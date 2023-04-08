Caley Thistle 2-0 Raith Rovers – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as play-off push remains on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle 2-0 Raith Rovers – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as play-off push remains on

Impressive victory takes Inverness into fifth place in the Championship ahead of Arbroath clash this Tuesday.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness players celebrate after Jay Henderson scores to make it 1-0 against Raith Rovers. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Inverness players celebrate after Jay Henderson scores to make it 1-0 against Raith Rovers. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group

Caley Thistle maintained their push for the promotion play-offs from the Championship as they defeated visitors Raith Rovers 2-0.

It’s a result which all but ends the Kirkcaldy club’s hopes of making it into the top four, but ICT are now fifth, just five points behind Ayr United with a game in hand.

Jay Henderson shot Inverness in front early on and Nathan Shaw doubled the advantage just after 20 minutes and that was enough to secure the result.

Amazingly, the last time Caley Thistle lost to Rovers in a league game was in October 2000, some 25 fixtures ago.

It took a little time for the match to settle into a pattern of any sort and the first opportunity fell to Rovers’ Aidan Connolly, who drew a save from Mark Ridgers after a slack Zak Delaney pass.

Home fans didn’t have to wait long to celebrate a goal, however, as they marched ahead on 11th minute.

Cammy Harper burst forward, considered taking a shot, but opted to feed it to on-loan St Mirren winger Jay Henderson, who dispatched a low shot past Jamie MacDonald into the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Jay Henderson opens the scoring for Inverness.

And the slick, patient play from Inverness was keeping Rovers moving and they were 2-0 up after 21 minutes.

Billy Mckay and Aaron Doran combined on the right side of the box, a pass broke to Shaw and the winger rifled the ball high into the net for his seventh goal of the campaign. It was all going to plan from the hosts’ point of view.

Raith needed to find their feet and Lewis Vaughan sent a low shot beyond the left post from fully 25 yards.

Doran was close to adding a third just before the break, but a smart MacDonald stop kept it at two.

There was very little of note for much of the second half until Billy Mckay drilled a shot off target just before the hour mark.

Raith probed and pressed for a way back into the match, but Inverness were well organised and never looked in danger of throwing it away.

On Tuesday, the Caley Jags are home to Arbroath, while title-chasing Dundee are the hosts for Raith Rovers.

Talking points

Record unbeaten run on the line once more

Former Aberdeen star Paul Sheerin was a Caley Thistle scorer on the last occasion ICT suffered a league loss against the Kirkcaldy side.

Sheerin scored late on in the 2-1 home defeat almost 23 years ago, with goals for Jay Stein and Ivan Mballa earning Raith full points in the Division One match in Inverness.

Although Rovers have defeated ICT in cups, it seemed they could not get over the line on league business.

The most memorable example of that came in March 2022 when it took two last-gasp Logan Chalmers goals to turn a 2-1 deficit into a stunning 3-2 victory in Fife.

Raith’s Jay Henderson (left) and Raith’s Kieran Ngwenya.

Passing game was a joy to watch as Rovers toiled

The first half goals put Caley Thistle in control in this game and the confidence of a team on the up in terms of results and league position was there for all to see.

It was neat, one-touch play, with plenty of movement from the Highlanders as Raith chased shadows in the sunshine.

The defeat for the seventh-placed Stark Park’s side all but puts them out of play-off contention. They realistically had to win here.

No goals but Billy Mckay was buzzing and effective

Although 15-goal striker Billy Mckay didn’t add to that tally against Raith, he was noticeable by his work-rate all over the park.

He was back defending, chasing opponents out wide and looking for a chance at the top end of the park. It wasn’t to be in terms of a goal, but his performance will have pleased boss Billy Dodds.

Nathan Shaw strikes to make it 2-0.

Talking tactics

Inverness were unchanged from the 11 who began at Morton last week, meaning Henderson, who came off early with an ankle knock at Cappielow, was fit and ready.

Injuries badly hit Rovers’ options, which led to Ian Murray making four changes from the side which slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Hamilton Accies on Tuesday.

On-loan Ross County striker William Akio, Connor McBride, Kieran Ngwenya and Dylan Easton were handed starts. Their four-man bench indicated their selection woes.

Jay Henderson celebrates after netting the opener against Raith Rovers.

Referee watch

Craig Napier ignored pleas from Raith for a first half spot-kick when the ball appeared to strike defender Robbie Deas on the arm, but the was the only potential flashpoint for the official. He didn’t even issue a booking.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 6, Harper 6, Welsh 6, Deas 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 7 (Samuels 70), Doran 7 (Woods 77) , Allardice 6, Henderson 7 (Boyd 77), Shaw 7 (Hyde 82), Delaney 6.

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Devine, Hyde, Daniel MacKay, Nicolson.

RAITH ROVERS (4-1-4-1): MacDonald 6, Millen 5 (Young 52), Nolan 6, Connolly 6, Vaughan 7, McBride 6, Ngwenya 6, Stanton 6, Akio 6 (Goncalves 82), Brown 6, Easton 6 (Ross 82).

Subs not used: Thomson (GK).

Star man

Nathan Shaw: Not only did the ever-increasingly confident wide player score another goal, but his attacking talent and awareness was a problem for the Fifers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle defender/midfielder Cammy Harper. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Every fixture has cup final feel for Caley Thistle, says Cammy Harper
Natalie Bodiam in action for Caley Thistle Women.
Caley Thistle Women forward Natalie Bodiam on her 'dream job' at ICT, SWPL memories…
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Billy Dodds wary of Raith Rovers ahead of latest Caley Thistle crunch clash
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds rejects 'easier run-in' claim as play-off chase steps up
Caledonian Stadium - home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle oppose Glasgow club's attempts to 'copy' name
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels hopes he is hitting full fitness at the right time
Inverness defender Zak Delaney. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds praises Zak Delaney for impressing after defensive switch
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie…
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle know how to handle pressure of Championship play-off race, insists manager Billy…
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle fan view: Rare David Carson strike leaves Oakley in the shade

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road remains closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Paul O’Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 08/04/23
Banks o' Dee win Highland League Cup at first attempt with final triumph against…
Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded…
Chick out this beautiful Easter day at Drumoak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
Fox's Tales has been running for Highland children for almost a year. Image: Lisa Davidson / Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience
aberdeenshire band The Broken Creels.
Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single
Pat Machray of the Middlemuir flock near Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Suffolk breeder to judge Scottish National

Editor's Picks

Most Commented