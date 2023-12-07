Duncan Ferguson relishes return to Hampden with Caley Thistle – having scored on last visit as a player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson relishes return to Hampden with Caley Thistle – having scored on last visit as a player

The former Everton striker was on the scoresheet against the Spiders in 2002 in a pre-season friendly at the national stadium.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson cannot wait to get back to Hampden this Saturday – having scored there last time he faced Queen’s Park.

The Inverness manager takes his Championship side to the national stadium in Glasgow this Saturday.

It is eighth against seventh, with both sides locked on 13 points and with the chance to overtake Ayr United with a victory.

It’s also an opportunity for the ICT players to respond to their first set-back under Ferguson – last weekend’s late collapse to lose 2-1 at home to second-placed Raith Rovers. 

Ferguson’s experience of Hampden as a player

As an Everton player, Ferguson scored in a 6-0 pre-season run-out against then-amateur Queen’s Park in July 2002, with ex-England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney bagging a hat-trick.

Having also experienced competitive football at Hampden during his playing career, and considering a return to the famous venue, ex-Dundee United and Rangers striker Ferguson said: “In a competitive match, my last game there was probably a cup final.

“But I played for Everton there in a pre-season game, but I have not been back in a competitive match since I was a baby!

“I am looking forward to going back to the national stadium.

“It’s a great facility – one we’re all proud of.

“I’m told our pitch (at Inverness) is the same size at Hampden.

“It will be good to get back to the national stadium, with its good facilities. It will be a good occasion.”

Duncan Ferguson (right) playing for Everton in 2003 against Dundee United in a pre-season match.

Ferguson – ‘We need to bounce back’

It will be a return also to Hampden for an Inverness team who lost the Scottish Cup final 3-1 against treble-winners Celtic in June.

Some of the newest recruits, such as on-loan Dundee midfielder Max Anderson and Charlie Gilmour, have yet to play at the national stadium in their careers.

Queen’s Park, meanwhile, are without a Championship victory since beating Arbroath 1-0 on August 19 – and have gone 10 successive fixtures in all competitions without a win.

They did, however, defeat Inverness 2-1 on the opening day of this season.

Being level on points alone with their rivals is warning enough for Caley Thistle, according to Ferguson.

He said: “Because we lost our last game, this is massive for us.

“Queen’s Park are a quality team, they are at home, and they are level on points with us in the league – so it will be tough.

“We need to bounce back and show a good reaction.

“I was pleased with our performance against Raith Rovers.

“The first half could have been better, but we were better in the second half.

“The players are giving me 100% and that’s all I can ask.”

A groin injury makes winger Nathan Shaw a doubt for Saturday, while David Carson is also set to sit this weekend out.

