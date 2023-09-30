David Carson thrilled Caley Thistle netted Duncan Ferguson as boss

Proud Geordie David Carson knew all about legendary Duncan Ferguson by hearing elder family members rave about the ex-Newcastle striker.

Now he’s relishing the chance to work under him at Caley Thistle.

The Inverness defensive midfielder was a youngster when the ex-Scotland and Rangers forward moved from Everton in 1998 for a two-year spell at Newcastle United, where Carson began his career.

After scoring 30 times, Ferguson then returned to Goodison where he remains a revered figure, having played, coached and been assistant manager.

He arrived in the Highlands this week as the successor to Billy Dodds, with the Championship’s bottom team seeking their first league win of a torrid campaign so far.

Ferguson, 51, has worked under elite managers such as the late Walter Smith and Howard Kendall, and other European-level operators such as Ronald Koeman, Roberto Martinez, Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.

Ferguson will offer fresh ideas to ICT

Carson is confident their new boss can help Caley Thistle move up the table.

The 28-year-old said: “I was just a little boy at the time, but given the manager played in the north-east of England, I do know a lot about him, more so from my older family members.

“It is good to look into the background of his career and the managers he’s worked under. He has come here with a real wealth of experience.

“The manager will have fresh ideas which, especially for me, is exciting to see what is going to come across on the training ground and on the pitch on Saturday.

“He does have a big profile because of his footballing career, as well as the managers he has worked under, and the levels he has been at for years.

“It’s exciting for us. Any footballer, no matter what level you’re at, you want to have the best knowledge coming into your club – someone who has really had a good background in football. It’s really good when you look at the names he has worked with.”

Players sore as coaches were axed

Carson admits it was tough seeing former boss Billy Dodds and his assistant Barry Wilson lose their jobs earlier this month on the back of poor form, with still just one league point on board to date.

He said: “Billy and Barry did come in and say goodbye (after being sacked).

“It’s not nice to see people lose their jobs. Players, at that point, took it in and had to look at ourselves.

“But football moves on. It’s our job, we’re professional and we’re wearing the club badge and we’ve got to put the wrongs right.

“When a new manager comes in, everyone is pulling in the right direction and everyone is seeing that, even from day one at training.”

‘Not a position this club should be in’

ICT are three points behind Morton at the foot of the table. Saturday’s trip to third-placed Arbroath is a daunting one, with the Angus team winning five games on the spin, including the recent 4-2 SPFL Trust Trophy win over a much-changed Caley Jags side under Dodds.

Carson knows only a top display and maximum effort will give them a glimmer of hope at Gayfield.

He added: “The manager has stressed we’re not in the position that this club should be in.

“We must try and pick up three points at Arbroath. We need to get rolling and see what happens from there.

“It’s always the same at Arbroath. We know how (Arbroath manager) Dick Campbell sets his team up and the way they play.

“We have to match that. Our league position is not great, while they are on a strong run, but we have the belief in that dressing room. It’s unbelievable.

“We need to get points and start playing to our ability.”