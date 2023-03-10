Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 10, 2023, 9:46 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 11:12 pm
Celebration time for ICT captain Sean Welsh after he shoots his team 2-1 ahead against Killie. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Celebration time for ICT captain Sean Welsh after he shoots his team 2-1 ahead against Killie. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Caley Thistle caused a fresh Scottish Cup shock as the Championship side beat Premiership visitors Kilmarnock 2-1 to reach the final four of the competition.

The cash-strapped Highlanders, who last week reported a £835,000 annual loss, will be rewarded with a money-spinning semi-final at Hampden on April 29 or 30. With the income split equally between the last four clubs, this is a welcome shot in the arm.

On a purely footballing front, as promotion hopes remain a big challenge, the chance for these Inverness players to follow in the bootsteps of the cup-winners of 2015 comes into sharp focus.

Killie got off to a dream start when Kyle Vassell guided his team in front after just 120 seconds.

Billy Mckay’s 24th minute penalty deservedly levelled the contest and captain Sean Welsh’s cracker just after the interval sealed a terrific upset.

Inverness, who stopped a six-match winless league run by winning at Ayr last weekend, made just one change to their line-up, with Cammy Harper coming in for the benched Zak Delaney.

Inverness striker Billy Mckay, left is joined by David Carson after scoring from the spot to make it 1-1.

Midfielder Roddy MacGregor made a welcome return to the bench from injury, having been out since mid-October. He came on in the closing moments.

Kilmarnock arrived at the Caledonian Stadium on the back of a 3-1 loss against Rangers at Ibrox.

McInnes made three changes, with Lewis Mayo, Liam Donnelly and Vassell promoted to starters.

Last season, these sides were second-tier rivals, with ICT posting three wins to Killie’s one in the head to heads.

Kilmarnock, under McInnes, went on to win the title and seal their top-flight return, while the Premiership play-0ff final was ICT’s final destination.

The tie got off to the worst possible start as Killie marched ahead on exactly two minutes.

Danny Armstrong’s free-kick was knocked on by Liam Donnelly and Vassell’s deft flick skimmed off David Carson before nestling in the net.

ICT responded on 11 minutes when Welsh hooked the ball into Billy Mckay’s path and his header was saved by the smart save from Sam Walker.

It heartened the hosts, who got over their early wobbles and were looking for further openings.

The Championship team were almost level on 21 minutes when a deflected delivery from Jay Henderson was met by a superb header from Welsh, which nicked off the bar on the way over the top.

Inverness fans make their point – Hampden here we come.

However, a few minutes later it was all square after they were awarded a spot-kick.

Wallace Duffy’s cross hit Joe Wright on the hand in the box and, from the penalty, Billy Mckay knocked it home despite a valiant effort from Walker.

The Caley Jags were lifted by this and Henderson was denied by a Walker stop after Nathan Shaw passed to perfectly match his run.

There was little doubt these teams were going for it and there were challenges going in all over. One from Inverness defender Robbie Deas saw ex-ICT star Liam Polworth injured and replaced by Alan Power on the cusp of half-time.

The Highlanders wasted no time in putting one foot in the semis when, from Lewis Mayo’s poor clearance, Welsh fired the ball low through the driving snow and beyond Walker into the net. It was a sublime strike from 30 yards.

It was almost three on 56 minutes when Shaw whipped in a cross in and it spun just beyond the boot of Welsh.

Scott Allardice was a key figure in terms of breaking up play, keeping out their opponents.

The snow stopped but the play was frantic and Kilmarnock enjoyed a decent spell. The nerves were evident in the home stands as the clock struck 75 minutes.

Substitute Austin Samuels nearly netted a killer third late on, but was thwarted by Walker. The striker used the ball sensibly in the closing moments to ensure ICT were in control.

Kilmarnock’s Lewis Mayo challenges Inverness winger Nathan Shaw.

There was not enough bite from Killie and Inverness deservedly got through and can now watch the other three quarter-finals unfold.

In the other quarter-finals, Hearts play Celtic on Saturday, holders Rangers host Raith Rovers on Sunday, then Falkirk tackle Ayr United on Monday.

Inverness return to to the small matter of trying to haul back promotion rivals next Saturday when they face leaders Queen’s Park on Ochilview, while Killie revert to Premiership survival mode at home to St Johnstone.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Harper 6, Welsh 7, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 7 (Samuels 83), Allardice 6, Henderson 7 (MacGregor 86), Shaw 6 (Doran 90). Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Hyde, Daniel MacKay, Delaney, Woods, Boyd.

KILMARNOCK (4-4-2): Walker 6, Mayo 6, Taylor 6, McKenzie 6 (Murray 76), Armstrong 7, Wright 5 (Dorsett 76), Donnelly 6, Vassell 6, Chambers 6 (Robinson 76), Doidge 6 (Jones 46), Polworth (Power 45). Subs not used: Hemming (GK), Alston, Robinson, McInroy, Alebiosu.

Referee: David Dickinson.

Attendance: 2902.

Star man: Jay Henderson continues to shine, with searing runs, an eye for goal and dangerous deliveries. St Mirren’s loan star has a bright future.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to see his stars reach Scottish Cup last…
Caley Thistle's community development hub will receive £100,000 from Sportscotland to transform pitches at Inverrness Royal Academy. Image: SNS Group
Cash grant of £100,000 lines Caley Thistle community team up for city hub creation
Caley Jags defender Wallace Duffy in action in his side's 2-1 league win at Ayr United on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Wallace Duffy says Kilmarnock's travel troubles don't matter to focused Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Boss Billy Dodds thinks Caley Thistle must 'realise the opportunity' they've got in this…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Caley Thistle ace David Carson. Image: SNS Group
David Carson keen for Caley Thistle to 'put on a show' in Scottish Cup…
Richard Hastings played 59 times for Canada.
Canadian Hall of Fame journey began as Caley Thistle teenager, says Richard Hastings
Scottish Cup winners in 2015, from left: Danny Devine, Marley Watkins, Aaron Doran and Josh Meekings. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle ace Aaron Doran overcame injuries to continue to shine, says Josh Meekings
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen can stop looking over their shoulder and start aiming for the…
Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Five main points from Gregor Townsend's selection going into Triple Crown clash…
Scotland's Stuart Hogg speaks with Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend.
Stuart Hogg poised for 'best game of his career' for 100th cap in Triple…
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Queen's Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points
Scott Smith is from Portsoy. Image: Glasgow School of Art.
Portsoy-born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony
Post Office will open up in Poundstretchers in Wick. Image: DC Thomson.
Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis
CR0041563 F&D Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Uncle Bob's Bar, High Street, Nairn. Bar manager Jen Duffus (left) with bar staff Charlie Houe and Kiera Rennie. 10th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Uncle Bob's Bar - the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn's community
Douglas Ross met with caravan owners in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross hails 'positive and constructive' meeting with Park Holidays
Ed Davey. Image: Supplied
UK Lib Dem leader weighs in on Kate Forbes faith-in-politics row
Tide Lines share their chart success. Image: Tide Lines.
West Coast band Tide Lines placed at number 13 in UK charts and in…
A rendering of a new commercial development approved for Aviemore. Image: Cairngorms National Park.
Aviemore retail developments given the green light by Cairngorm National Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented