Paul Third: Wednesday not for faint of heart in Scottish Premiership – here’s what needs to happen for Aberdeen to secure Europe, and for Ross County to slam door on automatic relegation

How’s your nerves? It’s a question which could be asked of several clubs as the Scottish Premiership gears up for Wednesday night mayhem in the final week of the season.

The race for Europe continues and for Aberdeen their fate remains firmly in their own hands.

Defeat for the Dons at Tynecastle on Saturday means the five-point gap for Barry Robson’s Dons has been cut to two points with two games remaining.

The margin for error is slim to none now, but the Red Army – and their manager – will be hoping the return of Graeme Shinnie, Duk and Ross McCrorie can get the Dons over the line in their last home game.

Dons fans rooting for Rangers

Aberdeen supporters find themselves in the surreal position of hoping their old enemy Rangers can do them a turn against the Jambos at Ibrox.

The odds are in the Light Blues’ favour – Rangers are unbeaten at home in the league this season as they take on a Hearts team who have not won away from home in the Premiership since December.

Should those two statistics remain intact by full-time on Wednesday, then Aberdeen will secure third place by beating St Mirren at Pittodrie.

That in itself will be no easy task.

Stephen Robinson’s side have beaten the Dons twice this season, including Robson’s first game in charge.

Aberdeen’s last win against the Buddies was a 4-1 win back in August at Pittodrie.

The common thread linking all three games between the sides this season has been how a red card has defined all the encounters, so expect another feisty affair in this one.

On top of that, St Mirren showed with a fine display in their 2-2 draw with Celtic at Celtic Park on Saturday just why they have finished in the top six this season.

A fifth-place finish is still possible for Robinson’s men, too.

That would lead to European football next season should Celtic go on to secure the treble by beating Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup final next month.

Make no mistake – Aberdeen want this settled on Wednesday. The scenario they don’t want is to have to get a result in the east end of Glasgow on Saturday against a Celtic team about to have a league title party.

Staggies’ survival bid enters the home straight

At the other end of the table, Ross County’s bid for survival is going to the final day of the season on matter what.

Kevin van Veen’s injury-time penalty denied the Staggies a point at Motherwell on Saturday, which would have taken them out of the bottom two.

St Johnstone visit Dingwall in midweek for County’s final home game.

No matter what happens in that game, the fate of Malky Mackay’s side won’t be determined until Sunday at Kilmarnock.

County could ensure they are not going to suffer automatic relegation with a win on Wednesday.

But the 10th place position they crave cannot be secured until Sunday.

However, the scenario is simple for County in the final week: Win both games and they will be safe.

Two points might be enough depending on what happens at Tannadice between bottom club Dundee United and Killie on Wednesday, but that path to safety requires other factors outwith their control going their way. And you don’t want to leave your hopes in the hands of others.

Having started the post-split fixtures four points adrift at the bottom, avoiding the drop and the play-off would be quite the achievement.

But, in a season of remarkable twists and turns in Scottish football, only a fool would expect a routine, uneventful finale.

A rollercoaster ride awaits, but the picture will become a little clearer for all concerned after Wednesday’s dramatic penultimate chapter.

I can’t wait to see how it ends.