the experience at Hampden in late April.

He added: “I’m happy for the boys. I’ve won the cup and been in cup finals as a coach. It’s brilliant to do it as a manager, but it’s not about me. It’s about the players.

“This is the first time nearly every one of those boys will have reached a Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden. I want them to enjoy it.

“Danny Devine, Mark Ridgers, Aaron Doran and Cammy MacKay have been there and fair play to them.

“They all deserve it and hopefully they enjoy this one. Later in life, you appreciate things more.”

Joy at the final whistle for ICT defender Robbie Deas and David Carson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women bid to win third consecutive SWF Championship game
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to see his stars reach Scottish Cup last…
Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh, centre, celebrates his quarter-final winner against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals
Caley Thistle's community development hub will receive £100,000 from Sportscotland to transform pitches at Inverrness Royal Academy. Image: SNS Group
Cash grant of £100,000 lines Caley Thistle community team up for city hub creation
Caley Jags defender Wallace Duffy in action in his side's 2-1 league win at Ayr United on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Wallace Duffy says Kilmarnock's travel troubles don't matter to focused Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Boss Billy Dodds thinks Caley Thistle must 'realise the opportunity' they've got in this…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Caley Thistle ace David Carson. Image: SNS Group
David Carson keen for Caley Thistle to 'put on a show' in Scottish Cup…
Richard Hastings played 59 times for Canada.
Canadian Hall of Fame journey began as Caley Thistle teenager, says Richard Hastings
Scottish Cup winners in 2015, from left: Danny Devine, Marley Watkins, Aaron Doran and Josh Meekings. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle ace Aaron Doran overcame injuries to continue to shine, says Josh Meekings

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

The Scottish team includes Hamish Mitchell, Audrey Aiken, Mark Armstrong, David Stewart (Team Manager), William Craig, Rosie Keenan, Calum Shaw.
RHS to welcome Golden Shears competition
The rally was held outside the Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'If we fight we can stop it': Bucksburn pool campaigners protest outside Aberdeen SNP…
shetland killer whales
Shetland wildlife experts film killer whales for David Attenborough's latest BBC series
Andrew Adam and Lois Scott present the £2,600 cheque to Sheila Whitelaw of the Angus Toy Appeal.
Forfar JAC raises £2,600 for Angus Toy Appeal
Have you seen a dark green van acting suspiciously near Laurencekirk and Luthermuir?
Police hunt for green van after spate of diesel and tool thefts near Laurencekirk
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin boss Gavin Price wants more resilience from players following poor reaction to red…
police appeal
Police charge 14 motorists - and seize two vehicles - during Elgin driving crackdown
The fires happened on South Street, Elgin early on March 11. Image: GoogleMaps
Man, 39, charged in connection with Elgin street fires
Two weather warnings have been issued for the Highlands, Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
More snow and ice set to sweep across north and north-east on the way
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations

Editor's Picks

Most Commented