Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen’s returning cavalry can lead Dons into Europe tomorrow

The cavalry is returning in Aberdeen’s time of need as the Dons bid to finish third in the Scottish Premiership enters the home straight.

Graeme Shinnie, Duk and Ross McCrorie all missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle, a result which allowed the Jambos to cut Aberdeen’s lead to two points.

But with Dons boss Barry Robson expecting all three players back for tomorrow’s final home game against St Mirren, I expect all three to start.

Duk is a terrific talent and by all accounts Barry must have wrestled with the idea of whether to risk him in Edinburgh.

Clearly he was close to playing, but Barry has looked at the situation and felt the risk was not worth it with more two more games still to be played.

McCrorie has been excellent at right wing-back, too, and having him available again will give the Dons more strength and power down the right.

But Shinnie is the key one for me.

There’s been much debate about the red card shown to Shinnie at Ross County and whether adding on an extra game to his three-match suspension was appropriate.

I still think that was a harsh decision from the SFA and I can imagine he has been like a dog straining at the leash wanting to be out on the pitch helping his team-mates again.

Well, his chance his arrived and I am sure he will want to play the leading role in getting the Dons over the line in their vital game against an in-form Saints side.

Dons fans have a role to play, too

Aberdeen supporters have a part to play, too, as their side bids to secure third place and a potential £5 million European windfall tomorrow.

The Dons have not been at their best in the last two games, but they have come a long way since Barry was put in charge at the end of January.

I know I’m stating the obvious here – but the Dons’ hopes of clinching third remain very much in their own hands.

When you consider Hearts were firmly in the driving seat four months ago, I’m sure any fan would have bitten my hand off had I given them the scenario of being two points clear with two games remaining.

I expect a big crowd again at Pittodrie.

It fell a little flat against Hibernian due to the Gothenburg Greats anniversary celebrations, but Aberdeen have another chance to nail third place this week.

Barry and the players deserve it for the job they’ve done in getting the club to this point and a vocal and supportive Pittodrie can be the proverbial 12th man this week.

I know from my own playing days how much I wanted to end the season on a high by winning my last home game, and taking that walk round the pitch knowing we had sent the support home happy.

If Aberdeen can get all three points against St Mirren, I’m confident it will be enough to secure third.

Hearts haven’t won away from home in the league in 2023 and Rangers are unbeaten at home in the league all season.

Records are made to be broken, but it would be a big shock if the Jambos pull it off in Glasgow tomorrow.

Highlands need Ross County in the Premiership

Ross County’s fate, like that of Aberdeen, is also in their own hands this week – and that’s as much as manager Malky Mackay could have hoped for.

The Staggies were four points adrift at the bottom of the league at the start of the post-split. They are now two points clear of Dundee United and a point behind Kilmarnock, who they face at Rugby Park on Sunday.

St Johnstone, the visitors to Dingwall tomorrow, are safe following their win at Killie at the weekend, so it will be interesting to see if that is a factor in the game.

County are not there yet, but they are edging closer.

They would have moved out of the bottom two on Saturday had they held on for a point at Motherwell.

To lose in the 99th minute of a game is sore to take, but they have to put that disappointment behind them.

With two games left they know if they win both they are safe – and it’s important we have Ross County in the top flight next season.

Caley Thistle unfortunately fell short on the final day of the season and missed out on the play-offs, leaving it to the Staggies to win their relegation dogfight.

A few years ago we had no Highland representation in the top flight and it hurt the area.

Fans want to see Rangers, Celtic, the two Edinburgh clubs and the Dons making the trip north every season. Without them, all we will have is the Highland derby four times a year.

Those games are great, but for the sake of football in the area we need at least one top-flight team flying the flag for football in the north.

Cup final build-up has been unique and challenging for Caley Jags

I’m pleased to see Caley Thistle making the most of a bad situation after travelling to Northern Ireland to face Dungannon Swifts at the weekend.

A month-long break between the Championship season ending and the Scottish Cup final being played is far from ideal and Inverness have had to get creative in filling the gap.

Saturday’s 3-1 win at Dungannon was a good runout for the players, but I hear manager Billy Dodds is still trying to arrange further games this week.

I’m not surprised – Inverness need to be active ahead of their trip to Hampden next week.

It’s tough in Scotland as other clubs have either finished their season or they are in the thick of important matches.

When I look at Celtic going through the motions after winning the league championship, the more optimistic I feel about the prospects of Caley Thistle creating a cup final shock next week.

But then I remember they’re not playing any competitive games at all and the size of the task increases again.

As cup final preparations go, this one will undoubtedly be the most challenging and unique any manager has faced in Scottish football.