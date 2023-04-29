Scottish Cup semi-final: Falkirk 0-3 Caley Thistle – Clinical Highlanders show class to book final spot

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have reached the Scottish Cup final thanks to a convincing 3-0 semi-final victory over Falkirk.

In this repeat fixture of the 2015 final won by ICT, a Billy Mckay penalty and Daniel MacKay header put them 2-0 ahead.

Billy Mckay added a third early in the second half to put the icing on the cake for the Highlanders, who await Rangers or Celtic in the June 3 final.

There were no Falkirk players involved from that final eight years ago, but ICT had defender Danny Devine and wide midfielder Aaron Doran in their ranks as well as sub keeper Cammy MacKay and goalkeeper coach Ryan Esson, who was in the nets that sunny afternoon.

For Caley Thistle, almost 30 years in existence, this was their fifth Scottish Cup semi.

They lost their first two, against Dundee and Dunfermline Athletic, beat Celtic on the way to their historic triumph in 2015, and lost to Hearts in 2019.

This game between the Championship side and the League One runners-up was widely acknowledged as a great opportunity for both ahead of Sunday’s Rangers v Celtic second semi-final.

Six straight wins and a 1-1 draw against Dundee was the red-hot league form shown by the Highlanders going into this crunch game in Glasgow.

Head coach Billy Dodds made three changes from last week. Suspended right-back David Carson was replaced by Wallace Duffy.

Captain Sean Welsh returned from his knock, while Daniel MacKay got the nod, with Zak Delaney and Steven Boyd dropping to the bench.

Falkirk, who secured second spot in their division thanks to a 4-1 victory at Alloa Athletic last week, went with the same starters.

Inverness gained a re-entry to this year’s competition thanks to Queen’s Park playing an ineligible player against them in a 2-0 win in January.

Stirring victories over Premiership clubs Livingston and Kilmarnock earned them this crack at Falkirk, whose path to Hampden followed wins over Wick Academy, Alloa, conquerors of Aberdeen, Darvel, and Ayr United.

There were around 4000 Inverness fans inside the National Stadium, with the Bairns having more than double that.

Of course, the 12.15pm kick-off for a tie screened live on the BBC would have affected the numbers from the north, but those colourful supporters in the stands got right behind their team.

The semi-final got off to a dramatic start when ICT were given the chance to take the lead on four minutes after a video assistant referee (VAR) call.

This was the first taste of the technology for Falkirk and Inverness, which their divisions don’t use.

Jay Henderson whipped in a telling cross and the ball struck Leon McCann on the hand. After the check, referee Nick Walsh pointed to the spot.

Billy Mckay, cool as a cucumber, stepped up and buried the ball past Brian Kinnear. What a start.

Falkirk were a fraction away from levelling when Callumn Morrison steered a shot off the post after Mark Ridgers miscalculated a one-one-one challenge outside the box with Rumarn Burrell. What a let-off after 11 minutes.

Maksym Kucheriavyl’s header saved by Ridgers on 23 minutes gave the Bairns further hope and some stout defending with bodies in the way kept further attacks at bay.

However, a crucial second goal arrived on 33 minutes, stemming from another sweeping cross from Henderson, which was headed home from close-range by Daniel MacKay.

On the cusp of half-time, a dipping Duffy drive kept Kinnear on his toes, with the keeper touching it over the top.

A sliced Coll Donaldson effort and a few corners early in the second period signalled Falkirk’s intention to not allow this match to slip away.

However, that was taken from them on 56 minutes when, from a Daniel MacKay delivery, Billy Mckay’s first-time hit beat Kinnear to make it 3-0.

This was the striker’s 100th ICT goal, moving him to within one goal of club record-holder Dennis Wyness.

There was a let-off for Caley Thistle on 65 minutes when sub Gary Oliver was through on goal after rounding Ridgers and, as he aimed to find fellow sub, Ross County loanee Matthew Wright, Danny Devine then Robbie Deas were there to block the shots.

Nathan Shaw hit the post twice as Inverness aimed to put the seal on it, but the remainder of the game was largely a stroll, with defending as impressive as it had been all afternoon.

The focus for Inverness switches fully to hosting Ayr United on Friday night, where a home win secures a play-off spot for the second year running.

Falkirk head to Peterhead on Saturday and will look for winning form to take into the promotion play-offs as they seek to reach the 2023/24 Championship.

FALKIRK (4-3-3): Kinnear 6, Williamson 6 (Yeats 66), McGinn 6, Henderson 6 (Lawal 77), Donaldson 6, Callumn Morrison 6 (Wright 61), McCann 6, Burrell 6 (Nesbitt 61), McKay 6, Kucheriavy 6 (Oliver 61), Kennedy 6.

Subs not used: Peter Morrison (GK), McGuffie, Mackie, Watson.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Ridgers 6, Duffy 6 (Delaney 78), Harper 6, Welsh 7, Deas 6, Devine 6, Billy Mckay 7 (Samuels 78), Daniel MacKay 8 (Doran 73), Allardice 6, Henderson 7 (Boyd 85), Shaw 6 (Hyde 85).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), MacGregor, Ram, Woods.

Referee: Nick Walsh.

Star man: Daniel MacKay.

Attendance: 12,877.