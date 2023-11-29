Charlie Gilmour pinpoints why Duncan Ferguson is a hit as Caley Thistle boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Charlie Gilmour pinpoints why Duncan Ferguson is a hit as Caley Thistle boss

Central figure in the Inverness team explains the daily impact of their unbeaten manager ahead of this weekend's showdown with title-chasing Raith Rovers.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness midfielder Charlie Gilmour is challenged by Ayr's Ben Dempsey.
Inverness midfielder Charlie Gilmour is challenged by Ayr's Ben Dempsey. Image: SNS Group

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour believes Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson is bringing the best out of him as a Championship player.

The 24-year-old, who played for Scotland through to under-19 level, is a key figure at the heart of the action for Inverness.

The former Arsenal youth player, who was on loan at Cove Rangers in the Championship last term, has racked up 17 appearances for ICT this season, only missing the Viaplay Cup game at Dundee in July due to suspension.

He’s started all of Ferguson’s games in charge over the past two months, which has stretched to four wins and three draws so far.

The Caley Jags have moved off the foot of the division and are seventh ahead of Saturday’s home clash with in-form Raith Rovers.

Gilmour ‘loving’ life under Ferguson

Gilmour explained Ferguson is far more than a motivator as a manager.

He said: “This is the best point of my career. Being available for selection, enjoying the playing style and and winning games most weeks now are all contributing to me really enjoying my football again.

“The manager has been excellent since he came in. The way he speaks to people is so good.

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group

“He speaks to you almost like a friend and it makes you want to play for him.

“People think of him in terms of being motivational, but tactically he is right up there. It’s a case of so far, so good.

“He sets high standards and that’s positive for everyone. Even in training, every little thing we do, be it working in boxes or in passing drills, it always has to be at the highest tempo and the highest quality.

“That benefits all of us as a team and as individuals. I’m loving it.”

Raith and ICT impressed Gilmour

Gilmour, who has one goal in Inverness colours so far, believes there is no reason for ICT, in their current form, to think they won’t come out on top against a Raith side now unbeaten in nine games.

He said: “I played against Raith Rovers when I was at Cove last season and I thought Raith and Inverness were the best two teams I played against.

“They have got a number of really decent players. They have been on a good run, as we have, but I don’t see any reason why we can’t put in another good performance and win the game.

“It would be another big result if we were to win, having already drawn at Dundee United. To come away with four points against the top two would be great.”

Quality from strikers counted in cup

On Saturday, Inverness were made to work for a 2-0 home win against Lowland League visitors Cowdenbeath in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Last year’s runners-up, who made seven changes to their starting line-up, required late goals from substitutes David Wotherspoon and Billy Mckay to earn the victory.

Gilmour added: “It was a typical cup match. We dominated the ball and they didn’t have any real chances.

“We deserved to win. When we brought Spoony and Billy on, they showed the bit of quality we needed in the final third to win it.

“To be fair to Cowdenbeath, you have to give credit to them. They had high fitness levels and limited us to few chances, so they might have nicked it the longer the game went on. Overall though, we didn’t look under threat.”

Broomhill tie will do for midfielder

The reward for reaching round four is another home tie against a side from the Lowland League on January 20 – this time Broomhill from Glasgow, formerly Open Goal Broomhill.

Gilmour was happy to land another favourable team at the next stage to potentially save the big guns for further down the line.

He said: “It didn’t bother me who we got in the draw. People might say we’d have preferred Rangers or Celtic, but if you progress in the earlier rounds, you will meet them eventually.

“You’d rather collect the wins now and draw them later, so it’s ideal. We can now focus on the league.”

