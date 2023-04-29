Scottish Cup semi-final: Falkirk 0-3 Caley Thistle – Clinical Highlanders show class to book final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Cup semi-final: Falkirk 0-3 Caley Thistle – Clinical Highlanders show class to book final spot

Billy Mckay's double and a Daniel MacKay goal takes Inverness into a showdown on June 3 against Rangers or Celtic.

By Paul Chalk
Billy McKay all smiles after opening the scoring in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Billy Mckay is all smiles after putting Inverness ahead. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Caley Thistle have reached the Scottish Cup final thanks to a convincing 3-0 semi-final victory over Falkirk.

In this repeat fixture of the 2015 final won by ICT, a Billy Mckay penalty and Daniel MacKay header put them 2-0 ahead.

Billy Mckay added a third early in the second half to put the icing on the cake for the Highlanders, who await Rangers or Celtic in the June 3 final.

There were no Falkirk players involved from that final eight years ago, but ICT had defender Danny Devine and wide midfielder Aaron Doran in their ranks as well as sub keeper Cammy MacKay and goalkeeper coach Ryan Esson, who was in the nets that sunny afternoon.

The Inverness fans watch their team surge towards the Scottish Cup final. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

For Caley Thistle, almost 30 years in existence, this was their fifth Scottish Cup semi.

They lost their first two, against Dundee and Dunfermline Athletic, beat Celtic on the way to their historic triumph in 2015, and lost to Hearts in 2019.

This game between the Championship side and the League One runners-up was widely acknowledged as a great opportunity for both ahead of Sunday’s Rangers v Celtic second semi-final.

Billy Mckay celebrates after opening the scoring. Image: SNS Group

Six straight wins and a 1-1 draw against Dundee was the red-hot league form shown by the Highlanders going into this crunch game in Glasgow.

Head coach Billy Dodds made three changes from last week. Suspended right-back David Carson was replaced by Wallace Duffy.

Captain Sean Welsh returned from his knock, while Daniel MacKay got the nod, with Zak Delaney and Steven Boyd dropping to the bench.

Falkirk, who secured second spot in their division thanks to a 4-1 victory at Alloa Athletic last week, went with the same starters.

Inverness gained a re-entry to this year’s competition thanks to Queen’s Park playing an ineligible player against them in a 2-0 win in January.

Stirring victories over Premiership clubs Livingston and Kilmarnock earned them this crack at Falkirk, whose path to Hampden followed wins over Wick Academy, Alloa, conquerors of Aberdeen, Darvel, and Ayr United.

Cameron Harper, David Carson, who was suspended for the semi-final, and Robbie Deas at full-time. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

There were around 4000 Inverness fans inside the National Stadium, with the Bairns having more than double that.

Of course, the 12.15pm kick-off for a tie screened live on the BBC would have affected the numbers from the north, but those colourful supporters in the stands got right behind their team.

The semi-final got off to a dramatic start when ICT were given the chance to take the lead on four minutes after a video assistant referee (VAR) call.

This was the first taste of the technology for Falkirk and Inverness, which their divisions don’t use.

Jay Henderson whipped in a telling cross and the ball struck Leon McCann on the hand. After the check, referee Nick Walsh pointed to the spot.

Billy McKay scores to make it 1-0. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Billy Mckay, cool as a cucumber, stepped up and buried the ball past Brian Kinnear. What a start.

Falkirk were a fraction away from levelling when Callumn Morrison steered a shot off the post after Mark Ridgers miscalculated a one-one-one challenge outside the box with Rumarn Burrell. What a let-off after 11 minutes.

Maksym Kucheriavyl’s header saved by Ridgers on 23 minutes gave the Bairns further hope and some stout defending with bodies in the way kept further attacks at bay.

However, a crucial second goal arrived on 33 minutes, stemming from another sweeping cross from Henderson, which was headed home from close-range by Daniel MacKay.

Daniel MacKay heads home the second goal for ICT. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

On the cusp of half-time, a dipping Duffy drive kept Kinnear on his toes, with the keeper touching it over the top.

A sliced Coll Donaldson effort and a few corners early in the second period signalled Falkirk’s intention to not allow this match to slip away.

However, that was taken from them on 56 minutes when, from a Daniel MacKay delivery, Billy Mckay’s first-time hit beat Kinnear to make it 3-0.

This was the striker’s 100th ICT goal, moving him to within one goal of club record-holder Dennis Wyness.

There was a let-off for Caley Thistle on 65 minutes when sub Gary Oliver was through on goal after rounding Ridgers and, as he aimed to find fellow sub, Ross County loanee Matthew Wright, Danny Devine then Robbie Deas were there to block the shots.

Billy Mckay knocks home his second and ICT’s third goal. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Nathan Shaw hit the post twice as Inverness aimed to put the seal on it, but the remainder of the game was largely a stroll, with defending as impressive as it had been all afternoon.

The focus for Inverness switches fully to hosting Ayr United on Friday night, where a home win secures a play-off spot for the second year running.

Falkirk head to Peterhead on Saturday and will look for winning form to take into the promotion play-offs as they seek to reach the 2023/24 Championship.

Billy McKay celebrates after making it 3-0. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

FALKIRK (4-3-3): Kinnear 6, Williamson 6 (Yeats 66), McGinn 6, Henderson 6 (Lawal 77), Donaldson 6, Callumn Morrison 6 (Wright 61), McCann 6, Burrell 6 (Nesbitt 61), McKay 6, Kucheriavy 6 (Oliver 61), Kennedy 6.

Subs not used:  Peter Morrison (GK), McGuffie, Mackie, Watson.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1):  Ridgers 6, Duffy 6 (Delaney 78), Harper 6, Welsh 7, Deas 6, Devine 6, Billy Mckay 7 (Samuels 78), Daniel MacKay 8 (Doran 73), Allardice 6, Henderson 7 (Boyd 85), Shaw 6 (Hyde 85).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), MacGregor, Ram, Woods.

Referee: Nick Walsh.

Star man: Daniel MacKay.

Attendance: 12,877.

