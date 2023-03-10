Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle caused a fresh Scottish Cup shock as the Championship side beat Premiership visitors Kilmarnock 2-1 to reach the final four of the competition.

The cash-strapped Highlanders, who last week reported a £835,000 annual loss, will be rewarded with a money-spinning semi-final at Hampden on April 29 or 30. With the income split equally between the last four clubs, this is a welcome shot in the arm.

On a purely footballing front, as promotion hopes remain a big challenge, the chance for these Inverness players to follow in the bootsteps of the cup-winners of 2015 comes into sharp focus.

Killie got off to a dream start when Kyle Vassell guided his team in front after just 120 seconds.

Billy Mckay’s 24th minute penalty deservedly levelled the contest and captain Sean Welsh’s cracker just after the interval sealed a terrific upset.

Inverness, who stopped a six-match winless league run by winning at Ayr last weekend, made just one change to their line-up, with Cammy Harper coming in for the benched Zak Delaney.

Midfielder Roddy MacGregor made a welcome return to the bench from injury, having been out since mid-October. He came on in the closing moments.

Kilmarnock arrived at the Caledonian Stadium on the back of a 3-1 loss against Rangers at Ibrox.

McInnes made three changes, with Lewis Mayo, Liam Donnelly and Vassell promoted to starters.

Last season, these sides were second-tier rivals, with ICT posting three wins to Killie’s one in the head to heads.

Kilmarnock, under McInnes, went on to win the title and seal their top-flight return, while the Premiership play-0ff final was ICT’s final destination.

The tie got off to the worst possible start as Killie marched ahead on exactly two minutes.

Danny Armstrong’s free-kick was knocked on by Liam Donnelly and Vassell’s deft flick skimmed off David Carson before nestling in the net.

ICT responded on 11 minutes when Welsh hooked the ball into Billy Mckay’s path and his header was saved by the smart save from Sam Walker.

It heartened the hosts, who got over their early wobbles and were looking for further openings.

The Championship team were almost level on 21 minutes when a deflected delivery from Jay Henderson was met by a superb header from Welsh, which nicked off the bar on the way over the top.

However, a few minutes later it was all square after they were awarded a spot-kick.

Wallace Duffy’s cross hit Joe Wright on the hand in the box and, from the penalty, Billy Mckay knocked it home despite a valiant effort from Walker.

The Caley Jags were lifted by this and Henderson was denied by a Walker stop after Nathan Shaw passed to perfectly match his run.

There was little doubt these teams were going for it and there were challenges going in all over. One from Inverness defender Robbie Deas saw ex-ICT star Liam Polworth injured and replaced by Alan Power on the cusp of half-time.

The Highlanders wasted no time in putting one foot in the semis when, from Lewis Mayo’s poor clearance, Welsh fired the ball low through the driving snow and beyond Walker into the net. It was a sublime strike from 30 yards.

It was almost three on 56 minutes when Shaw whipped in a cross in and it spun just beyond the boot of Welsh.

Scott Allardice was a key figure in terms of breaking up play, keeping out their opponents.

The snow stopped but the play was frantic and Kilmarnock enjoyed a decent spell. The nerves were evident in the home stands as the clock struck 75 minutes.

Substitute Austin Samuels nearly netted a killer third late on, but was thwarted by Walker. The striker used the ball sensibly in the closing moments to ensure ICT were in control.

There was not enough bite from Killie and Inverness deservedly got through and can now watch the other three quarter-finals unfold.

In the other quarter-finals, Hearts play Celtic on Saturday, holders Rangers host Raith Rovers on Sunday, then Falkirk tackle Ayr United on Monday.

Inverness return to to the small matter of trying to haul back promotion rivals next Saturday when they face leaders Queen’s Park on Ochilview, while Killie revert to Premiership survival mode at home to St Johnstone.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Harper 6, Welsh 7, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 7 (Samuels 83), Allardice 6, Henderson 7 (MacGregor 86), Shaw 6 (Doran 90). Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Hyde, Daniel MacKay, Delaney, Woods, Boyd.

KILMARNOCK (4-4-2): Walker 6, Mayo 6, Taylor 6, McKenzie 6 (Murray 76), Armstrong 7, Wright 5 (Dorsett 76), Donnelly 6, Vassell 6, Chambers 6 (Robinson 76), Doidge 6 (Jones 46), Polworth (Power 45). Subs not used: Hemming (GK), Alston, Robinson, McInroy, Alebiosu.

Referee: David Dickinson.

Attendance: 2902.

Star man: Jay Henderson continues to shine, with searing runs, an eye for goal and dangerous deliveries. St Mirren’s loan star has a bright future.