David Carson thrilled Caley Thistle netted Duncan Ferguson as boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

David Carson thrilled Caley Thistle netted Duncan Ferguson as boss

Newcastle ties bind together the new Inverness manager and midfielder as they share the vision of pulling the Highlanders off bottom spot in the Championship.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
David Carson takes on Dundee United's Glenn Middleton. Image: SNS Group
David Carson takes on Dundee United's Glenn Middleton. Image: SNS Group

Proud Geordie David Carson knew all about legendary Duncan Ferguson by hearing elder family members rave about the ex-Newcastle striker.

Now he’s relishing the chance to work under him at Caley Thistle.

The Inverness defensive midfielder was a youngster when the ex-Scotland and Rangers forward moved from Everton in 1998 for a two-year spell at Newcastle United, where Carson began his career.

David Carson is eyeing three points at Arbroath this weekend. Image: SNS Group

After scoring 30 times, Ferguson then returned to Goodison where he remains a revered figure, having played, coached and been assistant manager.

He arrived in the Highlands this week as the successor to Billy Dodds, with the Championship’s bottom team seeking their first league win of a torrid campaign so far.

Ferguson, 51, has worked under elite managers such as the late Walter Smith and Howard Kendall, and other European-level operators such as Ronald Koeman, Roberto Martinez, Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.

Ferguson will offer fresh ideas to ICT

Carson is confident their new boss can help Caley Thistle move up the table.

The 28-year-old said: “I was just a little boy at the time, but given the manager played in the north-east of England, I do know a lot about him, more so from my older family members.

“It is good to look into the background of his career and the managers he’s worked under. He has come here with a real wealth of experience.

“The manager will have fresh ideas which, especially for me, is exciting to see what is going to come across on the training ground and on the pitch on Saturday.

“He does have a big profile because of his footballing career, as well as the managers he has worked under, and the levels he has been at for years.

“It’s exciting for us. Any footballer, no matter what level you’re at, you want to have the best knowledge coming into your club – someone who has really had a good background in football. It’s really good when you look at the names he has worked with.”

Players sore as coaches were axed

Carson admits it was tough seeing former boss Billy Dodds and his assistant Barry Wilson lose their jobs earlier this month on the back of poor form, with still just one league point on board to date.

He said: “Billy and Barry did come in and say goodbye (after being sacked).

“It’s not nice to see people lose their jobs. Players, at that point, took it in and had to look at ourselves.

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds at the side of the pitch, with supporters in the stands
Former Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

“But football moves on. It’s our job, we’re professional and we’re wearing the club badge and we’ve got to put the wrongs right.

“When a new manager comes in, everyone is pulling in the right direction and everyone is seeing that, even from day one at training.”

‘Not a position this club should be in’

ICT are three points behind Morton at the foot of the table. Saturday’s trip to third-placed Arbroath is a daunting one, with the Angus team winning five games on the spin, including the recent 4-2 SPFL Trust Trophy win over a much-changed Caley Jags side under Dodds. 

Carson knows only a top display and maximum effort will give them a glimmer of hope at Gayfield.

He added: “The manager has stressed we’re not in the position that this club should be in.

“We must try and pick up three points at Arbroath. We need to get rolling and see what happens from there.

“It’s always the same at Arbroath. We know how (Arbroath manager) Dick Campbell sets his team up and the way they play.

“We have to match that. Our league position is not great, while they are on a strong run, but we have the belief in that dressing room. It’s unbelievable.

“We need to get points and start playing to our ability.”

More from Caley Thistle

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/themes/pressandjournal-2017/assets/images/backgrounds/placeholder.png
Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle players will be given chance to impress amid loan…
https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/themes/pressandjournal-2017/assets/images/backgrounds/placeholder.png
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle call saved me from root canal session
Inverness' Keith Bray and Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton in action. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle edge past Rothes to book place in North of Scotland Cup semi-final
https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/themes/pressandjournal-2017/assets/images/backgrounds/placeholder.png
Podcaster urges Caley Thistle fans to rally behind boss Duncan Ferguson
Gary Bollan is set to become the new assistant manager of Caley Thistle.
New Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson set to add Gary Bollan as his assistant…
Rothes manager Ross Jack.
Rothes boss Ross Jack looks for spark in North of Scotland Cup
ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle chief hails 'inspirational' new boss Duncan Ferguson
https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/wp-content/themes/pressandjournal-2017/assets/images/backgrounds/placeholder.png
Lessons from best will serve Duncan Ferguson well as Caley Thistle boss
David Carson thrilled Caley Thistle netted Duncan Ferguson as boss
First impressions: Smiles paired with clear determination as Duncan Ferguson becomes Caley Thistle boss
David Carson thrilled Caley Thistle netted Duncan Ferguson as boss
Analysis: Appointing Duncan Ferguson is a gamble that could prove a masterstroke for Caley…