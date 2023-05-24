Gary Warren: Caley Thistle can take pride in their own march to Hampden

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Caley Thistle captain Gary Warren insists the class of 2023 can be inspired by their own route to the Scottish Cup final as much as they can be by past glories.

Warren spent six sparkling years at the Caledonian Stadium from 2012, helping the club compete in the Premiership and finish as League Cup runners-up in 2014 and Scottish Cup winners in 2015.

The centre-half, who is now a key player at Highland League club Clachnacuddin, as well as being the head of professional academy at Ross County, missed those two showpiece occasions due to suspension.

However, he was a driving force at that time, helping the team to reach such dizzy heights.

He has experience of beating Celtic and he hopes Billy Dodds’ Championship team can deliver a massive shock a week on Saturday by stunning Ange Postecoglou’s treble-chasers in the Scottish Cup final.

After being handed a reprieve thanks to Queen’s Park’s expulsion from the competition, ICT have beaten top-table teams Livingston 3-0 in West Lothian and Kilmarnock 2-1 in Inverness.

They then showed a clinical side by beating League One opponents Falkirk 3-0 in last month’s semi-final the day before Celtic edged past Rangers 1-0.

Celtic have chopped and changed their line-up since wrapping up the league title at Hearts earlier this month. They lost 3-0 to Rangers and battled back twice to draw 2-2 with St Mirren.

Two Premiership scalps on cup run

Warren believes ICT’s cup finalists can look at how they have handled two Premiership opponents and go in with belief that victory is possible against the best in the country.

He said: “The current side can take inspiration from who they’ve beaten already in the competition.

“They have knocked out two Premiership sides leading up to the final. They can take heart from knowing they have gone toe-to-toe with two teams in the Premiership and have come out on top.

“St Mirren showed on Saturday when Celtic are not at it or 100%, they can come unstuck.

“There is not a huge gulf between sides in the lower half of the Premiership and those at the higher end of the Championship.

“The team can maybe look and be inspired by our triumphs, especially that semi-final against Celtic when they had star players.

“The main thing is the boys have to be at their best. They can’t have any passengers. Everyone has to be at least nine out of 10s.”

Starting final well can set the tone

The majority of the 52,000 crowd inside the national stadium will be backing the Hoops, however Warren reckons if ICT come out in a positive manner, they can lift the volume within the 10,000 supporting the Highlanders.

He said: “You have to start the game well and also try and raise your own crowd a bit, whether that’s with a challenge, a moment of skill or a shot at goal.

“Ideally, you want to silence the Celtic crowd as best you can. They will outnumber the Caley Thistle fans, so it’s important you start in a positive manner.

“Try and keep the ball as long as you can, don’t give it away. It will be tough, but there is always a possibility.”

ICT must always have fighting spirit

Amazingly, ICT have been in five Scottish Cup semis, winning two of them, and Warren says using geography as a tool can work in their favour against the big guns.

He said: “The club has a great record of reaching semi-finals and finals. One reason is down to the location.

“Quite a lot of the time, you’re regarded as underdogs. When you play for Caley Thistle, you have to have the reputation of being a fighter.

“You’re always on the back foot in a game like this, but that makes the group mentally stronger and that notches up the will to win.”

Rub of the green will be needed

When ICT defeated Celtic 3-2 after extra-time in the 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final, luck with was with Highlanders, who also performed at their peak.

Josh Meekings escaped a red card when he handled Leigh Griffiths’ net-bound shot and Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon was sent off 10 minutes into the second half with his team 1-0 in the lead.

Warren said the Caley Jags will certainly need a rub of the green again to have a chance of walking off with the silverware.

He added: “It will take a little bit of luck. There are always key moments in finals and semi-finals like this, which can turn the game in one team’s favour.

“You’re looking for something to go Caley Thistle’s way, such as a red card or a decision from an official which might help.

“Celtic right now are formidable. They are such an attacking force and not only domestically.

“It will be tough for Caley Thistle, but there is always a chance.

“The boys have got to be ready to defend well and, when they get their chance, which might only be one or two, they must ensure they take them.”